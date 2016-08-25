(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Aug 25 The warning is posted in fine
print at the bottom of all mutual fund advertisements: "Past
performance does not guarantee future results." The U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission requires it.
But when it comes to actively managed mutual funds, that
warning should perhaps be updated to: "Strong performance almost
certainly guarantees worse performance in the future."
Such a caveat would simply reflect what the data tells us
about actively managed funds, which are managed by a person or
team instead of being "passively" pegged to an index or other
benchmark. It also explains why retirement investors have been
shoveling billions of dollars into passive total-market index
funds and exchange-traded funds.
The latest nail in the coffin for active funds comes from
S&P Dow Jones Indices, which this month released a semi-annual
scorecard that tracks consistency of top-performing mutual funds
over time. The study concludes that very few equity funds
consistently stay at the top, especially after five or more
years.
Specifically:
Only 7.33 percent of domestic equity funds that were in the
top quartile of performance in March 2014 were still there two
years later.
Only 3.7 percent of large-cap funds maintained top-half
performance over five consecutive 12-month periods. For mid-cap
funds, the comparable figure was 5.79 percent, and for small-cap
funds it was 7.82 percent.
Could the most astute investor jump in and out of hot funds
at just the right time? In theory, yes - but that is not how
most retirement investors handle their portfolios. Most do not
even take the time to rebalance quarterly or adjust their
contribution levels every year - much less try to time active
funds.
EMBRACING PASSIVITY
The lion's share of retirement dollars is going into passive
funds these days - and investors are better off for it. Separate
research by S&P Dow Jones finds that most fund managers in
nearly every category have underperformed their respective
benchmarks over the past five years. For example, 76.2 percent
of retail mutual fund managers underperformed the S&P 500 over
that time period.
Moreover, more than 80 percent of small-cap fund managers
underperformed the S&P SmallCap 600. That finding runs contrary
to fund company propaganda that the small-cap market is an
inefficient asset class and hence requires active management.
Those numbers point to the importance of fees, said Aye Soe,
S&P Dow Jones Indices' senior director of global research and
design. Passive funds are far less expensive - which means the
hurdles these funds need to clear to deliver superior return are
much lower.
"Most active managers just cannot beat the benchmarks," Soe
said. "And even if you have found the one who can, the chance
that he or she will do that consistently is very, very low."
Another striking statistic in the S&P Dow Jones report is
the high "death rate" among poorly performing active funds.
Across all market cap categories, about one-third of equity
funds in the fourth quartile were liquidated or merged over the
last five years.
Fund deaths can cause problems for investors, notes Roger
Wohlner, a financial adviser and writer based in Arlington
Heights, Illinois. In a tax-deferred account, the investor
likely is forced to sell at a depressed price. The results can
be messier if the fund is held in a taxable account. "The
investor could receive capital gains distributions, and owe
taxes, even if the holdings were purchased before she ever owned
the fund, and there could be liquidation expenses."
Investors get it. Ten years ago, 20 percent of net assets in
U.S. mutual funds were in passive vehicles, according to
Morningstar data. At the end of 2015, that figure surpassed 40
percent for the first time - and it hit 42 percent in July.
Fixed-income active funds are doing a better job of holding
their own - just 27 percent of fixed income fund assets are in
passive vehicles, Morningstar reports. That reflects better
performance. S&P Dow Jones reports that a couple of active fund
categories - mortgage-backed securities and general municipal
debt funds - have been able to stay in the top quartile over the
past five years. A larger number have persistently shown up in
the top half of funds, including government bond funds and
high-yield funds.
But on the equity side, the message is clear, according to
Soe. "The average investor is almost always better off with
passive options."
