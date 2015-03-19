(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, March 19 If you are due a pension from
a former employer, there is a good chance you were or soon will
be offered a lump-sum payment in exchange for giving up that
guaranteed monthly check for life.
Should you take it? Probably not, but making a smart decision
depends on a complex set of assumptions about future interest
rates, possible rates of market returns and your longevity. It
is a tough analysis unless you have an actuarial background.
Unfortunately, employers are not providing enough
information.
That is the conclusion of a recent review by the U.S.
Government Accountability Office of 11 lump-sum-offer
information packets provided to beneficiaries by pension plan
sponsors.
The key failings included unclear comparisons of the lump
sum's value compared with the value of lifetime pension payouts.
Also lacking were many of the explanations of mortality factors
and interest rates used to calculate the lump sums.
Even more worrisome was missing information about the
insurance guarantees that probably would be available to
participants from the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corp in the
event of a sponsor default.
That is a major problem because fear of pension failure is
one of the biggest factors driving participants to accept
lump-sum offers. Having PBGC insurance is like having your bank
deposits guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp; if a
plan fails, most workers receive 100 percent of the benefits
they have earned up to that point.
The GAO did find that the packets were in compliance with
the Internal Revenue Service rules on disclosures to employees.
However, it urged the U.S. Department of Labor to tighten
reporting requirements on lump-sum offers and to work with other
federal agencies to clarify the guidance sponsors should be
providing.
Better information certainly would be helpful to
beneficiaries as the lump-sum trend continues to grow.
Private sector pension plans are trying to lower their risk
that recipients will live longer and therefore collect more than
the actuaries originally planned.
Twenty-two percent of sponsors say they are "very likely" to
make lump-sum offers to former, vested workers this year, up
from 14 percent in 2014, according to a study by Aon Hewitt, the
employee benefit consulting firm.
But better information alone is not likely to lead to better
decisions," says Norman Stein, a law professor at Drexel
University and an expert on pension law.
Beneficiaries often make up their minds based on emotional
factors like fear of a pension plan default or the appeal of
getting a large pile of cash up front, says Steve Vernon, an
actuary and consulting research scholar at the Stanford Center
on Longevity.
In most cases, beneficiaries will come out ahead by sticking
with a monthly check from a pension, but you should evaluate the
lump-sum offer against such factors as your likely life
expectancy and other sources of guaranteed income (Social
Security or a spouse's pension).
Some beneficiaries accept lump sums expecting to get better
returns by investing the proceeds. But an apples-to-apples
comparison requires measuring the rate of return used to
calculate your lump sum against risk-free investments like
certificates of deposit or Treasuries. After all, most
private-sector pensions are a guaranteed income source backed by
the U.S. government.
You could also take the lump sum and buy an annuity, but
these commercial products typically will generate 10 percent to
30 percent less income than your pension, Vernon says.
"A good measure of the lump sum offer is to calculate how
much it would cost you to buy that annuity from an insurance
company," he says.
You can get an estimate of a lump-sum conversion at
ImmediateAnnuities.com (bit.ly/1ARbSUv). Vanguard offers
an annuity marketplace for its customers (vgi.vg/1EvXMMg)
But Vernon has a more basic way to think about a lump-sum
decision.
"Just the fact that employers call this 'pension risk
transfer' should give you pause," he says. "These big
corporations want to transfer mortality and interest risk to you
because they don't want it.
"Ask yourself: 'Why should I take something my employer
doesn't want?'"
