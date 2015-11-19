(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Nov 19 Congress pounded one more nail
in the coffin of traditional pensions earlier this month - and
it did not have to happen.
In one of the most misguided retirement policy moves in
recent memory, the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 signed last
week by President Barack Obama increases the odds that more
pension plan sponsors will stop offering defined benefit
pensions.
The law imposes a huge increase in the insurance premiums
paid by single-employer plan sponsors to the Pension Benefit
Guaranty Corporation (PBGC), the federally sponsored agency that
insures private-sector pension plans.
PBGC did not request the increase, an agency official
confirmed. But as PBGC premiums are recorded in the federal
budget as revenue, the premium hike added about $4 billion from
2016 through 2025 and helped reduce the net price tag of the
budget act.
Adding insult to injury, Congress did not increase funding
for multi-employer pension funds - even though it is in much
worse financial shape than PBGC's single-employer program;
multi-employer premiums are not counted as revenue in the
federal budget.
All this sounds like the typical Washington budget gimmickry
- until you consider the very real potential consequence that
even more companies will seek to terminate their plans.
Already, the availability of defined benefit pensions has
plunged in the private sector. According to Towers Watson and
Co, an employee benefit consulting firm, 20 percent of Fortune
500 companies had active pension plans as of mid-2015, compared
with 59 percent in 1998.
A recent survey of pension plan sponsors by plan consultants
Aon Hewitt found that 44 percent plan to reduce their PBGC costs
through settlement strategies, including lump-sum offers, or
outsourcing the liability to third-party annuity providers.
And in its annual report issued this week, PBGC notes that
the number of large, fully funded plans that terminated their
defined benefit plans rose in the past year, and that it expects
the trend to gather strength in the years ahead.
PREMIUMS NOW MATTER
PBGC premiums had not been a big factor behind that ongoing
shift - until now.
"They were such a small percentage of cost that they didn't
really change sponsors' behavior," said Joshua Gotbaum, a guest
scholar at the Brookings Institution and former director of the
PBGC.
But the new budget boosts premium rates paid into the PBGC
insurance fund by more than 40 percent over the next four years
- and that comes on top of earlier increases approved in an
earlier 2013 budget deal.
The annual flat per-participant rates paid by plan sponsors
will rise to $80 in 2019 from $64 in 2016. Additional variable
rate premiums, which are based on a plan's unfunded plan
liabilities, will rise 37 percent - to $41 - by 2019.
"Premiums are a very hot-button issue for some plan
sponsors," said Alan Glickstein, senior retirement consultant at
Towers Watson. "For a plan with 10,000 participants, the cost is
going to be close to $6 million a year. That's a lot in absolute
terms and in relation to other expenses, like the value of the
benefit and funding it."
PBGC does have financial challenges. The single-employer
program's deficit rose to $24.1 billion last year, up from $19.3
billion reported in 2014, according to the annual report issued
by the agency this week - mostly due to short-term interest rate
conditions that affect PBGC's valuation of future benefit
payments.
But even before the premium hikes enacted in the budget
legislation, PBGC's long-range projections showed that the
program's finances are likely to improve and that it is "highly
unlikely" to run out of funds in the next 10 years.
That forecast did not deter congressional budget writers.
They now have their $4 billion - but you may be left asking:
"Where's my pension?"
