By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Aug 23 Mention the topic of financial
scams against seniors, and most people will think of a
telemarketing fraud or a Ponzi scheme. But more often than not,
the scammer is a member of the senior's own family.
"We spend a lot of time warning seniors they will get
scammed if they answer email or pick up their phones, but most
of money goes out the back door with family members," says Randy
Thomas, a retired law enforcement officer and past president of
the National Committee for the Prevention of Elder Abuse.
The most frequent form of abuse is spending by relatives
without the senior's permission, according to a study
commissioned by the U.S. Department of Justice that surveyed a
cross-section of seniors across the country.
Thomas - who trains social workers, judges, healthcare and
law enforcement professionals on elder financial fraud awareness
and prevention - says cases of family fraud often are the
largest. "I've seen as much as three-quarters of a million
dollars that disappeared over 18 months. The money, or control
of a house - it's all just stripped away."
Law enforcement, regulators and the financial industry all
are stepping up efforts to protect seniors against devastating
financial loss due to scams.
At the federal level, the Department of Health and Human
Services recently announced a $5.5 million grant that will be
distributed to states and tribes for elder abuse prevention. The
funds were allocated under a provision of the Affordable Care
Act designed to combat elder abuse, called the Elder Justice
Act.
The Elder Justice Act also calls for creation of an Elder
Justice Coordinating Council, which Health and Human Services
has launched to coordinate prevention efforts; the team includes
staff of the Justice Department and the new Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau.
The Bureau this week finished taking public comments as part
of a broad inquiry into financial abuse of seniors. The inquiry
includes possible misuse of the various credentials held by
financial planners, fraudulent use of various "senior
certifications," the effectiveness of financial literacy efforts
and financial exploitation of older veterans of the armed
forces.
Family members who exploit seniors often have their own
problems, says Pamela Teaster, a professor of gerontology at the
College of Public Health at the University of Kentucky and a
co-author of a study of the problem underwritten by Metlife.
"They have a history of mental illness, or they are down on
their luck or dependent on alcohol. And they are dependent on
the elder."
And seniors are vulnerable: a growing body of research shows
that the loss of cognitive ability as we age affects our
capacity to make sound financial decisions.
Roughly half of adults in their 80s suffer from dementia or
cognitive decline that limits financial management skills,
according to research by David Laibson, an economics professor
at Harvard University. And a team of researchers at the
University of Iowa uncovered characteristics of poor
decision-making in the elderly that leave them vulnerable to the
marketing tactics of fraudulent and abusive financial services.
Says Teaster: "We may not notice it, but as we age our
cognition declines somewhat. And a place where that happens
first is our ability to deal with numbers. So that can come
together with someone disposed to take advantage of a senior,
and it creates a maelstrom."
RED FLAGS
Experts urge seniors, family members and professionals who
work with the elderly to be on the lookout for the following
signs that an elder is the subject of financial abuse or is
losing their ability to manage their own money.
- Change in control. A sudden change in power of attorney,
or a change of mailing address that points to a change in
control of assets. Also watch out for the sudden appearance of a
new person managing a senior's financial affairs.
- Sudden isolation. This could be the case when you can't
get through to the person on the phone, or if the person no
longer sees friends and relatives.
- New transaction patterns. Are they giving more to new
charities? Writing more checks than they used to? Transferring
money from one account to another in a way that's new?
- Suspicious "specialists." Financial advisers billing
themselves as specialists in senior matters merit close
scrutiny, according to Kimberly Blanton, who has researched
financial abuse of seniors at the Center for Retirement Research
at Boston College.
"There are legitimate advisers who bill themselves as being
focused on the senior market," she says. "But there's a type of
con man who understands unique things about seniors - maybe they
have money, or they're lonely or financially vulnerable, which
makes them more open to scams."
- Secrets. Scammers often ask seniors not to mention a deal
to family members or friends. "They'll say it's an exclusive
offer just for them," Blanton says. "That cuts off the
possibility of any communication or cross-checking that could
prevent the con man from completing a deal, or to take advantage
of someone experiencing cognitive decline."
- The free lunch. Seniors tend to have extra time during
the day, so free lunches are a favorite technique of financial
product salespeople. "The idea of the free lunch is to get
seniors in front of them, where they can charm and cajole them,
spin out their stories and get a higher chance of selling them,"
Blanton says.
