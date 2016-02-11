(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Feb 11 Ask Americans what they fear
most about aging, and many will tell you it is the possibility
of needing nursing care - and not being able to pay for it.
They are right to worry. Federal data shows that about half
the people who turn 65 today will not have any need for
long-term care. But 27 percent will spend at least $100,000
lifetime, and about 15 percent will face costs over $250,000.
Yet we do not have a comprehensive national policy approach
for covering long-term care. Only the most affluent households
can afford to pay out of pocket, and private long-term care
insurance covers only about 7.4 million people, according to the
National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Many others
will be covered under Medicaid, which funds care only in cases
where a patient's assets have been almost completely spent.
Congress has not addressed the problem, partly due to the
highly polarized atmosphere surrounding health policy. In the
debate about long-term care, the right wants private-market
insurance solutions, while the left advocates for public
coverage through Medicare.
A new emerging approach is a hybrid that could bridge the
partisan divide. The core idea: make private insurance work
better, but cover the most extreme risk through a publicly
financed insurance program.
The first set of recommendations was released recently by
the nonprofit Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC), and two other sets
are scheduled for release soon. All three are based on detailed
research about the United States' long-term care needs,
insurance markets and financing mechanisms by the Urban
Institute and Milliman, an insurance industry actuarial
consulting firm.
The BPC report offers comprehensive recommendations for
changes in everything from Medicaid to delivery of care in home
and community settings. But two recommendations, in particular,
point to promising middle ground that could really help solve
the long-term care riddle.
IMPROVE THE PRIVATE INSURANCE MARKET
BPC recommends creating a new class of "retirement LTC" that
would provide limited benefits - two to four years after a cash
deductible is met. Workers could use savings from their 401(k)
plans to buy insurance, and early withdrawals for that purpose
(before age 59-1/2) would be penalty-free. The policies also
would be sold on federal and state health insurance exchanges.
Insurance policy choices would be boiled down to three basic
options. Premium design and inflation adjustments would be
standardized across all the plans; the key choices would be
daily benefit level, length of coverage and length of waiting
period before coverage begins.
Complexity is a key barrier to success in the current
private market, said Dr. Bruce Chernof, chief executive of the
SCAN Foundation, one of the funders of the research. "The social
science literature shows that when people have too many choices,
they freeze."
The researchers believe these simplified policies would cost
about half of current private market insurance policies. The
American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance reports that
typical annual initial premiums for high-quality coverage
currently range from $2,035 for a single male buyer, age 55, to
$2,580 for a single female buyer of the same age. A married
couple age 60 can expect to pay an average of $3,560. Some rates
have fallen over the past year, the trade group reports.
CREATE A PUBLIC OPTION
The BPC also proposes shifting coverage for patients with
lifetime costs exceeding $250,000 to a public plan run by the
federal government.
A catastrophic Medicare benefit would be costly. BPC
estimates that if 90 percent of Americans were covered, benefits
paid in 2015 would have totaled $411 billion, or about half the
cost of Medicare's Part A (hospitalization) program. Some of
that cost would be offset by lower Medicaid spending, but a new
revenue source would also be needed - either an increase in the
payroll taxes paid by workers for Social Security and Medicare,
or through a "general funding" source, such as changes to the
income tax or a consumption tax.
New taxes are a nonstarter in Washington today, and LTC
reform is not likely to move forward during this election year.
But Chernof sees 2016 as a good time to lay the groundwork for
action next year.
"There is a really good opportunity to have a broad
discussion about what the future looks like for families during
the campaign," he said. "And the first year of a new Congress is
always an important time for setting the legislative agenda."
