By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Oct 25 Glenda Jimmo has had a
challenging life. Blind since the age of 19, the 76-year-old
Bristol, Vermont, resident is confined to a wheelchair due to
disabling conditions that include a below-the-knee amputation
stemming from her diabetes.
"But it's been an interesting, full life," she says. "I have
four children."
Now, she's lent her name to a class action lawsuit. Its
settlement, announced this week, is expected to transform the
way that Medicare covers long-term care.
Jimmo requires regular skilled nursing services in her home
for wound care and management of her condition. Medicare has not
been paying for those services, because the program's policy was
to cover skilled nursing care only when patients had a
demonstrated medical potential to improve. That left patients
like Jimmo, who need care to maintain their current health
status, to fend for themselves.
Under the settlement of the lawsuit, Jimmo v. Sebelius, the
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has agreed to relax
Medicare's requirements for coverage of skilled nursing and
therapy services in institutional or home care settings.
The key criterion for coverage will be a demonstrated need
for skilled care - regardless of whether there is a recovery
prognosis. That means patients already enrolled in Medicare Part
A (hospitalization) who need care to maintain their current
condition but aren't likely to improve will qualify for
Medicare's standard benefits.
Medicare already pays for a stay of up to 100 days in a
nursing or rehabilitation home following a related hospital
admission, with a $139 daily co-pay after 20 days of care. (Most
Medigap supplemental policies will cover those co-pays.) It also
covers skilled home healthcare - like physical therapy or
nursing services - if a physician has certified that it is
necessary.
Medicare Part A covers up to 100 home visits following a
hospital stay. For patients who need care in their homes,
Medicare Part B covers care without a prior hospitalization with
no limits on visits and no co-payments for services, and a 20
percent co-payment for durable medical equipment.
The settlement's impact on patients will be wide, though its
focus on skilled nursing care and home-based care means that it
won't be broad enough to allow an elderly, demented
assisted-living resident to have her or his bill paid by
Medicare. Those people typically rely on unskilled help with
their activities of daily living, such as bathing and dressing.
Some 46 percent of Medicare beneficiaries have three or more
chronic conditions, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
About 8 percent use home health services - a figure that
certainly will rise as a result of the settlement.
The financial impact on Medicare isn't clear. Medicare's
direct costs for providing the additional coverage will rise,
but the higher costs could be offset if the new preventive
services reduce the need for acute care, hospitalization or
nursing home care.
"With access to some basic therapies, many of these patients
may well be able to avoid nursing and hospital care," said
Judith Stein, director of the Center for Medicare Advocacy (CMA)
and a lawyer who represented plaintiffs in the class action.
"The settlement is a victory for people who need care, and it
will save money for states and the federal government who
otherwise would be paying for services that shouldn't be
necessary."
Jimmo's care, for example, has been covered by Vermont's
Medicaid program, but some patients have had to dip into their
own pockets to cover some of these services.
Court approval of the final settlement isn't expected for
several months. After that, Medicare will have a year to
implement the changes and educate healthcare providers about
them.
But under the terms of the settlement, more than 10,000
Medicare beneficiaries who were denied benefits for skilled
services before January 18, 2011 (when the lawsuit was filed)
will have their claims re-examined.
CMA urges patients who think they qualify for coverage under
the settlement's terms to start pushing for it right away by
submitting their claims to Medicare. "This is the policy that
the government says is now in effect, so patients should push
that immediately," says Gil Deford, CMA's lead counsel on the
case.
ADVOCATING FOR BENEFITS
If you think your care should be covered under the terms of
the settlement, here are some key steps to take while you wait
for the new rules:
* Educate healthcare providers. Patients shouldn't assume
that skilled nursing facilities or home healthcare providers
will immediately understand the settlement's impact. "Ask them
how they plan to implement it, and make the question specific to
your own needs," said Joe Baker, president of the Medicare
Rights Center, a non-profit organization that provides free
Medicare counseling services.
* Be persistent. "It will take a while for this to be
operationalized," says Baker, who recommends that patients
appeal any denials of claims.
* Get help. Free one-on-one help with Medicare claims is
available from the State Health Insurance Assistance Program
(SHIP), a network of non-profit Medicare counseling services.
Use this link to find the SHIP program in your state: here
The Medicare Rights Center also offers free counseling by
phone; (1-800-333-4114).
For Jimmo and other Medicare beneficiaries affected by the
settlement, the direct impact will be better care, according to
Michael Benvenuto, project director of the Medicare Advocacy
Project at Vermont Legal Aid, who served as co-counsel in the
lawsuit.
"When healthcare providers don't think Medicare will pay
their bills, they're less likely to provide the full care that
patients need," he says. "Editing by Linda Stern and Steve Orlofsky)