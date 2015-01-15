(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Jan 15 My home state of Illinois is not
the first place that comes to mind for innovative approaches to
retirement savings. We are much more infamous for our pension
plan for state workers, which is the worst-funded in the
country.
But Illinois just became the first U.S. state to adopt a
promising new approach to a big problem in the nation's
retirement saving system: the lack of workplace saving options
for low-income workers.
Starting in 2017, companies that do not offer retirement
plans will be required to automatically sign up their workers
for a state-sponsored Roth IRA account, funded by a 3 percent
(or higher) after-tax deduction from their paychecks, with the
growth accruing tax-free.
The requirement applies to employers with 25 or more workers
who have been in business at least two years, and workers can
opt out if they choose.
Given the state's pension woes, the new Illinois Secure
Choice Savings Program (ISCSP) may seem like hubris. But the
state will not be contributing to ISCSP accounts, and investment
management will be farmed to an outside firm.
The default investment will be a target-date fund, which
reduces the allocation of higher-risk equities as the account
holder gets closer to retirement, alongside four other simple
fund choices.
The aim is to keep fees low - not exceeding 75 basis points
annually - and far lower than that if the plan's sponsors have
their way.
The new law puts Illinois at the vanguard of a growing
movement to address the yawning gap in retirement savings for
low-income workers. Initiatives are proliferating at the state
and federal level, and the reasons are clear.
Ownership of retirement plan accounts has been falling
sharply - just 40 percent of households owned any type of
account - IRA, 401(k) or traditional pension - in 2013, down
from 48 percent in 2007, according to the Federal Reserve
Board's triennial Survey of Consumer Finances released last
September.
The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College
estimates that at any given point, only half of U.S. private
sector workers participate in a retirement plan.
In Illinois, 72 percent of private-sector workers in
high-turnover, low-wage industries lacked access to a retirement
plan, according to a study by the Woodstock Institute. By
comparison, 70 percent or more of high-income workers are
covered, industry data suggests. The study - based on industry
and federal government data - found that ISCSP could potentially
serve 2.5 million workers.
Plans like the ISCSP have been proposed in one form or
another in more than half of the states.
"We've hit a critical mass on this concept," says Sarah
Mysiewicz Gill, senior legislative representative at AARP, which
has been working with proponents at the state level to advance
the idea.
U.S. President Barack Obama has proposed creation of
auto-IRAs at the federal level, and this year the administration
is kicking off the myRA, a voluntary program aiming to help
workers at companies that do not have retirement plans to set
aside small amounts from their paychecks in a savings bond-like
product.
OPPOSITION
These savings plans are all modest attempts to address the
retirement crisis. Even so, there is plenty of opposition.
The Financial Services Institute (FSI), an industry lobbying
group, recently announced that fighting Secure Choice plans will
be among its top state legislative priorities this year. FSI,
which represents independent broker-dealers and financial
advisers, worries that Secure Choice plans will limit the
opportunity of its members to work with small employers to
create their own workplace plans.
"Some of these bills expressly state that financial advisers
can't be involved in the process whatever," says Robert Lewis,
FSI's vice president of legislative affairs.
FSI says it did not oppose the Illinois plan because it did
not contain such a provision, but there were plenty of other
opponents.
"It was very difficult to pass," says Daniel Biss, the state
senator who sponsored and championed the bill. "When you talk
about it to the public, no one can understand why you wouldn't
try it. But the opponents fought hard to defeat it."
Key opposition came from state business associations and the
American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) in particular, which
has been fighting Secure Choice plans around the country.
"We haven't been at the table helping to craft these plans,"
says John Mangan, ACLI's vice president of state relations. "Our
industry has been in the retirement business for 100 years and
we think we're doing a great job with employers who adopt their
own plans."
But when considering the unimpressive levels of retirement
coverage in the small-business sector, arguments such as that
one are wearing thin. Mangan concedes that the retirement
savings gap is most acute in the very market Secure Choice plans
aims to serve.
Mangan says there are better ways to close the gap, such as
new low-cost, multiemployer 401(k) options for small businesses
at the federal level, and at the state level, expanded savers
credit and creation of certified networks of insurance providers
who can provide low-cost payroll deduction options for
employers.
These two approaches will be competing state-by-state over
the next couple years, and we'll have a chance to see which
produces results.
May the best ideas win - along with the workers who need
better options for building retirement nest eggs.
