(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, April 17 If the Supreme Court overturns
President Obama's health care reform law in June, Americans
without health coverage may get some relief anyway - especially
if they live in Rhode Island, Maryland or Oregon.
These states are at the head of the pack in implementing the
Affordable Care Act (ACA), and they were working to expand
health coverage well before the law was passed. If the ACA is
thrown out by the high court, these states - and others
supportive of the law's goals - will keep pursuing reforms.
"What I hear is, they still intend to proceed," says John
Holahan, director of the Health Policy Research Center at The
Urban Institute.
Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), job one for the states
is to establish a public insurance exchange where uninsured
residents would shop for coverage. The good news is that 16
states and the District of Columbia already have passed
legislation enabling implementation of the law, or have
governors who have issued executive orders to move forward.
New York state became the latest last week when Governor
Andrew Cuomo decided to bypass Republican lawmakers who were
holding up the state's effort to build New York's state
insurance exchange by issuing an executive order to proceed.
Another 20 states either have legislation pending or have
received some federal grant money to move forward. The remaining
15 states have made little or no progress.
Two-thirds of the states are on track to have viable
exchanges in place by 2013, according to Sam Gibbs, president of
the Exchange Technology Group at eHealth Inc., which operates a
national online insurance marketplace and is bidding to help
build many of the new state-level exchanges.
Under the ACA, the federal government would launch and
operate exchanges in states that don't build them on their own.
But that could be difficult to achieve in states with political
climates hostile to the ACA, since implementation requires close
coordination with state government and insurance regulators.
The exchanges will be the entry portal for all uninsured
individuals and families. Under ACA, they'll be eligible for a
federal insurance subsidy in cases where family income is less
than 400 percent of the federally defined poverty level -
currently $92,000 for a family of four. For this group, the
amount of subsidy is based on a sliding scale to hold costs as a
share of income between 2 and 9.5 percent.
States also are required to offer a specialized exchange for
small businesses that would enable employers to provide a
subsidy for employee coverage. And lower-income families will be
eligible for Medicaid under a dramatic federally-financed
expansion of the program.
All told, the exchanges and Medicaid expansion will extend
coverage to 23 million uninsured Americans by 2019, according to
the Congressional Budget Office.
The slow progress on implementation could be setting the
stage for a very frenetic scramble in 2013 - depending on how
the Supreme Court rules in June and the outcome of the November
elections. That's because the ACA requires that the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services certify the exchanges by
January 2013; the exchanges must go live in October of that year
so that consumers can start shopping for policies and enroll for
coverage that would start in early 2014.
If the high court strikes down the law's requirement for
individuals to have minimal health insurance -- the so called
individual mandate -- but leaves the rest of the ACA intact,
insurance companies likely would push Congress for a remedy
sometime after the November elections. Their goal would be to
ensure that enough healthy young people sign up for insurance to
balance the ACA's requirement that carriers accept all
applicants and don't charge excessively differential premiums
based on age or health risk.
A U.S. Government Accountability Office study last year
identified nine possible alternatives to the individual mandate;
for example, setting strict open-enrollment windows with stiff
financial penalties for failing to enroll. That approach works
well for Medicare, which penalizes seniors with a stiff 10
percent annual lifetime Part B surcharge for every year of
delayed enrollment.
Congressional action on a fix would depend on which
political party controls Congress next year - but the recent
track record isn't encouraging. "Since the two parties don't
speak to one another, the odds of a federal fix aren't very
good," says Holahan.
If Congress doesn't act, states that have made major
investments in implementing the law could enact individual
mandates on their own, or adopt other rules aimed at encouraging
enrollment.
But if the entire law is struck down, even supportive states
will have difficulty making progress, since the exchanges would
be hobbled without the important federal subsidies for
individual policies and Medicaid. For example, the Massachusetts
plan passed by Gov. Mitt Romney has achieved nearly-universal
coverage, but about half of the system's funding is provided by
the federal government through Medicaid waivers.
How would consumers fare in red states? "There would be a
lot of soul-searching at that point," says Alan Weil, executive
director of the National Academy for State Health Policy. "Even
the states that have opposed the health reform law have been
concerned about their growing numbers of uninsured residents."
Ironically, the states that have resisted ACA reforms most
strenuously are the same ones that stand to gain the largest
improvement in coverage under the law. Urban Institute
researchers found that these states have higher average
uninsured rates due to stingier Medicaid coverage and lower
percentages of employers offering insurance to their workers.
Under the ACA, these states - including Texas, Florida,
Louisiana, Alaska, Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and
Georgia - would see their percentage of residents without health
insurance cut by half or more due primarily to expansions in
Medicaid and premium subsidies.
