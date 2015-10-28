(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, Oct 28 Most fast food workers do not
earn enough to retire with much of a pension. Then there is
David Novak, executive chairman of YUM Brands, the
conglomerate that runs Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC outlets.
Novak's total retirement holdings, including deferred
compensation, are worth $234 million - more than any other
Fortune 500 chief executive.
Novak tops the list of Fortune 500 CEOs with the largest
retirement nest eggs, according to a study from two progressive
think tanks - the Center for Effective Government and the
Institute for Policy Studies.
Their data comes from Security & Exchange Commission filings
for the 500 largest public companies. The figures are stunning
and cast a harsh and troubling light on soaring retirement
inequality. The report offers yet another indication that
runaway income inequality is producing grossly unfair retirement
outcomes.
The top CEO retirement accounts are worth a combined $4.9
billion - equal to the total retirement account savings of the
41 percent of all American households with the lowest retirement
wealth, according to the study.
Among all Fortune 500 CEOs, the typical value is $17.7
million. That includes the present value of defined benefit
pensions, 401(k) account balances and other deferred
compensation.
John Hammergren, CEO of drug wholesaler McKesson Corp
- which froze its employee pension fund in 1996 - has
the largest Fortune 500 pension account, valued at $114 million.
McKesson declined to comment. A spokeswoman for YUM noted
its stock appreciated 900 percent during Novak's tenure.
THE REST OF US
The CEO numbers are a stark contrast to the rest of us. In
2013, pre-retirement households (age 55-64) with annual income
below $39,000 had median total retirement savings of $13,000 in
401(k) and IRA accounts, according to the Center for Retirement
Research. Middle-class households (income from $61,000 to
$100,000) had median savings of $100,000. Only in the
highest-income band ($138,000 or more) were accumulations
significant, at a median of $452,000.
Changes in our retirement benefit structure play a big role
in account balances - especially the sharp decline in the share
of private-sector workers receiving traditional defined benefit
pensions.
In the past decade, 54 Fortune 500 companies changed their
defined benefit pension plans, according to the Pension Rights
Center - either reducing benefits, freezing plans or closing
them to new hires, or terminating them altogether.
"Growth in CEO pay itself is one factor, along with the
shift of employees out of defined benefit plans to less costly
401(k) plans, which have less risk for the employer," says Scott
Klinger, director of revenue and spending policies at the Center
for Effective Government and co-author of the report.
The growing mountain of evidence on retirement inequality is
adding to momentum to change national retirement policies in
favor of middle and lower-income households. The starting point
should be an expansion of Social Security to boost benefits for
middle- and lower-income workers, an idea embraced by people
like Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Nothing
else would have a broader, bigger impact.
Beyond that, we need to make access to workplace retirement
saving universal. The Obama administration's recent move to
clear the path for states to create their own universal auto-IRA
plans is a good start. The financial services industry opposes
these programs on ideological grounds - mainly because they are
seen as government mandates.
MANDATORY SAVING
Even so, opposition is loosening a bit. That was clear in a
remarkable speech this month by Tony James, president of
Blackstone - one of the world's largest private equity
firms. James issued a call for a universal, mandatory system of
saving for all workers who do not currently have access to a
workplace plan.
Specifically, he endorsed the Guaranteed Retirement Account
(GRA), which is the brainchild of Teresa Ghilarducci, a labor
economist at the New School for Social Research in New York
City. The GRA calls for mandatory worker and employer
contributions to a low-cost, professionally managed account.
"There is really no alternative; it has to be mandated,"
James said. "I know that can be a politically loaded word these
days, but I assure you that nothing short of a mandate will
provide future generations of Americans enough income for a
secure retirement."
Blackstone is not run by fire-breathing liberals. Its
founders are deficit-hawk-in-chief Peter Peterson and Stephen
Schwarzman, who several years ago infamously compared an Obama
plan to raise taxes on carried interest taxes to the 1939 Nazi
invasion of Poland.
Even Ghilarducci thinks positive movement might be coming.
"I never thought 25 years ago we'd be talking about Social
Security expansion - but here we are."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker, Lauren Young and Dan Grebler)