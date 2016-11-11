(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, Nov 11 Retirement security already
looked like a looming train wreck for most U.S. households
before Election Day. Now, the consolidation of Republican
control of government threatens to accelerate the crash.
It is too early to predict the agenda Donald Trump will
bring to the White House on retirement policy, or where it might
fit on his priority list. We live in a rapidly aging nation, but
retirement policy never received a serious airing during the hot
mess of a campaign that just ended.
It is also impossible to predict how Trump's priorities will
match up with those of Republican leaders in Congress,
considering their deep divides on many issues during the
campaign.
But previous Republican proposals and Trump's campaign
pledges point toward a range of possible GOP retirement
initiatives between now and the 2018 midterm elections.
The economic frustrations of older, middle-class voters
played an important role in Trump's upset win over Hillary
Clinton. Exit polling reveals that voters above age
45 favored him, especially among middle-class households.
These are households bearing the brunt of job loss, income
inequality, the decline of traditional defined benefit pensions,
rising healthcare costs and shrinking Social Security benefits.
And they have managed to save precious little for retirement: 62
percent of working households headed by people aged 55-64 have
less than one year of annual income, according to the National
Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS) - far less than they
will need to maintain their standard of living in retirement.
But here is the irony: Republican control of the White House
and Congress over the next two years could leave these
struggling near-retirement households even worse off. Below is
just a partial rundown of the retirement-related issues that
will bear careful watching.
OBAMACARE REPEAL
This might not seem like a retirement issue at first glance.
But if Trump and Republican lawmakers make good on their
promises to repeal the Affordable Care Act, millions of older
Americans who fall short of Medicare's eligibility age (65)
likely will lose their health insurance.
Hate Obamacare if you like, but it has hugely benefited
millions of older low- and middle-income households. The
Commonwealth Fund estimates that the percentage of uninsured
Americans aged 50-64 fell to 9.1 percent this year, compared
with 14 percent in 2013. That translates to 3.1 million
previously uninsured people who now have health insurance.
Republicans will likely try to repeal the law, or at minimum
gut many of its most important provisions, such as Medicaid
coverage for low-income people, and premium subsidies for
middle-income households.
The uninsured-and-over-fifty group will be more likely to
forego healthcare, and they will arrive at Medicare's doorstep
with more untreated illnesses.
"If they repeal it and don't replace it with something
meaningful, it's going to really hurt this older population,"
said Christian Weller, professor of public policy at the
University of Massachusetts Boston.
SPIKE THE FIDUCIARY RULE
The U.S. Department of Labor finalized rules this year
requiring all financial advisers working with retirement
accounts to avoid conflicts and act in the best interest of
clients in the products they recommend. This is a huge, positive
step in reforming the way retirement savings are managed.
Trump took no position on the so-called fiduciary rule, but
he has pledged to cut government regulation aggressively. And
one of his advisers promised during the campaign to repeal the
rule, even likening it to slavery.
Financial-services lobbyists have been trying to spike the
Labor Department rule in the courts and through legislation;
President Barack Obama vetoed Republican-sponsored legislation
aimed at blocking it in June.
"There is potential for a partial or full pullback," said
Rick Jones, senior partner and national retirement practice
leader at Aon Hewitt.
CUT SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE
Trump said during the campaign he does not favor cutting
Social Security or Medicare benefits. But Republican
congressional leadership has long favored raising the Social
Security retirement age, reducing cost-of-living adjustments and
at least partial privatization of the program by allowing
workers to divert part of their payroll tax contribution to a
personal savings account.
This year's Republican convention platform stated that
Social Security's solvency problems should be addressed without
tax increases. That is a de facto call for benefit cuts, because
there are only two ways to solve Social Security's financial
problems: cut benefits or increase revenue. The platform also
contained a vague call for privatization.
On Medicare, House Speaker Paul Ryan has advanced plans
repeatedly to shift Medicare toward so-called premium support.
Seniors could choose between private insurance plans and
traditional Medicare, and receive a voucher from the federal
government to purchase coverage. Studies have shown this
approach would shift costs to seniors.
RETIREMENT SAVING, LONG-TERM CARE
Among the other questions to ponder: How will we reform our
retirement saving system to increase coverage and low-cost
saving? How will we fix our broken approach to financing
long-term care?
All told, the inequalities in our retirement security system
could grow worse over the next four years - much worse. That
would be not just an ironic outcome of this election - it would
be tragic.
