By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, June 26 The U.S. Supreme Court's
decision striking down a key provision of the Defense of
Marriage Act (DOMA) means that the spousal benefits of the two
most important U.S. retirement programs - Social Security and
Medicare - will be extended to married, same-sex couples.
But for some same-sex couples, much will depend on how the
Obama Administration, federal agencies and courts interpret and
implement the decision.
Social Security and Medicare are the most important pillars
of economic support for older Americans, and their spousal
benefits are among the most valuable features. Social Security
alone keeps 21 million seniors out of poverty, according to U.S.
Census data. The survivor and spousal benefits of these programs
are a major feature, but under DOMA, they weren't available to
married same-sex couples.
Social Security's survivor rules permit widows or widowers
to receive up to 100 percent of a deceased spouse's benefit or
his/her own benefit, whichever is greater. And a spouse can
receive up to half of a living spouse's benefit, if it's larger
than his or her own.
The rules even apply to divorced spouses in certain
situations. Likewise, if a worker is eligible for Social
Security disability benefits, a spouse or divorced spouse may
qualify for up to 50 percent of the disabled worker's benefit
amount.
The DOMA ruling also will open up valuable Medicare benefits
to some married same-sex couples. Medicare eligibility is based
on the number of quarters in which you have paid payroll taxes
into the system. At age 65, anyone with a work history of at
least 40 quarters can enroll for Medicare Part A
(hospitalization) without paying a premium. Everyone pays a
premium for Part B (doctors' visits), Part D (prescription
drugs) or a supplemental Medical policy. Access to the entire
program is predicated on Part A enrollment.
However, married spouses can enroll without paying a premium
even if they don't have the requisite quarters of work history -
another benefit that now will be available to same-sex couples.
What's that worth? Seniors without adequate work credits can
buy into the system by paying a Part A premium out of pocket.
This year, the monthly Part A premium is $243 for beneficiaries
with 30 to 39 quarters of work history, and $441 for those with
less than 30 quarters in the system.
The extension of Social Security spousal and survivor
benefits is today's most significant retirement benefit story.
But experts point to ambiguity about exactly how the DOMA
decision will reverberate through the Social Security program.
WHERE YOU LIVE
Same-sex couples who were married in states recognizing gay
marriage, and who still live in that state, will be recognized
for purposes of federal benefits. But the picture gets murkier
for married couples who move to states that don't recognize
same-sex marriage. The Social Security Act's definition of a
spouse relies on the definitions in the state where an applicant
lives.
What happens now to a couple that is married in a state that
recognizes legal same-sex marriage, but currently lives in one
that doesn't?
"I think it will take some time to sort out which marriages
will be recognized," says David Codell, legal director at the
Williams Institute, a think tank focused on sexual orientation
and gender issues at the University of California, Los Angeles
School of Law.
The marriages of same-sex couples living overseas will be
recognized, adds Gerald McIntyre, directing attorney of the
National Senior Citizens Law Center, because the applicable law
for those couples is the District of Columbia, which has
legalized same-sex marriage.
CHILDREN
Children constitute a major category of Social Security
beneficiaries. The Social Security Administration says 4.4
million children receive benefits because one or both of their
parents are disabled, retired or deceased.
Adopted children generally are eligible to file on the
record of either parent in the case of heterosexual couples, but
some states don't recognize joint adoption. That could impact
same-sex couples who adopt, says Webster Phillips, senior
legislative representative at The National Committee to Preserve
Social Security and Medicare.
"Prior to the repeal of DOMA," Phillips said, "a child could
qualify on a parent's record, but not on that of a stepparent.
Will that change now? We'll have to see how far the Obama
Administration goes in the way it interprets and implements the
court's decision."
Although it will take time for the federal programs to
accommodate newly eligible seniors, married spouses who think
they have a claim to Social Security or Medicare benefits should
apply immediately in order to qualify for the maximum
retroactive benefit, McIntyre says.
"You can get six months of retroactive benefits, so it makes
sense to apply right away, even though there might be some lag
time before you receive those benefits," he says.
