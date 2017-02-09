(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Mark Miller
WASHINGTON Feb 9 Let’s hear it for unhealthy
retirement advice!
The Donald Trump administration ordered a review last week
of a new federal rule prohibiting conflicted advice to
retirement savers, a move that signals its intention to withdraw
or defang the regulation. As things stand now, companies have
until April 10 to comply with the rule.
What is the White House's complaint against the so-called
fiduciary standard promulgated by the U.S. Department of Labor?
"This is like putting only healthy food on the menu, because
unhealthy food tastes good but you still shouldn’t eat it
because you might die younger,” Gary Cohn, director of the
National Economic Council, was quoted as saying in the Wall
Street Journal.
This is the sound of ideology roaring loudly - free markets
and consumer choice over paternalistic government regulation.
Much is at stake. The DoL rule does require anyone advising
clients on their retirement accounts to act in the client’s best
interest and earn only “reasonable” compensation - and disclose
information to clients about fees and conflicts. (A U.S.
District Court judge on Wednesday upheld the rule, in a stunning
defeat for the business and financial services groups that had
sought to overturn it. )
Investors can sue advisers who fail to meet those standards.
And an Obama administration study found that middle-class
families are ripped off to the tune of $17 billion annually due
to backdoor payments and hidden fees.
If we are going to repeal and revert to a free
market-ideology, consumers will at least need reliable,
high-quality information to help them make judgments about what
is good for them, and what is financial junk food.
'FIDUCIARY LITE'
A growing number of retirement investors understand the
difference. Recent research shows a rising understanding of the
value of paying for financial planning advice, and a preference
for paying a fee rather than commissions on product sales, which
often appear to be “free” to the investor but often lead to
conflicts that cost them money over time (reut.rs/2k1nJ5k).
And the industry has seen a tectonic shift to low-cost passive
investing and software-driven “robo advisory” services.
But investors still must sort through the equivalent of
a clever head feint toward a customer-first pledge from the
banks, brokerage firms and insurance companies that have fought
the DoL standard tooth and nail, as the Consumer Federation of
America noted in a recent study (reut.rs/2jAXnDB).
Call it fiduciary-lite. Consider the marketing pitches you
can find online right now:
J.P. Morgan Chase: “Our advisors focus on what YOU need.”
Raymond James Financial: "We believe financial advice is
about more than just having a plan. It’s about having the right
plan for you.”
Voya Financial: “We’ve already done most of the vetting for
you. With a Voya retirement consultant, you know you’re getting
a qualified professional who is thoroughly familiar with all of
our products and services, able to offer good advice and make
sound financial decisions on your behalf.”
This week I contacted these companies and three others -
Wells Fargo & Co, Edward Jones and Lincoln Financial
Group - for comment on the apparent contradiction between this
type of language and their opposition to the DoL rule.
I also posed five other questions about transparency they
provide to clients to help them understand the cost of their
services and competitors’ products; whether they sell only their
own proprietary products; how they ensure that client best
interests are served when deciding whether to roll over funds
from 401(k)s into individual retirement accounts, and how their
compensation models have changed to avoid adviser conflicts.
Five of the six companies either declined to comment or did
not immediately respond to my query.
NO 'RIGHT OF ACTION'
Lincoln Financial Group offered via a representative that it
supports the “intent of the DOL rule and its overarching goal to
further ensure that client best interest is served by increasing
transparency of cost and by allowing clients to choose how their
financial advisors should be compensated.”
Lincoln added it supports a single standard for all
financial products via the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) or Financial Industry Regulatory Authority,
and that it opposes a "right of action" created through
regulation that applies only to "qualified markets."
But the SEC has had a decade to approve a standard - as
authorized under Dodd-Frank - and has failed to do it.
Ask the trade lobby groups that represent these companies,
and they will tell you they support a best-interest standard,
but that the DoL standard would raise the cost of advice for
middle-class households to prohibitive levels.
This argument has always struck me as nonsense, and a 2015
survey by fiduciary advocates of investment advisers and brokers
confirms this. More than 90 percent see no reason that working
with a fiduciary adviser should cost more; 83 percent say a
fiduciary standard would not price investors out of the market
for advice.
The survey solicited anonymous responses to this question:
“Do you believe a fiduciary duty for brokers who provide advice
would reduce product and service availability for investors?”
Said one dually registered broker and fiduciary adviser:
“No. The marketplace would change. Isn’t it time?”
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)