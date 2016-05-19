(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO May 19 How about this idea for a new
reality TV show: "Survivor: Maximize your Social Security."
Rather than getting voted off the island, contestants lose when
they fail to get the most out of Social Security's survivor
benefit - one of the government program's most important
features for married couples.
Here is how our reality show works. When one spouse dies,
the survivor (typically, but not always the woman) has the
option to take the larger of two benefits: her own or 100
percent of her late spouse's benefit. The game sounds simple,
and for many couples, it is.
But in many cases, a widow should not just take the larger
of the two benefits. This is where our reality show gets
interesting. A research paper published in the current issue of
"The Journal of Retirement" illustrates why it sometimes makes
sense for a widow to take her own benefit for a while, switching
to the survivor benefit later. Or it may make sense to start
with a survivor benefit and switch later to her own benefit.
The analysis comes from William Reichenstein, a professor of
investment management at Baylor University, and William Meyer, a
long-time veteran of the financial services industry. They are
the founders of Social Security Solutions, which develops
software to help guide Social Security claimants in maximizing
their benefits.
The survivor benefit is one of the best illustrations of how
Social Security really is "social insurance." Payroll taxes paid
into the program buy income protection for your spouse in case
of your death - somewhat like life insurance. And survivor
benefits are not limited to spouses. In some cases, surviving
children who are unmarried can also can receive a benefit, as
can dependent parents. One-time, lump sum payments can be made
to spouses and children.
SURVIVOR STRATEGIES
Survivor strategies can be especially important for women in
the later years of life. One Social Security check stops coming
when one spouse dies. For heterosexual couples, that typically
is the man. At an advanced age, savings often are depleted and
the option of generating income from work typically is
foreclosed. As a result, women are 80 percent more likely to
live in poverty than men after age 65, according to a recent
report by the National Institute on Retirement Security.
The survivor rules underscore the ongoing need for
thoughtful planning by couples. "Planning is just as complex
now, if not more so," argues Meyer. That is true even after the
recent phasing out of Social Security's file-and-suspend
strategy and elimination of the ability to file a restricted
application for people born after Jan. 1, 2015, under the
Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015. (That legislation addressed only
retirement benefit choices; survivor benefit rules were not
affected).
Often, the strategy actually is straightforward. If the
surviving spouse is age 70 or older, she should take the larger
of the two benefits - her own or that of her spouse. "I suspect
that covers about half of all couples," Reichenstein says.
But in some cases, married individuals have options for
increasing either a survivor benefit or their own by taking
advantage of Social Security's delayed filing credits. You get
about 8 percent less for every year you file early (starting at
age 62), and the same increase for every year you wait until age
70 - the last year for which additional credits are available.
The smartest strategies vary depending on the surviving
spouse's age, life expectancy and the Primary Insurance Amount
(PIA) for each spouse (PIA is based on a Social Security formula
used to translate your lifetime earnings into benefits).
CRUNCH THE NUMBERS CAREFULLY
Consider a hypothetical couple, Mike and Ann. Ann is 66
years old when Mike dies. That means she is at her full
retirement age (FRA) and entitled to her full benefit, which is
a monthly initial PIA of $2,000. Mike had begun his benefits at
FRA and was receiving $2,200 per month when he passed away.
Reichenstein and Meyer recommend that she file for a survivor
benefit ($2,200), and wait to switch to her own benefit until
age 70; it will have grown by then to $2,640 monthly. That means
she will get about $5,280 more in annual income beginning at age
70, and she will benefit from larger annual cost-of-living
adjustments in dollar terms.
Now let's reverse the situation. If Mike was the lower
earner, the best strategy really depends on Ann's life
expectancy. If Mike's benefit at death was only $1,500, Ann
could start her own retirement benefit at $2,000 and stay at
that level for the rest of her life. An alternative would be to
start with the $1,500 survivor benefit at 66, and switch to her
own benefit at 70 ($2,640). Reichenstein and Meyer calculate
that Ann will receive higher cumulative lifetime benefits as
long as she lives to at least 73 years and two months.
Meyer offers the caveat that married couples really need to
run the numbers carefully to reach an optimal decision. In
particular he notes it is important to make calculations using
the correct FRAs, which can vary by a few months for retirement
and survivor benefits due to a quirk in the Social Security
rules.
He also warns that couples should be aware that the Social
Security Administration will not reach out to you with guidance.
"When someone passes away, they aren't going to call you and say
'Hey, you really should switch over to your own benefit.'"
