By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, Sept 2 Every American who has retired
with economic security - or hopes to - should know these two
dates in our history: August 14, 1935, and September 2, 1974.
The Social Security Act was signed into law by President
Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1935, and 40 years ago today President
Gerald Ford signed landmark pension reform legislation aimed at
protecting the interests of Americans in private sector pension
programs. The Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA)
was signed on Labor Day 1974.
These are the two of our most important laws governing the
retirement security of Americans. And today's ERISA anniversary
is a good moment to ask: How are we doing when it comes to
protecting the retirement security of everyday Americans? And
how are these two laws connected?
For the answer, look no further than the two most important
words in ERISA's title: income security. Unfortunately, we're
not living up to those two words very well.
Since ERISA's passage, we have seen a profound shift from
defined benefit pensions to defined contribution plans, mainly
401(k)s. Pensions are a promise by employers of lifetime income
in retirement; 401(k)s are a promise to contribute a certain
amount to your account while you are working.
Evidence is mounting that we need to get focused on income
again.
Performance of the defined contribution system is a mixed
bag. Some higher-income workers have accumulated sizable sums,
though most don't have a clue how their nest eggs will translate
into income. Lower-income workers have negligible savings.
Most public sector workers are covered by defined benefit
pensions, but coverage in the private sector has evaporated
since ERISA's passage. The National Institute on Retirement
Security (NIRS) reports that 38 percent of private sector
workers received income from a traditional pension in 1979 - a
figure that plunged to 15 percent in 2010.
And the trend is accelerating, with a growing number of
private sector pension plan sponsors unloading pension
obligations by making tempting lump sum buyout offers to workers
(reut.rs/1sHHGbo).
The substitution of 401(k)s for pensions comes as Americans
are living longer, making retirement more expensive and risky.
And it isn't what lawmakers envisioned in 1974 when ERISA was
passed, says Josh Gotbaum, who stepped down last month as
director of the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. (PBGC), the
government-sponsored agency that insures most private sector
defined-benefit pensions through premiums paid by plan sponsors.
"Congress passed ERISA on the assumption that employers were
going to offer lifetime income pensions - the only issue was how
they would do it. But the response from employers has been
increasingly not to offer lifetime income solutions to workers."
ERISA was the legislative response to problems with
under-funded pension plans, especially the high-profile 1963
shutdown of the Studebaker auto manufacturing company, in which
4,500 workers lost most of their pension benefits. Among its
sweeping provisions was the creation of the PBGC. When companies
fail and pension plans are terminated, PBGC takes over, and most
workers receive a high percentage of their promised benefits.
PGGC data offers one indication of ERISA's impact.
Last year the agency covered 42 million workers and retirees who
had been in 24,440 now-defunct pension plans.
But Gotbaum thinks it's time for some new public policy to
address our retirement income problems.
Take, for example, the two main options plan sponsors have
for offloading pension risk. They can offer lump sums, or they
can outsource pension obligations to insurance companies, which
pay out the benefits as annuities. Lump sums are 10 percent to
15 percent cheaper for plan sponsors, because of the interest
rates used to determine the value of buyouts.
"We also place greater fiduciary obligations on a sponsor
who goes to an insurance company and buys annuities for their
workers than we do for the lump sum," Gotbaum says. "That's
crazy."
Gotbaum would like to see regulatory changes that encourage
more flexible pension plan design, such as hybrid or cash
balance plans that generate regular checks for retirees but ease
some of the risks carried by sponsors. He would also like to see
a "safe harbor" provision that make it easier for sponsors to
add annuity options to their 401(k) plans by easing their
fiduciary obligations.
But from where I sit, the best solution to our current
retirement income problem lies outside the private pension
system. If employers don't want to step up to the task of
providing retirement income, let's have Social Security do it.
Financial planners say retirees should shoot to replace
about 80 percent of pre-retirement income to ensure a
comfortable retirement. Social Security was designed to put a
secure floor under retirees - it replaces roughly 40 percent of
income, according to the program's actuaries. But that figure
will fall to 36 percent by 2030 as a result of reforms enacted
in 1983.
Retirees need to come up with the rest through savings or
pensions from their employers. Had Congress known in 1935 that
pension plans would evaporate, perhaps it would have made Social
Security a more robust program.
"You always hear people saying that Social Security wasn't
designed to be the only source of retirement income," says Diane
Oakley, executive director of the NIRS. "But the reality is,
unless you're in the top 25 percent of income, Social Security
is your only resource for retirement."
Progressives have been mounting a case for beefing up Social
Security benefits, especially for low- and middle-income workers
- and they have a good case. Perhaps we'll get there on a future
Labor Day.
