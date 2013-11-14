By Mark Miller

CHICAGO Nov 14 Stocks are in record territory, which probably is great news for your 401(k). Fidelity Investments reported Thursday that average account balances hit a new high in the third quarter, propelled mainly by surging equities markets.

This might be news to you if you don't track the market closely and rarely check your account balance. In any case, now is a good time to take a peek - to pat yourself on the back, but also, perhaps, to do some rebalancing to keep your plan on track.

Fidelity is the nation's largest 401(k) plan provider, so trends among its customers hold up a mirror to the rest of the industry. The company said the average retirement saver's balance hit a new high of $84,300 at end of the third quarter, up 11.1 percent from a year ago. The gains were bigger for those who have been active in their plans for the past 10 years; they were up 19.6 percent, to $223,100.

Roughly three-quarters of the gains came from the market's rise rather than contributions, Fidelity said. (The Standard & Poor's 500-stock index is up about 20 percent so far this year.) So if you're trying to adhere to a predetermined asset allocation mix - and I hope you are - this may be a time to sell some equities.

"A lot of people probably are overweight in equities compared with what they intend," says Roger Wohlner, a fee-only financial adviser with Asset Strategy Consultants in Arlington Heights, Illinois. "Any time one asset class is plus or minus 5 percent of the target range, that's a good time to rebalance. If you're taking too much risk, at some point that will come back and bite you in the rear end."

Wohlner recommends rebalancing no more than every six months. For most people, he says, an annual recalibration is fine. Many plans offer automatic rebalancing options - Fidelity says 61 percent of all plans it administers have this feature. Meanwhile, many retirement investors are putting their plans on auto-pilot. One out of three retirement savers at Fidelity now use target date funds (TDFs) or a managed account. A decade ago almost all of its investors were do-it-yourselfers.

TDFs automatically adjust the mix of stocks and bonds as your retirement date gets nearer. Managed accounts are custom portfolios assembled for plan participants from their 401(k) menu choices.

TDFs certainly keep investors in balance and automatically adjust for risk. And they have become popular: Fidelity says 64 percent of participants in the plans it administers use them. The drawback is that they're cookie-cutter solutions that don't necessarily align with an individual's retirement plan. "They're OK for young people, but when you're 45 or 50 and have a decent accumulation, you need an individualized portfolio," Wohlner says. "You might need to be more or less aggressive, depending on what else you have."

A BIGGER PICTURE

Managed accounts go further, taking into account an investor's risk appetite and the bigger picture of investments, pensions and Social Security projections. Fidelity's solution is called Portfolio Advisory Service at Work. Thirty percent of plans administered by the firm offer it, with a take-up rate of 6 percent by participants, according to Sangeeta Moorjani, a Fidelity senior vice president who manages the service. Another indicator of growth: Among new enrollees offered the managed account service, TDFs or managing their own money, 22 percent are selecting the managed account option.

Managed account providers have fiduciary responsibility to investors. That means they must act in the client's best interest - and it means Fidelity can't have a bias toward its funds. Other fast-growing players in the market include Financial Engines, GuidedChoice and Morningstar.

Before you jump in, think carefully about the cost of these solutions - and the fact that they look only at the financial asset side of your balance sheet. A full-blown financial plan would also take into consideration your home equity, insurance planning and your liabilities.

On average, Fidelity charges 0.50 basis points quarterly for the service - along with whatever investment expenses are charged for the funds. That can get expensive quickly if actively managed mutual funds are in the managed portfolio; these funds often carry quarterly fees of 1 percent or more, compared with about 0.17 percent for a passive index fund.

Moorjani acknowledges that many retirement savers need a more holistic plan, something managed account providers haven't yet offered. "It's something we're certainly looking at," she says.

Moorjani says the extra expense of a managed account can be worthwhile, especially for investors close to retirement. "Once you have more complexity in the portfolio, with people getting into the pre-retirement stage, a cookie-cutter approach may not result in the best outcome. The managed portfolio aims to control the volatility and risk, and keep people from getting overly aggressive - or conservative."