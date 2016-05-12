(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO May 12 Should the pension of a retired
truck driver - or his widow - be cut by one-third or more
because the plan is in trouble?
Doing no harm to current retirees is a basic tenet of sound
retirement policy, as well as basic fairness. But U.S.
legislation passed in 2014 opened the door to the possibility of
cutting retiree benefits. The Multiemployer Pension Reform Act
of 2014 (MPRA) was an attempt to head off a looming implosion of
multiemployer pension plans. These are traditional defined
benefit plans jointly funded by groups of employers - typically
in industries like construction, trucking, mining and food
retailing.
MPRA allows troubled multiemployer plans to seek government
permission to make deep cuts to the future pensions of workers -
and even for current retirees - if they can show that cuts would
prolong the life of the plan. In theory, that would stave off
plan failures - and a possible meltdown of the broader federally
sponsored insurance program that backstops the plans.
Last week, the U.S. Treasury sent a clear message to pension
plan sponsors: not so fast. It rejected an application by the
financially troubled Teamsters' Central States Pension Fund to
cut benefits, saying that the fund had not met certain MPRA
hurdles. Treasury said the plan failed to demonstrate that the
cuts were properly estimated to avoid plan insolvency, and that
it did not distribute cuts equitably or explain the actions to
plan participants in a way they can understand.
This was a major test case for MPRA. Central States, which
covers 400,000 participants, claimed that the plan would become
insolvent within 10 years without relief on its obligations. An
estimated 40 percent of participants seeing reductions would
have lost 30 percent or more of their benefit. The sharpest cuts
would have been borne by so-called orphans - retirees from
companies that have exited the plan. Older and disabled retirees
would have been exempted.
CELEBRATION
Treasury's decision had pension advocates celebrating. A
coalition that includes unions, AARP and the Pension Rights
Center (PRC) have been fighting the law since its passage. A
grassroots network of workers and retirees has made their voices
heard at demonstrations. And at a series of town hall meetings
around the country, Kenneth Feinberg - the well-known mediator
who is overseeing MPRA applications for Treasury - got an earful
from outraged Teamster retirees and workers.
As he should have. Allowing cuts to current retirees flies
in the face of one of the basic tenets of the Employee
Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), which prevents
cuts for retirees in most cases. "The most harsh way to deal
with a problem like this is to take retirees and substantially
cut their benefits," said David Certner, legislative policy
director at AARP.
The Central States decision forestalls pension cuts that
would have taken effect this summer, but it does not resolve the
problem. Plan administrators say it could be insolvent within a
decade. The fund suffers from a long decline of employment in
the trucking industry, with payouts to retirees exceeding
incoming contributions since the mid-1980s. The plan also was
hurt by the financial crisis of 2008, which slashed dramatically
the funded ratio of assets to promised benefits.
But the Treasury decision does not settle the matter. The
plan could still refile its application to make cuts. And more
broadly, the decision leaves a huge unanswered question: what
should be done to keep multiemployer plans solvent and protect
worker retirements?
FUNDING A SOLUTION
A clear solution is to strengthen the insurance backstop for
multiemployer plans. Private sector pensions are insured by the
Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp (PBGC), a federally sponsored
agency funded through premiums paid by plan sponsors.
Historically, the level of PBGC insurance protection (and
premiums) for multiemployer plans has been much lower than for
single-employer plans. When Congress created the PBGC as part of
ERISA, lawmakers thought less protection was needed for
multiemployer plans due to the pooling of risk. But that theory
simply has not held up. PBGC estimates that up to 15 percent of
the 10 million participants are in multiemployer plans that
could become insolvent.
Under MPRA, the PBGC must propose funding by June 1 to
Congress that would permit it to preserve multiemployer plans.
The Obama administration's 2017 budget proposes to solve the
problem by raising $15 billion in higher premiums for
multiemployer plans, and by giving PBGC the power to set rates
without congressional approval.
The multiemployer plan mess is a huge blemish on ERISA
legacy, and Congress should take action. Says Karen Friedman,
executive vice president and policy director of the PRC: "The
legislators who passed ERISA would be rolling in their graves if
they saw what is happening now."
