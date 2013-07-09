By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, July 9 Eighty-four days and counting.
That's the time remaining that a new Congressional commission
has to come up with solutions for one of the country's most
vexing problems: how to properly fund long-term care.
The Commission on Long-Term Care is an offspring of the
January deal that averted the so-called fiscal cliff mix of tax
hikes and spending cuts. Back then, Congress and the White House
agreed to kill the Community Living Assistance Services and
Supports Act (CLASS), which would have provided a public option
for long-term care insurance under Obamacare. The consensus is
that the math on CLASS did not work - but there is also
widespread agreement that our current approach to financing
long-term care is broken.
The new panel was created to recommend improvements to how
we finance and deliver long-term care to an aging population.
The panel is composed of 15 nonpolitical healthcare experts,
with nine appointed by Democratic legislators and the White
House, and six by Republican lawmakers. It is operating on a
tight time frame with a limited budget, and just managed to
convene its first meeting in late June.
The odds of a breakthrough are small, but the clock is
ticking on the need for solutions. Long-term care services
support the medical and nonmedical needs of people with chronic
illnesses. It's hardly restricted to older people, but demand
for long-term care services will explode as the baby boom
generation ages. Meanwhile, we currently cover care with a
patchwork quilt of funding mechanisms that is full of holes.
The strapped Medicaid program pays for about half of all
long-term care, but only for patients who spend themselves down
to indigent levels or receive Social Security disability
payments. Medicare - the primary healthcare insurance program
for Americans over 65 - covers only 100 days of skilled nursing
care or rehabilitation if it is ordered by a physician.
Meanwhile, the commercial long-term care insurance market is
imploding. Carriers have been dropping out of the market, and
policyholders have been hit with waves of double-digit rate
hikes; policy prices are 20 percent higher this year than in
2012, according to the American Association for Long-term Care
Insurance.
POLARIZATION
The commission's chairman, physician and public health
expert Bruce Chernof, acknowledges that the group will have
difficulty reaching consensus on solutions, considering the
politically polarized climate in Washington. The left wants to
use government-sponsored social insurance programs like Medicare
or Social Security to finance long-term care, while the right
prefers private-market approaches.
"The most likely range of solutions is somewhere in that
hybrid space" that includes both public and private solutions,
he said in an interview.
Chernof is chief executive officer of The SCAN Foundation, a
nonprofit focusing on healthcare issues for seniors. He thinks
the best the commission will be able to do is "crystallize what
the problem is as it exists today, and put out a clarion call to
take next steps."
PROMISING IDEAS
There is a shred of good news: The SCAN Foundation and
others have been identifying promising reform ideas for further
research and debate. Here are three of the best ones I have
seen.
- Simplify insurance options. Research shows consumers have
trouble understanding their long-term care coverage options.
This could be remedied through regulation that would present
consumers with a standardized, limited set of product options.
Medicare supplemental policies - Medigap - offers a successful
model for this approach.
- Offer the coverage as an option in private Medicare plans.
More Americans might opt to add long-term care insurance if it
were offered as part of Medicare Advantage, which is a
privatized managed-care option as an alternative to standard
Medicare. Premium costs could be reduced, SCAN researchers
suggest, through lower selling costs - and because Advantage
plans are responsible for managing seniors' chronic conditions
and would have an incentive to keep them out of nursing homes.
- Add long-term protection to our social insurance programs.
Universal, mandatory-participation insurance pools offer a
highly efficient way to insure against long-term care needs.
Social Security and Medicare both fill the bill, and either
could be used to offer a basic level of coverage to all
Americans. "The virtue of using social insurance is that
everyone would be covered," says Joshua Wiener, an expert on
long-term care issues at research and consulting firm RTI
International.
A premium (or tax) would be charged to all Americans, but
rates would be low due to universal participation, he adds.
Without brokers or advertising costs, overhead would be low, too
- and no one would be denied coverage due to health conditions.
Expansion of social insurance programs looks highly unlikely
in Washington's current political climate, but innovation by
states could set the stage for change. Hawaii's legislature is
weighing a proposal that would require limited long-term care
insurance funded through premiums.
"If you look back a decade, it didn't look like we were
close to health reform," argues Lee Goldberg, vice president for
health policy at the National Academy of Social Insurance. "But
then Massachusetts passed something that became a model."