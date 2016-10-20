(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, Oct 20 Zilch. Nada. Diddly squat.
Take your pick of words that best describe the Social
Security inflation adjustment announced this week, but it all
adds up to this: another year of flat benefits. The U.S. Social
Security Administration declared a 0.3 percent cost-of-living
adjustment (COLA) for 2017 - a bit more than the zero increase
in 2016. But the entire increase likely will go to straight into
higher Medicare Part B premiums, which are deducted from benefit
payments for most retirees.
The Social Security COLA has lacked fizz for much of the
past decade. It has been less than 2 percent since 2009, with
the exception of 2011 when it was 3.6 percent. For three years
there was no inflation adjustment at all.
By law, the COLA is determined by an automatic formula tied
to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical
Workers (CPI-W). Produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
(BLS), the index gauges a market basket of goods and services
purchased by working people, and it has been muted lately by low
energy prices, said Max Gulker, senior research fellow at the
American Institute for Economic Research.
"If you look category by category at prices that are up or
down, energy is what is pulling things down overall," he said.
"The categories that are really rising are healthcare and
education costs."
Advocates for seniors would prefer a COLA driven by an index
more sensitive to the inflation that impacts seniors, such as
the CPI-E (for elderly), an experimental index maintained by the
BLS. The CPI-E has risen only slightly more quickly than the
CPI-W over the past decade, but there is a clear need to deal
with the impact of healthcare in calculating COLAs. The elderly
population spends more than twice as much on medical care than
the general population, according to the Center for Retirement
Research at Boston College.
BROADER DEBATE NEEDED
Consider how this year's meager COLA will play out for the
typical retiree. The average Social Security beneficiary will
receive a monthly raise of just $5, to $1,360, according to the
SSA. But the five-spot could all go to healthcare.
Final Medicare premium figures will not be released until
later this autumn. But projections by the Medicare trustees
point to a sharp 22 percent increase in the monthly Part B
premium (which covers outpatient services), to $149.
Federal law contains a "hold harmless" provision - the idea
is to protect people enrolled in Social Security from a decline
in their benefits. The rule prevents the dollar increase in the
Part B premium from exceeding the dollar increase in a Social
Security benefit - and it protects about 70 percent of Medicare
enrollees.
But the hold-harmless rule effectively places the entire
burden of higher Part B costs borne by enrollees (25 percent of
overall program costs) on 30 percent of the Medicare population
- one reason why the premium is expected to rise so sharply. Who
would be affected next year by this inequitable structure?
* Anyone who is delaying their filing for Social Security
benefit
* Federal retirees who participated solely in the older
Civil Service Retirement System and, therefore do not receive
Social Security benefits
* State government workers - most of whom participate in
defined-benefit pension plans and are not covered by Social
Security during their tenure as state employees
* Low-income "dual-eligible" seniors who receive Social
Security and also participate in both Medicare and state-run
Medicaid programs (Their premiums are absorbed by state Medicaid
budgets.)
* Anyone enrolling in Medicare for the first time next year
* Affluent seniors who pay high-income Medicare premium
surcharges
Moreover, all Medicare enrollees will face a higher Part B
deductible, projected to rise from $166 to $204 next year. And
premiums for Part D prescription drug plans are also jumping.
The average monthly premium will rise by 9 percent, to $42.17,
according to a Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) analysis released
this week. The average Part D PDP deductible is projected to
rise by 7 percent. The sharp increases underscore the importance
of doing a plan checkup during the annual enrollment season now
under way. (reut.rs/2eiHBPW)
Taken together, these numbers are a big deal for seniors,
many of whom live on modest, fixed incomes - in 2014, half of
the Medicare population lived on annual incomes of $24,150 or
less, according to KFF.
So the long-range solution to the COLA mess should be
crafted in the context of a broader debate about Social Security
reform. We need that conversation to take place in the bright
sunshine of open debate in Congress, and it should be focused on
expanding benefits while fixing Social Security's long-range
financial shortfall. Bigger benefit checks and more generous
COLAs should be on the menu for discussion.
Short-term action is needed, too. U.S. Senate progressives
led by Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren are calling for a
one-time "emergency" COLA of 3.9 percent - equal to the average
percentage raise that top CEOs received last year.
Last year, Congress responded to calls for fairness on Part
B by implementing a fix that blunted the increase substantially
for those not held harmless, and a group of 75 national advocacy
organizations already is urging Congress to take action again
this year. Anything is possible after the Nov. 8 elections, so
final premium numbers might not be known until the very end of
the year.
But here's hoping lawmakers do take action. Fair is fair.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)