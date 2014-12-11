(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, Dec. 11 Wall Street banks, automakers
and insurance giants got bailouts during the economic meltdown
that started in 2008. But when it comes to the pensions of
retired truck drivers, construction workers and mine workers, it
seems that enough is enough.
The $1.1 trillion omnibus spending bill moving through
Congress this week adopts "Solutions Not Bailouts," a plan to
shore up struggling multiemployer pension funds - traditional
defined benefit plans jointly funded by groups of employers in
industries like construction, trucking, mining and food
retailing.
A bailout, it is not. The centerpiece is a provision that
would open the door to cutting current beneficiaries' benefits,
a retirement policy taboo and a potential disaster for retirees
on fixed incomes.
Developed by the National Coordinating Committee for
Multiemployer Plans (NCCMP), a coalition of multiemployer
pension plan sponsors and some major unions, the plan addresses
a looming implosion of multiemployer pension plans. Ten million
workers are covered by these plans, with 1.5 million of them in
roughly 200 plans that are in danger of failing over the next
two decades. Two large plans are believed to be much closer to
failure - the Teamsters' Central States fund and the United Mine
Workers of America fund.
The central premise is that Congress won't - and shouldn't -
prop up the multiemployer system.
"The bottom line is, we've been told since the start of this
process that there isn't going to be a bailout - Congress is
tired of bailouts," says Randy DeFrehn, executive director of
the National Coordinating Committee for Multiemployer Plans
(NCCMP).
The problem is partly structural. Multiemployer pension
plans were thought to be safer than single employer plans, owing
to the pooling of risk. As a result, the level of Pension
Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) insurance protection behind
the multiemployer plans is lower. But many industries in the
system have seen declining employment and have a growing
proportion of retirees to workers paying into the pension funds.
And many of the pension funds still have not fully recovered
from the hits they took in the 2008-2009 market meltdown.
These problems pose a major threat to the PBGC. The agency
reported recently that the deficit in its multiemployer program
rose to $42.2 billion in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, up
from $8.3 billion the previous year. If big plans fail, the
entire multiemployer system would be at risk of collapse.
The fix moving through Congress would revised the Employee
Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) to grant plan trustees
broad powers to cut retired workers' benefits if they can show
that would prolong the life of the plan. That would mark a major
change from current law, which calls for retirees to be paid
full benefits unless plan assets are exhausted; then, the PBGC
steps in to pay benefits, albeit at a much lower level. The bill
also would increase PBGC premiums paid by sponsors, from $13 to
$26 per year.
The legislation does prohibit benefit cuts for vested
retirees over 80, and limited protections for retirees over 75 -
but that leaves plenty of younger retirees vulnerable to cuts.
And although workers and retirees would get to vote on the
changes, pension advocates worry that the interests of workers
would overwhelm those of retirees. (Active workers rightly worry
about the future of their plans, and many already are
sacrificing through higher contributions and benefit cuts.)
The big problem here is that the plan fails to put retirees
at the head of the line for protection. When changes of this
type must be made, they should be phased in over a long period
of time, giving workers time to adjust their plans before
retirement. For example, the Social Security benefit cuts
eneacted in 1983 were phased in over 20 years and didn't start
kicking in until 1990.
"It's a cruel irony that in the year we're celebrating the
40th anniversary year of ERISA, Congress is trying to reverse
its most significant protections," said Karen Friedman,
executive vice president of the Pension Rights Center (PRC), an
advocacy group that has been battling with NCCMP on some of the
proposed changes to retired workers' benefits.
Friedman's organization, AARP and other advocates reject the
idea that solvency problems 10 to 15 years away require such
severe measures. They have pushed alternative approaches to the
problem; one that is included in the deal, DeFrehn says, is an
increase in PBGC premiums paid by sponsors, from $13 to $26 per
year. Advocates also have called for other new revenue sources,
such as low-interest loans to PRGC by the once-bailed-out big
banks and investment firms.
There are no easy answers here. But cutting the benefits of
today's retirees should be the last solution we try - not the
first.
Editing by Douglas Royalty)