(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Aug 20 Five dollars may not sound like
much pay for doing a job, but do not tell that to Brooke Folk.
At age 67, Folk spends up to 30 hours a week on projects
generated through Fiverr.com (fiverr.com), a
shared-economy website that requires all its vendors to offer
something to customers for just $5 and takes a 20 percent
commission on earnings.
Folk, a former radio announcer and small business owner who
lives near Pittsburgh, earns approximately $10,000 per year in
supplemental income to his Social Security benefits on the site
writing short stories and narrating scripts. He also sells - no
surprise here - an ebook explaining how to succeed on Fiverr.
"When I first heard about it, I wondered if I should do
something for $5, but what happens is you often upsell customers
something additional. The most that I've billed an account is
$1,300, and that's a far cry from $5.
More Americans than ever intend to keep working past
traditional retirement age - whether it's just to keep busy or
because they need to financially - and entrepreneurship is
becoming a more common alternative to full time jobs.
Entrepreneurs age 55-65 accounted for 26 percent of all
startups last year, up from 15 percent in 1996, according to the
Kauffman Index of Entrepreneurial Activity.
Fiverr may be a millennial-dominated platform with just 2
percent of sellers over the age of 55, but growth in vendors age
55-64 shot up 375 percent at the end of the second quarter this
year compared with a year ago, according to the company.
Starting a business may sound like a risky investment of
capital, but it does not have to be. A "micro-enterprise" - or
side-gigging - can help retirees generate supplemental income
without putting capital at risk and perhaps even enough to stall
filing for Social Security or ease the pressure for drawdowns
from retirement portfolios.
Folk is participating in an emerging online ecosystem that
helps micro-entrepreneurs leverage their accumulated knowledge
and experience. Other platforms include retail site Etsy.com
(handmade and vintage items), and freelance
marketplaces Guru.com and Freelancer.com.
But the action is not limited to the knowledge economy. For
example, Airbnb.com recently noted that 10 percent of its hosts
are over age 60.
OLDER DRIVERS
And AARP's Life Reimagined - a program focused on guiding
people through life transitions - recently announced a
partnership with Uber aimed at recruiting older drivers. Life
Reimagined has 1.4 million members; for Uber, the alliance is
part of a strategy to hire hundreds of thousands of drivers as
it works to meet surging demand for its service.
If driving strangers around in your own car for hours on end
does not sound like an ideal retirement to you, AARP begs to
differ. While it is not putting an age limit on applicants, AARP
sees the Uber program as ideally suited to the younger end of
its constituency - workers over 50 who have been sidelined by
economic turbulence.
"The shared economy is offering people an opportunity to
follow their hearts, have flexibility in their work, be
empowered to make money and be their own bosses," says Adam
Sohn, vice president of strategic initiatives at Life Reimagined
(bit.ly/1c4KZDL).
"And, for millions of people who are doing what they don't
love, or have been pushed out of precarious jobs and are having
trouble fighting their way back into the workforce, this kind of
work also can provide a transition to whatever is next."
Microentrepreneurship certainly offers a path around the age
discrimination that older workers face.
In an AARP study released earlier this year, more than half
of older workers who lost jobs during the Great Recession said
age discrimination had a significant impact on their ability to
find new work. But in the gig economy, if you can get the job
done, no one cares about your age.
Nearly 25 percent of Uber's drivers are over age 50,
according to a study commissioned by the company recently - and
among new drivers with no previous professional driving
experience, 39 percent are over 50. Three percent were retired
before driving for Uber, and 8 percent were unemployed; one in
five drivers was employed in a temporary job.
Uber does not disclose data about the earnings of its
drivers, but the report states that drivers are making $19 per
hour on average.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Alan Crosby)