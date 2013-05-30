By Mark Miller
CHICAGO May 30Baby boomers have been talking a
good game for years about working longer and reinventing the
last third of life. Now that it's game time, their retirement
decisions look somewhat conventional.
More than half the oldest boomers - those born in 1946 - had
fully retired by the end of the year in which they turned 66,
the age the Social Security Administration pegs as "full
retirement age," according to a new survey by the Metlife Mature
Marketing Institute.
Those boomers retired an average of five years earlier than
they had predicted they would; the Metlife survey found that the
average filing age for the oldest boomers is 63.6. Those who
haven't yet retired continue to forecast longer working lives:
They say they will hang in until 71, up from 69 in 2011.
WORKING LONGER STILL MAKES SENSE
Even though only a minority of boomers do work longer than
the "normal" age, it's a good strategy for those who may not
have fully prepared for retirement.
Most important, it's an opportunity to delay filing for
Social Security. Working at least until your full retirement age
means avoiding early-filing benefit reductions, and every year
beyond that age - currently 66 - adds 8 percent to monthly
benefits. The higher benefit compounds powerfully over time with
the program's annual cost-of-living-adjustments.
Working longer also allows you to continue contributing to
retirement savings, building additional balances that can be put
to work in the market. And every additional year of income from
work is a year in which you're not drawing down retirement
balances.
Just three additional years of work beyond 66 can boost
income down the road from Social Security and investments by 50
percent or more, according to hypothetical modeling by T. Rowe
Price.
That means you can benefit from working longer without going
all the way to "work until you drop" - and people are getting
the message. A recent Gallup poll found that the average U.S.
retirement age is 61 - up from 59 a decade ago and 57 in the
early 1990s. Among current workers, 37 percent plan to retire
after age 65, up from 14 percent in 1995.
BEST-LAID PLANS
Here's the problem with that work-longer plan: Stuff
happens. The Metlife survey found that 54 percent of boomer
retirees left the workforce earlier than they intended, most
frequently for health reasons (32 percent) or job loss (25
percent).
So, what constitutes a viable Plan B if Plan A - working
longer - doesn't pan out?
Find a way to delay your Social Security filing at least
until full retirement age. Cover living expenses from part-time
work or from a spouse's income, or even by making withdrawals
from your savings.
A research paper published last year in the Journal of
Financial Planning concludes that this strategy can boost the
life of your portfolio significantly over the years of
retirement, because higher Social Security payments down the
road alleviate pressure to use savings.
The paper was written by William Reichenstein and Bill
Meyer, the co-founders of SocialSecuritySolutions.com, a company
that advises clients on how to maximize Social Security
benefits. An example of their findings: A retiree with a monthly
Social Security benefit of $1,500 at his full retirement age of
66 and a $700,000 tax-deferred retirement account could extend
the portfolio's life seven years by delaying his filing for
Social Security to age 68 over its longevity had he filed at 62.
Aside from on-going living expenses, try to set aside extra
funds for unexpected events, said Sandra Timmerman, director of
the Metlife Mature Market Institute. "Health issues can derail a
retirement plan, especially a long-term-care need," she said,
adding that retirees often also find themselves needing to
provide financial support for an adult child or to recover from
natural disasters, such as a tornado or other natural disaster.
The Metlife survey also offered some cheerful news about
retired boomers: 38 percent quit work simply because they'd had
enough of it and felt confident they had the financial
wherewithal to pull it off.
Indeed, 70 percent of the oldest boomers who are retired
said they "like it a lot," and 26 percent "like it somewhat."
Finally, 82 percent of retirees rate their health as "good
to excellent." That lends some reassuring heft to a common
outlook. Said Timmerman, "Retired boomers see the opportunity to
do some things they haven't done before."