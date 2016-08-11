(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, Aug 11 Next week marks the 10th
anniversary of a landmark federal law with a hopeful name - the
Pension Protection Act of 2006. Has the law lived up to its
name?
The anniversary is an apt time to consider changes still
needed to improve the retirement security of American workers.
The track record of the Pension Protection Act (PPA) is
mixed. The law imposed more stringent funding requirements for
defined benefit pensions. It also spurred important improvements
in workplace 401(k) plans - mostly automation features that led
to much higher participation rates among workers and put
investment choices on auto pilot through widely used target date
funds.
Still, 10 years after PPA, we are left with a looming
retirement security crisis. Sponsors of traditional pension
plans have been dropping them like hot potatoes - many do not
want to carry pension obligations on their books, and some
complain about the rising cost of insuring plans through the
Pension Benefit Guarantee Corp.
In 2015, just 20 percent of Fortune 500 companies offered a
defined benefit plan to new hires, down from 59 percent in 1998,
according to Willis Towers Watson.
Meanwhile, most workers are not saving nearly enough. Among
workers aged 55 or older, one-third have saved less than
$25,000. The numbers are especially appalling among minority
workers - savings for nonwhite households near retirement (age
55-64) average $30,000. That is four times less than white
households, according to data from the National Institute on
Retirement Security (NIRS).
What more should be done? Here is my checklist.
EXPAND SOCIAL SECURITY
Social Security is our only universal, mandatory pension
program, and it keeps millions of seniors out of poverty.
Expansion of benefits offers the best route to improve
retirement income for middle-class and lower-income households.
The best idea is to increase benefits across the board, but some
reasonable legislative proposals call for more modest, targeted
increases for vulnerable retirees.
Expansion should be coupled with a funding plan to close
Social Security's long-range solvency gap - the combined trust
funds for Social Security's retirement and disability benefits
are projected to be depleted in 2034. Several options are
available to fund these reforms, starting with lifting or
eliminating the ceiling on wages subject to payroll taxes - now
capped at $118,500. Gradual increases in the 12.4 percent
payroll tax rate now split between employers and workers could
also offset some of the cost.
EXPAND ACCESS TO WORKPLACE SAVING
The PPA boosted participation in workplace plans by
encouraging automatic enrollment. But roughly one-third of all
workers are not offered a workplace plan at all, according to
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data - mainly at small
businesses that have not set up their own plans due to cost and
complexity hurdles.
A recent report on retirement system reform by the
Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC) calls for a new national
Retirement Security Plan targeting employers with fewer than 500
workers. A national minimum-coverage standard would require
employers with 50 or more workers to offer their own plan,
auto-enroll workers in the national RSP or enroll them in
federally sponsored myRA accounts (essentially a Roth IRA with
payroll deduction features invested in conservative government
securities.
"The idea is to help small businesses band together and
offload responsibilities, so that all employers over a certain
size have to enroll in some kind of plan," said Shai Akabas,
director of fiscal policy at BPC.
IMPROVE THE SAVER'S CREDIT
PPA made permanent the Saver's Credit, which provides a
credit up to $1,000 ($2,000 for joint filers) for lower-income
households that contribute to an IRA or workplace plan. Unlike a
deduction, which reduces the amount of taxable income you claim,
a credit is a dollar-for-dollar reduction of federal income tax
liability.
Unfortunately, in order to take advantage of the credit, you
must have an income tax liability in the first place - and most
households eligible for the credit do not. Thirty-five percent
of households eligible for the credit do not file for it,
according to the Congressional Budget Office.
The credit should be made refundable - in other words,
available no matter what your tax liability. And it should be
deposited straight into the accounts of low-income savers, just
like an employer match.
"We have to find a way to make it an integrated part of
retirement saving," said Diane Oakley, executive director of
NIRS.
FOCUS ON INCOME
PPA's encouragement of automation made it easier to
accumulate savings, but it failed to do much to help retirement
savers convert their nest eggs into income streams at
retirement.
One way to accomplish that is through greater adoption by
plan sponsors of managed accounts services from third-party
advisory firms hired by plan sponsors. These services can
provide financial planning guidance beyond portfolio management,
including help on drawing down funds in retirement.
"For younger workers, target date funds have played a huge
role," said Paul Gamble, executive vice president of Financial
Engines, one of the leading managed account providers. "But as
people age and get closer to retirement their situations get
more complex, and they need different types of help with
managing income."
Another option is to make it easy for retired workers to
convert some portion of their 401(k) savings into annuities,
which provide a guaranteed stream of lifetime income. Plan
sponsors have been reluctant to do this due to concerns about
fiduciary liabilities in the event that an annuity provider in
the plan goes belly-up; that could be addressed by giving
sponsors "safe harbor" protections.
David Blanchett, head of retirement research at Morningstar,
thinks that allocating part of a nest egg to an annuity would
benefit a majority of savers - so long as the decision takes
into account the individual's situation. "It really depends on
how much other guaranteed income they can count on from Social
Security or a pension - and how much saving is available to
invest."
Blanchett thinks the best starting point is to help workers
optimize their Social Security benefit. "That's the largest
annuity most people will own - it gives the most bang for the
buck."
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)