By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, March 3 Health Savings Accounts are
surging in popularity - and that can lead to some complications
for older workers who enroll in Medicare.
Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) are offered to workers
enrolled in high-deductible health insurance plans. The accounts
are used primarily to meet deductible costs; employers often
contribute and workers can make pretax contributions up to
$3,350 for individuals, and $5,640 for families; the dollars can
be invested and later spent tax-free to meet healthcare
expenses.
Twenty-four percent of U.S. workers were enrolled in
high-deductible health plans last year, according to the Kaiser
Family Foundation - and 15 percent of them were in plans coupled
with an HSA. That compares with 6 percent using HSA-linked plans
as recently as 2010. Assets in HSA accounts rose 25 percent last
year, and the number of accounts rose 22 percent, according to a
report by Devenir, an HSA investment adviser and consulting
firm.
But as more employees work past traditional retirement age,
some sticky issues arise for HSA account holders tied to
enrollment in Medicare. The key issue: HSAs can only be used
alongside qualified high-deductible health insurance plans. The
minimum deductible allowed for HSA-qualified accounts this year
is $1,300 for individual coverage ($2,600 for family coverage).
Medicare is not considered a high-deductible plan, although the
Part A deductible this year is $1,288 (for Part B, it is $166).
That means that if a worker - or a spouse covered on the
employer's plan - signs up for Medicare coverage, the worker
must stop contributing to the HSA, although withdrawals can
continue.
The normal enrollment age for Medicare is 65, but people who
are still working at that point often stay on the health plans
of their employers (more on that below). In certain situations,
the worker or a retired spouse might enroll for some Medicare
benefits. Moreover, if the worker or spouse claims Social
Security, that can trigger an automatic enrollment in Medicare
Part A and B.
That would require the worker to stop contributing to the
HSA - and the contributions actually would need to stop six
months before that Social Security claim occurs. That is because
Medicare Part A is retroactive for up to six months, assuming
the enrollee was eligible for coverage during those months.
Failing to do that can lead to a tax penalty.
"The Medicare problem is a basic flaw in the way HSAs are
designed," said Jody Dietel, chief compliance officer of
WageWorks Inc, a provider of HSA and other
consumer-directed benefit plans to employers.
Recognizing the problem, U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch and
Representative Erik Paulsen proposed legislation last month that
would allow HSA-eligible seniors enrolled in Medicare Part A
(only) to continue to contribute to their HSAs.
The HSA complication is bound to arise more often as the
huge baby boom generation retires, and as high-deductible
insurance linked to HSA accounts continues to gain popularity
among employers. High-deductible plans come with lower premiums
- the average premium for individual coverage in a
high-deductible health plan coupled with a savings option last
year was $5,567 (the employee share was $868), KFF reports. By
contrast, the comparable average premium for a preferred
provider organization was $6,575 (with workers contributing
$1,145).
Some experts also pitch HSAs as a tax-advantaged way to save
to meet healthcare costs in retirement - although the HSA's main
purpose is to help people meet current-year deductible costs,
and employers often make an annual contribution for that
purpose.
So far, there is not much evidence that large accumulations
are building in the accounts. The average account total balance
last year was $14,035, according to Devenir. The limits on
contributions are one reason for that.
Deciding to delay a Medicare enrollment depends on your
individual circumstances.
If you work for an employer with fewer than 20 workers,
Medicare usually is the primary insurer at age 65, so failing to
sign up would mean losing much of your coverage - hardly worth
the tax advantage of continued HSA contributions. If you work
for a larger employer, Medicare coverage is secondary, so a
delayed Medicare filing is more feasible - so long as you or a
spouse are not enrolled in Social Security. (Also make sure that
the account in question is an HSA and not a Health Reimbursement
Account - the latter is not a savings account and does not bring
the Medicare enrollment problem into play.)
"We usually advise people to talk it over with a tax expert
- it's more of a tax issue than a health insurance question,"
said Casey Schwarz, senior counsel for education and federal
policy at the Medicare Rights Center, a nonprofit advocacy and
consumer rights group.
