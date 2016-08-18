(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Aug 18 Now is the summer of our
discontent with Social Security's customer service - and fall
and winter could be worse.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) stumbled this month
when it added a mandatory extra layer of website log-on security
requiring customers to receive a code via text message. But the
agency's customer service problems go much further than just
text messages.
The technology snafu started when the SSA added "multifactor
authentication" to log on to MySSA customer accounts. It was a
well-intentioned move to satisfy an executive order by U.S.
President Barack Obama that federal agencies take steps to
protect sensitive financial data.
But critics pointed out that many older Americans do not use
text messaging, and customers at one major mobile phone service
- Verizon - inexplicably found themselves unable to use the new
security layer.
Two weeks later, the SSA backpedaled, admitting that the
authentication process had restricted site access for some
customers and saying it will look for other ways to bolster its
online security. For now, account holders can log on with a
username and password.
But the texting misstep is part of a broader customer
service challenge the SSA faces.
Budget cutting has handcuffed the agency's capacity to serve
the public at a time when customer demand is rising. Baby
boomers have aged into their peak years for retirement and
disability.
Yet after adjusting for inflation, the SSA's core budget has
shrunk by 10 percent since 2010, according to a recent report by
the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP). The cuts stem
mainly from the 2011 Budget Control Act, better known as the
sequestration law, which ended the debt ceiling crisis that
threatened to shut down the government.
CBPP found that the average caller to the SSA's toll-free
line now waits more than 15 minutes, and nearly 10 percent of
callers receive busy signals. Since 2010, more than 60 field
offices and 533 mobile offices have been closed, and hours at
remaining offices have been cut. Backlogs on hearings for
disability insurance applications are at an all-time high, with
more than 1 million applications awaiting processing, the report
found.
"One would expect that if funding goes down while workloads
continue to rise, there would be a noticeable effect on the
quality of customer service," said Paul Van de Water, senior
fellow at CBPP.
ONLINE MIGRATION
Further cuts proposed by Republican lawmakers for next year
are raising more concerns about erosion in customer service. The
SSA recently warned that underfunding in proposed House and
Senate appropriation bills could lead to "extreme cost saving
measures, such as furloughing employees, reducing service hours
to the public and closing service locations."
For its part, Republican leadership in the U.S. House of
Representatives questions spending choices that the SSA has made
in recent years, especially in the area of technology. "As the
authorizing committee responsible for overseeing SSA and making
sure taxpayer dollars are effectively serving Americans, we have
questions about the choices the agency makes," said a
spokeswoman for the House Ways and Means Committee.
"The recent issues with MySSA are a perfect example of costs
the agency didn't anticipate," she said.
The agency has been pushing to shift traditional support
services from field offices and via telephone to online. In
2011, the SSA stopped mailing annual benefit statements in 2011
in a cost-cutting move. Instead, it has been encouraging workers
to sign up for online MySSA accounts, which let users download
their statements, receive benefit verification letters and
handle other routine account management chores.
The paper statement mailings were resumed in 2014 on a
limited basis, but the online push continues, and more than 26
million accounts have been created. And a report issued last
year by the SSA, called Vision 2025, laid out a plan to further
shift service delivery to the internet and mobile platforms in
the coming decade.
But the recent online authentication misstep underscores a
key problem in pushing services online: Social Security is a
nearly universal program that touches the lives of most
Americans. We are not all digitally savvy, and not everyone can
afford mobile phones with text messaging service.
Cell phone usage falls off sharply with age - nearly a
quarter of U.S. adults over age 65 did not have one in 2014,
according to the Pew Research Center. And just 27 percent of
adults over age 65 used a smartphone last year, Pew said. That
is far lower penetration than younger age groups, the research
group said. Tellingly, just 50 percent of adults earning less
than $30,000 annually use smartphones.
"The agency is putting all its eggs in the online basket,
but it hasn't dealt effectively with the potential for fraud
online and for databases to be hacked," said Eric Shulman,
legislative representative for the American Federation of
Government Employees, which represents nearly 25,000 field
office employees.
Shulman also argues that the Vision 2025 strategy is
"fundamentally flawed" due to the complex questions that come up
around timing of retirement benefit filings and spousal
benefits. "There are too many questions that people have when
they reach retirement age to be able to answer everything
online," he said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)