By Mark Miller
CHICAGO May 21A job and a paycheck - they go
together like coffee and cream. But when you retire from your
regular job, does that mean you have to give up the cream?
A growing number of 401(k) plans are including investment
choices that can help savers convert nest eggs into retirement
income. Participants can buy insurance annuities or other
products designed to spread funds over a lifetime.
These programs aim to make 401(k)s more like traditional
pensions. That's laudable if it helps retirees cope with
"longevity risk" - that is, the risk of exhausting savings in a
retirement of unpredictable length.
But the new retirement income initiatives have disadvantages
too, so savers should proceed carefully. Here are some points to
consider if one of them shows up in a 401(k) plan near you.
THE ANNUITIES PUSH
Insurance companies are salivating at the opportunity to
sell annuities into 401(k) plans. They want a piece of the $5.1
trillion in assets that the Investment Company Institute says
was in workplace retirement plans last year.
The latest example: Prudential Retirement recently announced
plans to distribute its variable annuity, called IncomeFlex, to
more than 3,000 workplace 401(k) plans administered by Wells
Fargo & Co. Prudential already markets IncomeFlex - which has a
guaranteed minimum withdrawal feature - through several other
large plan administrators and those plans it runs.
Currently, only 16 percent of employers offer in-plan
annuities, according to a Metlife survey. Employers worry about
the complexity of administering an annuity option and the
fiduciary responsibility of picking an insurance company, since
retirees would need to rely on that underwriter to make payments
for decades to come.
The industry is pushing two annuity types for the workplace
market - fixed and variable. A fixed annuity allows you to
purchase a specified amount of guaranteed income for life, with
the payments determined by the amount you invest, prevailing
interest rates at the time of purchase (higher is better) and
when you want to start receiving the income. The payout on a
variable annuity can vary, depending on the earnings of the
investments within the annuity.
Either option can be immediate, meaning you don't buy it
until you're ready to collect the income stream, or deferred,
meaning that you buy it years in advance and let it grow before
you tap it.
A popular type of variable annuity for retirement plans is
the guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefit annuity, or GMWB, like
Prudential's. Here, you invest in a portfolio of stocks and
bonds for 10 years prior to retirement; the initial withdrawal
amount is linked to the amount in the account. Payments can rise
in subsequent years if the portfolio investments beat certain
pre-agreed benchmarks.
The advantage over other annuities is the guarantee: if you
die before the assets have been used up, your heirs get what's
left. Other annuities, in contrast, require you to surrender
control of the invested funds when you start taking payouts,
though they tend to offer higher payoffs.
A $100,000 investment in a GMWB might yield annual
retirement income of $5,000 for someone retiring at 65,
according to calculations from Josh Cohen, defined contribution
practice leader at Russell Investments. If the portfolio
performs really well, the annual income amount could rise to
$5,750 at age 85, but the odds of that aren't good, Cohen says.
The same investment in a fixed deferred annuity would get
the retiree $6,360 in annual income. Or, he could take a bit
less initial income ($4,836) but get a 2.5 percent annual
inflation adjustment that would spin off $7,900 annually at age
85.
Some companies are offering another option: A pre-set
portfolio designed to generate income for the long haul. For
example, Financial Engines, which works with workplace plans,
has a product called Income+ that splits a retiree's account
into buckets for bonds, stocks and cash that can be used to buy
a deferred annuity that kicks in at age 85.
GUARANTEED DRAWBACKS
GMWBs "can be mind-numbingly complex to understand, and it's
difficult to figure out what they really cost," says David
Blanchett, head of retirement research at Morningstar. They can
be pricey, but those tucked inside 401(k)s benefit from lower
institutional pricing. Prudential, for example, says its
IncomeFlex GMWB costs $1,500 per year for every $100,000
invested.
Blanchett worries that putting annuities in 401(k)s could
prompt some workers to purchase them prematurely. Because of the
annual insurance costs, it only makes sense for older workers
within a decade or so of retirement to jump in.
Even insurance sellers caution retirees not to annuitize all
of their savings, so there are liquid assets left for large and
unexpected expenses.