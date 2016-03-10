(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, March 10 Seniors living in Manhattan
spend an average of nearly 25 days a year at doctor visits or at
a hospital. But in Lebanon, New Hampshire, contact with the
healthcare system is far lower - just 10 days on average.
New Yorkers probably are not that much sicker than their New
England neighbors. Instead, the statistic reflects the wide
variation in the way healthcare is delivered to older adults
around the United States.
The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical
Practice recently issued a report card on how the United States
provides healthcare to seniors by region. Using Medicare
enrollment and claims data from 2012, the report compares
regions on such factors as where seniors spend the most time
with doctors, where they are most likely to be hospitalized, or
be subjected to unnecessary tests or risky medications.
The report also points to ways seniors - or children helping
to care for elderly parents - can navigate the healthcare system
to receive better care. The research is being used to discover
whether best practices are being used - and where. The answers
vary widely across the country.
Consider the following high and low measurements:
* In York, Pennsylvania, 73.4 percent of seniors had a
primary care physician as their predominant healthcare provider
who coordinated all their care, compared with just 42.6 percent
in Metairie, Louisiana. The national average was 56.9 percent.
Research has shown that regions with a greater proportion of
care provided by primary care physicians tended to have lower
costs, higher quality, and lower rates of avoidable
hospitalizations.
* In Clearwater, Florida, 26.1 percent of seniors had an
annual wellness checkup, compared with just 1.2 percent in
Meridian, Mississippi. Under the Affordable Care Act, all
Medicare enrollees are entitled to a free annual preventive
check-up, which includes personalized prevention planning, an
assessment of a patient's functional ability and a review of a
person's risk factors for depression.
Nationally, just 10.7 percent of Medicare beneficiaries took
advantage of the wellness visit in 2012 - a number that should
be far higher.
* In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, patients saw an average of
4.7 clinicians in 2012, compared with just 2.4 in Bangor, Maine
(the national average was 3.4). Here, less is more - it is a
measure of the complexity and fragmentation of care a
beneficiary is receiving. More providers translates into greater
rates of overuse and misuse of care, duplication of services and
higher risk of communication-related risks and errors, according
to the report.
* Thirty percent of male seniors over age 75 in Miami were
screened for prostate cancer, despite a 2008 recommendation by
the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force that the test not be
done on men above that age. In Casper, Wyoming, the rate is 9.9
percent (U.S. average: 19.5 percent.)
Current best-practice thinking is that benefits of the
screening do not outweigh the harms, including patient worry
about false-positive results, invasive follow-up tests and
treatment with side effects.
* The practice of placing a feeding tube in patients with
advanced dementia has been widely discredited as not prolonging
life or improving outcomes, yet it happened in 14.2 percent of
cases in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in 2012. In Portland, Oregon,
just 1.3 percent of patients received a feeding tube, and the
national average was 6 percent.
The wide variation in these numbers points to a need for
more coordination of care through primary care physicians with
expertise caring for elderly patients, said Dr. Julie P.W.
Bynum, associate professor at the Geisel School of Medicine at
Dartmouth College and the report's lead author.
"As you age, you have lots of different medical problems
competing against one another," she said. "Having someone who
can coordinate all the different doctors is important. If you
have two or three diseases, you want the whole person treated."
If you are not sure your doctor is playing that role, Bynum
recommends that you ask her a simple question: "Are you the
doctor to whom I should have all my records sent? Do all the
records come to your office?"
Bynum also urges patients and their families to assert
themselves more when it comes to healthcare decision-making. And
if you feel like healthcare is eating up too much of your time,
ask your doctor is there is a way to schedule things more
efficiently, she adds. "Can you get your lab tests done one day
a year instead of six?"
Finally, Bynum offers a reminder about annual wellness
checkups. "It's a new benefit - so it's important to know that
you can ask for it."
RESOURCES
For information on the healthcare system's performance where
you live, visit this interactive map produced by the Dartmouth
Institute (bit.ly/1QHzM0t). A good free guide on how to
talk with your doctor is available from the National Institute
of Aging (1.usa.gov/1LUF2fD). The Health in Aging
Foundation offers guidance on medications that elderly patients
should avoid (bit.ly/1LRfbXt).
