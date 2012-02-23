(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Most retirement planning
exercises begin and end with a simple question: How much income
will you need to replace after you quit work?
But looking at income alone isn't enough, as spending habits
change during retirement -- you're no longer paying FICA taxes,
saving for retirement or incurring work-related expenses for
clothing and transportation. And saving habits change, too.
A new report from the nonprofit Employee Benefit Research
Institute (EBRI) looks at the interaction of income, expenses
and savings in retirement. Using survey data from 5,000 retired
households from 2000 to 2009, the report details how different
socioeconomic groups of older Americans are faring in
retirement.
Although the median income for retired households is 57
percent that of working households, retired households spend
about 80 percent of what working households spend. More affluent
households, which have been able to save for retirement, use
those assets to plug the gap between income and spending.
From a retirement planning standpoint, EBRI's most important
finding is that overall spending in retirement falls with age --
which means that a retiree won't need a constant replacement
rate of pre-retirement income. The EBRI research also reflects
the profound influence of income inequality and job loss on
retirement security
"The main reason is that health deteriorates with age, and
that means people can't necessarily do all the things they
planned," says Sudipto Banerjee, research associate at EBRI and
author of the report. "Discretionary spending on things like
vacations and entertainment fall."
That finding reinforces what my colleague Linda Stern
reported recently -- namely that U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
data shows that the early years of retirement are the most
expensive. (here)
The two largest expenses in retirement are
non-discretionary: housing and health care.
Housing costs, in particular, point to the economic squeeze
facing lower-income seniors. EBRI found that housing made up 47
percent of expenditure in 2007 for the lowest-income quartile,
compared with 41 percent for the highest-income quartile. Health
spending was steady across all income groups, at 9 percent to 11
percent.
But spending on health increases with age. In 2009, people
between the ages of 5064 spent 9 percent of their total budget
on health items, while those 85 or older spent 18 percent.
In its annual estimate, Fidelity Investments said a
65-year-old couple who retired in 2011 would need $230,000 to
pay for out-of-pocket medical expenses, excluding nursing home
care.
Single people, African Americans and high school dropouts
were among groups that outspent their resources and found it the
most challenging to maintain a secure retirement, EBRI found.
Overall, households in the lower half of income distribution
experience a rising gap between income and expenditure even
before retirement. Households in this group are seeing savings
deteriorate between ages 50 and 64 -- a period of life that
should be years of high savings accumulation for retirement.
The gap becomes wider as these households age.
"This might be the result of rising healthcare costs,"
Banerjee says. "These households don't have much of a wealth
cushion there to support them through a large expenditure shock,
like a catastrophic health problem."
"Some of these groups will see falling living standards in
retirement," he adds. "There's just no magic wand solution."
Households in the top half of income distribution also see
their resources dwindling with age, but they are maintaining
surpluses throughout retirement, according to the EBRI report.
The household study that EBRI used to generate its report
came from the Health and Retirement Study conducted by the
Institute for Social Research at the University of Michigan,
which contains detailed data on spending in 32 different
categories.
