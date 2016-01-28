(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Jan 28 Everyone should save for
retirement - that is a mantra we have all heard endlessly.
But for many people, saving for retirement actually should
be fairly low on the financial priority list - well behind the
more immediate goals of building a rainy day fund and reducing
their consumer debt.
That is evident in new research by the Pew Charitable Trust
examining causes and impacts of financial shocks that hit
Americans. A Pew survey of more than 7,800 households found that
most households have failed to build enough liquid savings
outside retirement accounts to respond to emergency needs.
Sixty percent of households experienced a financial shock in
the past 12 months - typically lost income due to unemployment,
illness, injury, death or a major home or vehicle repair. The
financial setbacks affect people of all ages and racial groups,
although shocks disproportionately affect younger and minority
households.
However, even higher-income workers grapple with the
problem. Thirty-five percent households earning more than
$85,000 reported a financial shock in the past year.
When income shocks come along, lower-income households -
those with income below $25,000 - have enough savings to replace
only six days of household income, Pew found. Households with
more than $85,000 can replace just 40 days of income from
savings.
SEEKING BALANCE
"We don't talk enough about the balance people need to
strike for themselves between consumption, preparing for the
short-term and preparing for the long term. All three are
important," said Clinton Key, research officer with Pew's
financial security and mobility project.
Another sign of imbalance: a sizable share of financially
stressed households also are saving for retirement, according to
Pew. Thirty-five percent of households with no liquid saving
said that they do own a retirement account.
These accounts often are used as emergency funds - 23
percent of workers have taken a loan or early withdrawal from
their retirement savings, according to a 2015 survey by the
Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. But withdrawals from
IRAs and 401(k)s by investors younger than 59-1/2 are subject to
a 10 percent withdrawal penalty in most cases, plus any income
tax that is due.
In addition, the paperwork necessary for getting your money
out of a retirement account easily can take a couple of weeks.
That is too long to meet some emergency needs.
DIGGING OUT OF DEBT
Eliminating high-interest consumer debt is another priority
that generally should come ahead of retirement saving. The
percentage of older households carrying debt is troubling: in
2014, some 47 percent of baby boomers still carried mortgage
debt (median balance: $90,000), according to the Pew study.
Forty-one percent carried credit card debt and 35 percent had an
auto loan.
"Getting rid of consumer debt by the time you retire is
huge," said Dirk Cotton, a financial planner and retirement
researcher who blogs at the Retirement Cafe (bit.ly/1nlxKYe).
"I have three kids in their twenties, and they're constantly
reading that they need to be saving for retirement. But I tell
them there are more important things. One of them is, don't run
up a huge amount of consumer debt."
Retirement researchers often focus on the risk of outliving
retirement savings, but Cotton thinks debt - and the absence of
liquid saving - poses a bigger risk when financial shocks occur.
His research shows that debt leaves households vulnerable to
multiple financial shocks. During the Great Recession of 2009,
households over age 65 accounted for 8.3 percent of all
bankruptcy filings, up from 7.8 percent in 2006, according to
the Institute for Financial Literacy.
"It can start with a job loss that forces you to borrow on
the credit card to meet living expenses," Cotton said. "But as
the balance grows, the interest rate gets higher and higher, and
the credit ultimately is cut off. Now you have a financially
devastating problem that is really difficult to escape."
A better approach, he argues, is to focus on debt reduction
and aim to maximize retirement income through delayed filing for
Social Security benefits.
The prioritization questions are striking, considering that
policymakers are pushing for new ways to get us to save more for
retirement.
California and Illinois are among the states creating plans
that would require employers to cover nearly all workers. Just
this week, the Obama administration rolled out a proposal to
make it easier for small businesses to band together to form
401(k) plans. (reut.rs/20riWG9).
Those are admirable initiatives - but they need to be
coupled with sound advice about where the first available dollar
should go.
"You can easily get the impression that the biggest
retirement planning problem is how much of your portfolio can
you spend every year and not go broke," Cotton said. "But most
people don't have a big portfolio, and we don't hear nearly
enough about this huge group of other risks people face."
