(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, Sept 17 Lazetta Rainey Braxton is a
rare bird in the financial planning profession. She is
African-American, a group that accounts for no more than 2
percent of all planners.
Braxton, 42, is working to change that. She is president of
the Association of African American Financial Advisors, known as
the Quad-A, a southeastern regional professional group that
seeks to expand representation of African-Americans in planning.
The group's first national conference will be held Sept.
24-25, as a pre-conference of the Financial Planning Association
annual conference in Boston.
"I just wasn't seeing a critical mass of African-American
planners who understood the unique challenges clients are
facing," she said. "I started wondering, where is everyone?"
Braxton's own interest in the world of money dates back to
her childhood in rural Virginia. Born to parents who struggled
with debt, she wondered "if the problem was systematic for
African-American families like ours, so I developed a thirst to
learn about finance," she recalled.
She went on to major in finance in college, worked in the
corporate and banking worlds, then added an MBA and a certified
financial planner certificate before launching her own business
as a registered investment advisor in Baltimore called Financial
Fountains.
The retirement security problems facing so many Americans
are much more acute among minority groups. Income disparity is
an important cause, but recent research also shows that some of
the gap could be due to differences in investing patterns.
A growing number of advocates feel that having more
African-Americans involved in financial planning could help.
"We're trying to figure out how to change that," said Ajamu
Loving, director of academic partnerships at the American
College, which recently launched a new initiative aimed at
collaborating with historically black colleges and universities
to train more financial planners.
Loving said his main goal is to clear the path for
professional career opportunities. But just as important is the
chance to help minority families build wealth.
"The data shows that black and Hispanic families seem to
have much less in the form of financial assets - not just
absolute amounts but as a proportion of overall assets," said
William R. Emmons, senior economic adviser at the St. Louis
Fed's Center for Household Financial Stability.
Sixty-two percent of black working-age households have no
assets in a retirement account, compared with just 37 percent of
white households, according to a 2013 report by the National
Institute on Retirement Security. Just 25 percent of black
households have more than $10,000 in retirement savings.
And a report released earlier this year by the Federal
Reserve Bank of St. Louis found that half of white, Hispanic and
Asian households are in the upper half of national wealth
distribution, compared with just 25 percent of African American
households.
The disparities stem mainly from racial gaps in income, but
the study also found that investing differences are key. The
research shows that minority households tend to invest in
lower-return assets such as housing, and also tend to borrow at
high interest rates.
In other words, some of these households could use a good
financial planner. And, while that planner need not be
African-American, increased diversity in the profession
certainly would promote their use.
"There's a word of mouth aspect to it," said Loving. "All
the ads you see for financial help on TV show advisers as being
part of your family - it becomes very personal. If your social
network has fewer of these people, then you aren't as likely to
find people who can build these outcomes."
Braxton focuses her practice on bringing financial advice to
people like her own parents and others who do not fit the
traditional high-income profile for wealth management firms.
About half of her clients are African-American.
"I think there may be some hesitancy for African-Americans
in seeking advice from other people because some of the
stereotypes we face. So they're seeking out people they can let
their hair down with. That's important," she said.
