(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, June 9 A coalition of progressive
politicians, policy experts and grassroots advocates started a
campaign three years ago facing very long odds. They proposed
expanding Social Security retirement benefits for millions of
Americans.
Mainstream thinking in Washington at the time ran in the
opposite direction: Social Security benefits should be cut as
part of a "grand bargain" to get the federal deficit under
control. Nearly all Republicans supported this consensus view,
as did many Democrats with moderate or conservative leanings.
President Barack Obama also bought in to this thinking,
signaling that he was open to benefit cuts as part of a big
budget deal.
Meanwhile, it has become more evident that retirement
security is eroding for many Americans. The value of Social
Security benefits has shrunk by roughly 25 percent due to
benefit cuts put in place when the program was last reformed in
1983. At the same time, the share of households receiving
guaranteed income from traditional pensions has plunged.
And a very large segment of the near-retirement community
has negligible savings: Among workers age 55 or older, just 30
percent have saved more than $250,000, according to the Employee
Benefit Research Institute; 15 percent have between $100,000 and
$249,000 - and 33 percent have saved less than $25,000.
But the tide has turned - big time - and it is starting to
look like Social Security expansion really could happen.
DRAMATIC SHIFT
Obama endorsed the idea in a speech last week - a big
development signifying that the idea has been pushed to the
center of the Democratic political agenda. Much of the credit
for this belongs to Senator Bernie Sanders, an early sponsor of
expansion legislation. Other key advocates include senators
Elizabeth Warren, Sherrod Brown and the recently retired Tom
Harkin.
Neither of the presumptive nominees for president favor
cutting benefits - although with Donald Trump, it is difficult
to tell. Hillary Clinton has slowly moved from "no cuts" to
embracing expansion.
If Democrats win the White House on Nov. 8 and regain
control of either legislative chamber as part of a Trump-linked
Republican meltdown, they will be in position to propose
expansion as part of a much-needed, broader Social Security
reform package. That is a dramatic shift from the Social
Security battles of the past decade, when progressives were
forced to play defense against proposals to reduce annual
cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs), increase retirement ages -
and transform the program into a system of private savings
accounts.
What would expansion look like? Many advocates want to see
an across-the-board boost, with progressivity built in to avoid
large increases to the wealthiest households.
Sanders' bill would boost benefits across the board by
roughly $65 per month, and adopt a more generous annual COLA
that accounts for the higher healthcare costs faced by seniors.
It also would provide a minimum benefit aimed at reducing senior
poverty rates. Clinton proposes expanded benefits targeting
widows, which is one way to address the greater longevity risk
facing women. She also favors awarding Social Security work
credits for women who take time from formal jobs to care for
children, aging parents or sick family members.
A WINNING IDEA
Congress will have to address Social Security sometime soon.
The program's two key trust funds - for retirement and
disability programs - are on track to be exhausted in 2034,
absent an injection of new revenue, benefit cuts or some
combination of the two. Without reforms, the program would have
only enough continuing tax revenue to pay 79 percent of promised
benefits.
The smart approach is to address the shortfall and expansion
simultaneously. And paying for all this is not difficult. For
example, the Sanders bill extends the trust funds' solvency for
50 years by eliminating the cap on payroll taxes for high-income
workers. Currently, no income over $118,500 is taxed. Sanders
would leave that cap where it is but subject income above
$250,000 to the tax.
Other reasonable revenue ideas that have been floated
include a very gradual increase in payroll tax rates over time,
expansion of estate taxes and investing a small portion of the
trust fund in stocks to boost returns (currently, reserves can
be invested only in low-return Treasury notes)
The key question right now: how big an issue will Democrats
make of Social Security in the fall election? Expansion is a
winning issue with voters - strong majorities of Americans favor
the idea, and most would be willing to pay higher taxes to
finance it, according to polling by the National Academy of
Social Insurance. That is true of both Democratic and Republican
voters.
The Democrats should build a strong Social Security
expansion plank into their platform and then campaign hard on it
through autumn. Then they will be in a position to propose
legislation through an open process - not the back-door "grand
bargain" talks that politicians have used in the past to cover
their tracks on cutbacks.
That could force expansion opponents to explain to their
older voters why they oppose putting $70 extra in the pockets of
grandmothers every month - or why they are OK with allowing
Social Security to keep veering toward a 21 percent benefit cut
in 2034.
Any bets on how that fight turns out?
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)