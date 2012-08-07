By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Aug 7 Are you going to retire in
poverty?
Today's seniors are more affluent than the general
population. But the generations that follow them - starting with
the baby boom generation - will not be as fortunate. The decline
of pensions, the erosion of Social Security and the housing
crash all are pointing toward a new crisis of poverty among
lower- and middle-class seniors in the years ahead.
Social Security and pensions, in particular, have been the
two most important factors in keeping seniors out of poverty for
decades. Both provide reliable, guaranteed income sources for
life. And home equity has been an important fall-back source of
assets that can be tapped in retirement. That is because seniors
typically have more equity built up in their homes than younger
homeowners and carry less debt into retirement.
Indeed, the poverty rate for seniors in 2010 (the most
recent year available) was just 9 percent, compared with 15
percent for the general U.S. population.
But the economic safety net is fraying quickly.
As recently as 1998, 52 percent of Americans over age 60
received income from a defined benefit pension, according to a
new study by the National Institute on Retirement Security
(NIRS). By 2010, that figure had fallen to 43 percent. In the
private sector, the decline has been more dramatic - down from
38 percent in 1979 to 15 percent in 2010.
The erosion is continuing, with automotive giants General
Motors Co and Ford Motor Co announcing plans to
terminate pension plans for hundreds of thousands of retirees,
and public sector plans facing financial pressure to increase
funding levels and curtail benefits.
How important are defined benefit pensions in keeping
seniors out of poverty? The study - which is based on U.S.
Census Bureau data - found poverty rates were nine times greater
in 2010 in households without defined benefit pension income.
Pensions resulted in 4.7 million fewer poor or "near poor"
families and 1.2 million fewer families on various forms of
public assistance.
Pensions are most important to middle- and lower-income
families. NIRS found that more than half of households over age
60 receive pension income.
"We were surprised by the steep drop in income from
pensions," said Diane Oakley, executive director of NIRS. "This
can only accelerate as more boomers retire without pensions in
the years ahead."
Social Security plays an even more universal role in keeping
seniors out of poverty. The Center on Budget and Policy
Priorities estimates that 45 percent of Americans over 65 would
fall below the government's official poverty line if they did
not receive Social Security benefits. According to the Census
Bureau, the number of elderly people in poverty would have been
higher by almost 14 million in 2010 without Social Security
payments.
WORKING LONGER
While Washington debates whether we should sacrifice Social
Security benefits to deficit reduction, most people do not
realize benefits already have been cut substantially. That
occurred in the reform package passed in 1983, which set in
motion a gradual increase in the age when seniors could file for
full benefits - the so-called Normal Retirement Age (NRA). The
NRA is rising from 65 to 67 for people reaching that age in
2022. At that point, monthly benefits will be about 13 percent
smaller than if the retirement age had remained at 65, according
to the National Academy of Social Insurance.
The main reason: a higher NRA translates into a benefit cut
for everyone - no matter when you retire. That is because it
raises the bar on how long you must wait to receive a full
benefit.
What about our system of tax-advantaged retirement savings -
chiefly 401(k) and Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs)? Will
they come to the rescue? Perhaps for affluent households. But
they are just not getting the job done for the vast middle.
Just 14 percent of households report they expect to have
enough money to live comfortably in retirement, according to the
Employee Benefit Research Institute. Sixty percent of households
tell EBRI that the total value of their savings and investments
- excluding their homes - is less than $25,000.
It is striking just how little attention is paid in
Washington to the looming retirement crisis. Alongside the
decline of pensions and Social Security, seniors face rising
healthcare costs and the possible weakening of Medicare if it is
converted to a defined contribution "premium support" as
advocated by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
Likewise, seniors have seen their home equity drained by the
housing crash. The AARP Public Policy Institute reported
recently that 3.5 million homeowners over age 50 are
"underwater" on their mortgages, meaning they owe more than
their properties are worth. Seniors are carrying more debt into
retirement and have less flexibility to tap home equity to meet
expenses.
The only viable solution for seniors without savings will be
to work longer - a great strategy if you can pull it off.
Working longer allows you to delay Social Security filings,
adding substantially to annual benefits down the road.
Social Security benefits are calculated using a formula
called the primary insurance amount, or PIA. Seniors who wait to
start receiving Social Security until their full retirement age
(currently 66) receive 100 percent of PIA. Take benefits at 62,
the first year of eligibility, and you will get only 75 percent
of PIA. By waiting until age 70, you receive 132 percent of the
PIA - nearly double the monthly income for the rest of your
life. Those benefits are enhanced by an annual cost-of-living
adjustment, which is added back in for any years of delayed
filing.
POLICY CHANGES
But working longer is not always possible. An annual
Retirement Confidence Survey by the Employee Benefit Research
Institute (EBRI) found that 50 percent of retirees left the work
force earlier than planned this year. The reasons cited included
health problems or disability (51 percent); changes at their
company, such as downsizing or closure (21 percent); or having
to care for a spouse or another family member (19 percent).
A range of modest policy ideas to address the looming
retirement crisis has been rattling around in policymaking
circles for several years. Examples include the Automatic IRA
(requiring employers who do not sponsor a pension plan to
automatically enroll employees in an IRA); expanded saver's
credits for lower- and middle-income workers; and expanded
catch-up contributions to IRAs.
The Obama administration is pushing a set of policy changes
aimed at encouraging use of commercial annuities within
workplace accounts as a way of plugging the guaranteed income
gap - an idea that can work for those who have actually
accumulated savings.
Bolder ideas have been percolating at the local level.
Several states are considering innovative ways to replace the
decline in pensions by creating new hybrid cash balance pension
plans.
In California this month, lawmakers will consider a proposal
to create a Secure Choice Retirement Savings Plan, which would
allow private employers to set up pension plans for their
employees using the infrastructure of the state's public sector
plan. Contributions would be made through payroll deductions,
and the plans would use a cash balance model, where participant
benefits would be expressed as a virtual account balance and
converted to monthly annuity payments at retirement.
And last week, Senator Tom Harkin, who chairs the U.S.
Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, laid
out a similar concept for a hybrid workplace cash balance
pension model at the national level. Harkin's plan would call
for mandatory participation by employers who do not offer a
minimum level of retirement benefit via automatic payroll
deduction.
"We ought to be talking about this," Harkin told reporters
on a conference call. "It's a crisis in our society."