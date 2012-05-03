By Mark Miller
CHICAGO May 3 Ford Motor Company is
making an offer it hopes 90,000 former employees can't refuse: a
lump sum buyout of their pensions.
The auto giant plans to offer a voluntary buyout of defined
benefit pensions to salaried retirees and former employees, with
payouts to start later this year.
Although Ford hasn't revealed the exact terms of the
payments, the scale of the offer is unprecedented for a
corporation that isn't actually terminating a pension plan. Ford
hopes the strategy will reduce its pension liabilities and
balance sheet volatility. If successful, Ford could be starting
a trend that other companies follow.
Is a lump sum offer a good deal for Ford's pension
beneficiaries? How about workers at other companies, many of
whom are offered lump sum options at retirement in lieu of a
lifetime income stream from a pension?
I posed the question to one of the top experts in North
America on pensions, retirement and annuities - Moshe A.
Milevsky. He's a finance professor at the Schulich School of
Business at York University in Toronto and CEO of QWeMA Group,
which licenses intellectual property and algorithms used in
retirement calculators. His latest book, "The Seven Most
Important Equations for Your Retirement and the Stories Behind
Them" (John Wiley & Sons), was published this week.
Milevsky cautions that there's no one-size-fits all answer.
"But my default position is not to take the lump sum and I
therefore have to be convinced to give up the pension annuity.
Not the other way around," he says.
"In most cases, the lump sum won't compensate for loss of
the pension, unless you're in poor health and don't expect to
live very long."
In deciding whether a lump sum is a good deal, Milevsky
advises retirees to consider three key factors:
Mortality. "How healthy do you think you are in relation to
the rest of the population? If you have reason to think you'll
live longer than average, the pension probably beats a lump
sum."
Interest rates. The lump sum is a good deal only if you are
very certain you can beat the rate of return (referred to by the
numbers folks as the "discount rate") that your pension plan is
using to calculate what your pension is worth as a lump sum.
"We're in a very low rate environment, so that makes the
pension worth more," says Milevsky.
By law, the lump sum calculation is pegged to yields on
corporate bonds. The rates vary depending on your age and are
adjusted monthly by the Internal Revenue Service. The published
rate for March for a 65-year-old is about 4.25 percent,
according to Ellen Kleinstuber, a principal with Savitz
Organization, an actuarial consulting firm. For that retiree,
the choice would be between receiving $700 per month lifetime,
or approximately $108,000 as a lump sum.
That means, in order to come out ahead, you'd need to be
able to beat that 4.25 percent rate investing the lump sum.
That's impossible to do if the money is invested in risk-free
investments, such as certificates of deposit. You could choose
to assume a higher rate of return from investing in equities,
but the risk must be factored in, Milevsky cautions.
The amount you're getting. "How much is your employer
actually proposing to give you? If it's a trivial sum, take the
lump sum," Milevsky says. "If it's a large amount, you need to
run the numbers."
Lump sums have two other potential pitfalls.
The actuarial tables that govern lump sum calculations are
unisex. That's bad news for women, since they outlive men, on
average, by about four years. That means female workers who take
lump sums get shortchanged compared to male workers.
You also may get shortchanged on the value of any
early-retirement pension sweeteners your employer might offer
for early retirement, because they generally aren't included in
lump sum calculations (a consideration that doesn't apply to
Ford, since all the workers involved are retired or former
employees.)
Although Milevsky leans in most cases toward keeping the
pension, he notes that there are a couple downsides to pension
annuity streams, too. First, private sector pensions aren't
adjusted for inflation, so the value of the income streams
erodes over time.
Safety is another concern. In the event that your employer
goes belly up and the plan defaults on its obligations, the
government-sponsored Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation
(PBGC) steps in to take over and continue making payments. But
highly-paid workers could be in line for benefits that exceed
the PBGC's insurance protection levels. The payout rates
available from the PBGC are based on your age at the time the
plan is terminated and are updated annually ().
For 2012, the maximum monthly benefit for workers retiring at
age 65 is $4,653.41, or $4,188.07 if you elect a joint and
survivor option that pays benefits to a spouse.
Milevsky's book contains formulas for figuring this out -
but he urges retirees at Ford and elsewhere to get a
professional financial planner to run the numbers, given the
magnitude of the decision and the complex factors involved.
"You need someone who can work it through on a spreadsheet,"
he says. My view: your best bet is a fee-only planner, since
planners compensated on a percentage of your portfolio have a
built-in vested interest in a lump sum decision.
As a researcher, Milevsky also hopes someone will study the
decisions made by Ford workers, given the unprecedented size of
the group facing the lump-or-not decision.
"I hope someone keeps careful data on who chooses what," he
says. "It will be a gold mine for researchers on human behavior
and behavioral finance."
He adds that it's a shame workers aren't given a choice to
take a portion of their benefit as a lump-sum and a portion as a
pension annuity.
"All-or-nothing decisions are always harmful relative to the
ability to diversify," he says.
Milevsky could get his wish soon; the U.S. Treasury has
proposed a rule changes that would make it easier for plan
sponsors to offer that kind of flexibility as part of a broader
set of policies aimed at expanding lifetime income choices
available to retiring workers.