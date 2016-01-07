(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Jan 7 The U.S. stock market may give us
a rocky ride in 2016, but the year is shaping up to be a good
one for retirement savers. At long last, investment advisers may
be required to put your best interests ahead of their own.
The U.S. Department of Labor is applying the finishing
touches to the so-called fiduciary rule - a geeky-sounding
phrase that actually will mean a great deal to anyone with a
401(k) or Individual Retirement Account (IRA).
This rule will reshape the retirement advice business
because it will require banks, brokers, mutual fund companies
and insurance agents to keep fees low and protect your savings
from excessive risk when they advise you, rather than focus on
how much they can earn in commissions.
(A specific subset of advisers called Registered Investment
Advisers, or RIAs, who typically work independently or for
smaller firms, already are subject to a fiduciary duty
standard.)
Opponents failed to stop the Labor Department last month,
when Congress declined to add a rider to the omnibus federal
spending bill that would have halted the rulemaking. If they try
again, President Barack Obama is ready to veto any subsequent
legislation aimed at halting the process.
If you doubt that we need this regulation, consider the case
of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Just before the holidays, the
largest bank in the United States agreed to pay $307 million to
settle accusations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) that brokers and advisers in several JPMorgan
divisions steered clients into its own, more expensive
investment products over other choices without making the
required disclosures to clients about conflicts of interest.
JPMorgan also gave preference to third-party hedge fund
managers who paid placement fees equal to 1 percent of the
market value of invested client assets - so-called
"retrocession" fees. While clients did not pay those fees
directly, this type of arrangement ultimately hurts the investor
because it puts a drag on performance.
Finally, the company chose mutual funds with more expensive
retail fees over identical - but less expensive - institutional
funds.
The bank will pay $267 million to the SEC, and $40 million
to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which also
conducted an investigation.
The SEC cease-and-desist order describes the violations as
willful, fraudulent and deceitful, and identifies $127 million
in ill-gotten gains generated through JPMorgan's disclosure
failure.
AVOIDING CONFLICTS
J.P. Morgan Securities sells through a network of more than
2,800 advisers located in Chase bank branches around the United
States. From 2009 through early 2012, it invested as much as 51
percent of client assets in its proprietary funds; that figure
fell to roughly one-third of assets by the end of 2013,
according to the SEC order.
The bank admitted to wrongdoing, but no restitution will be
made to customers. The bank said in a public statement its only
misstep was inadequate disclosure of what it sells to customers.
"We have always strived for full transparency in client
communications, and in the last two years have further enhanced
our disclosures in support of that goal," the company said in a
written statement. "The disclosure weaknesses cited in the
settlements were not intentional and we regret them. We remain
confident in our investment process and are proud of the way we
manage money."
But disclosure is only part of the problem. "Transparency is
important, but it isn't adequate to meet fiduciary duty. You
have to avoid the conflicts first and foremost," says Kathleen
McBride, who chairs the Committee for the Fiduciary Standard, a
nonpartisan volunteer organization of professionals advocating
for the fiduciary standard.
If the Labor Department rules were already in place, they
would have governed any dealings by the bank affecting client
retirement accounts, including rollovers from 401(k)s into IRAs
- already one of the largest and most lucrative segments of the
investment industry and only getting larger as more baby boomers
retire.
Meanwhile, the SEC has responsibility for monitoring
fiduciary compliance outside retirement accounts. The Dodd-Frank
Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 directed
the agency to consider ways to strengthen and broaden existing
fiduciary standards under the securities law. The agency has not
taken action yet.
"The bottom line is, in a nonfiduciary world, JPMorgan can
do anything it wants to," says Sheryl Garrett, founder of the
Garrett Planning Network of fee-only RIAs, and a key fiduciary
advocate. "In a fiduciary world, if advisers told clients to
roll over an IRA or 401(k) into these types of funds, every
single customer affected would be in a class action lawsuit
going after them."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Matthew Lewis)