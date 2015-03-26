(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
CHICAGO, March 26 Congress is headed toward a
bipartisan solution to fix a Medicare formula that threatens to
slash payments to doctors every year. The so-called "doc fix"
would replace the cuts with a multipronged approach that will be
expensive and will have Medicare beneficiaries pay part of the
bill.
Congress has repeatedly overridden the payment cuts, which
are mandated under a formula called the Sustainable Growth Rate
(SGR), which became law in 1997, that is a way of keeping growth
in physician payments in line with the economy's overall growth.
This year, unless Congress acts, rates will automatically be
slashed 21 percent.
In a rare instance of bipartisan collaboration, House
Speaker John Boehner and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi are
pushing a plan to replace the SGR with a new formula that
rewards physicians who meet certain government standards for
providing high quality, cost-effective care. If they can get the
plan through Congress, President Barack Obama has said he will
sign it.
The fix will cost an estimated $200 billion over 10 years.
Although Congress has not figured out how to pay the full tab,
$70 billion will come from the pocketbooks of seniors.
There are better places to go for the money, such as
allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical
companies and tightening up reimbursements to Medicare Advantage
plans. But there's no political will in Congress for that
approach.
And the doc fix needs to be done. Eliminating the SGR will
greatly reduce the risk that physicians will get fed up with the
ongoing threat of reduced payments and stop accepting Medicare
patients. "Access to physicians hasn't been a big problem, but
if doctors received a 21 percent cut in fees, that might change
the picture," says Tricia Neuman, senior vice president and
director of the Program on Medicare Policy at the Kaiser Family
Foundation.
Here's what the plan would cost seniors:
* Medigap reform
Many Medicare enrollees buy private Medigap policies that
supplement their government-funded coverage (average annual
cost: $2,166, according to Kaiser). The policies typically cover
the deductible in Part B (outpatient services), which is $147
this year, and put a cap on out-of-pocket hospitalization costs.
Under the bipartisan plan, Medigap plans would no longer
cover the annual Part B deductible for new enrollees, starting
in 2020, so seniors would have to pay it themselves. Current
Medigap policyholders and new enrollees up to 2020 would be
protected.
The goal would be to make seniors put more "skin in the
game," which conservatives have long argued would lower costs by
making patients think twice about using medical services if they
know they must pay something for all services they use.
Plenty of research confirms that higher out-of-pocket
expense will reduce utilization, but that doesn't mean the
reform will actually save money for Medicare.
Numerous studies show that exposure to higher out-of-pocket
costs results in people using fewer services, Neuman says. If
seniors forego care because of the deductible, Medicare would
achieve some savings. "The hope is people will be more sensitive
to costs and go without unnecessary care," she says. "But if
instead, some forego medical care that they need, they may
require expensive care down the road, potentially raising costs
for Medicare over time."
* High-income premium surcharges
Affluent enrollees already pay more for Medicare.
Individuals with modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) starting
at $85,000 ($170,000 for joint filers) pay a higher share of the
government's full cost of coverage in Medicare Part B and Part D
for prescription drug coverage. This year, for example, seniors
with incomes at or below $85,0000 pay $104.90 per month in Part
B premiums, but higher income seniors pay between $146.90 and
$335.70, depending on their income.
The new plan will shift a higher percentage of costs to
higher-income seniors starting in 2018 for those with MAGI
between $133,500 and $214,000 (twice that for couples). Seniors
with income of $133,000 to $160,000 would pay 65 percent of
total premium costs, rather than 50 percent today. Seniors with
incomes between $160,000 and $214,000 would pay 80 percent
rather than 65 percent, as they do today.
* Everyone pays more for Part B
Under current law, enrollee premiums are set to cover 25
percent of Medicare Part B spending, so some of the doc fix's
increased costs will be allocated to them automatically. Neuman
says a freeze in physician fees is already baked into the
monthly Part B premium for this year, so she expects the doc fix
to result in a relatively modest increase in premiums for next
year, although it's difficult to say how much because so many
other factors drive the numbers.
