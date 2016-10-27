(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, Oct 27 The future of Social Security is
on the ballot this year - not that you could tell by the U.S.
presidential debates, or by any other aspect of this rancorous,
sensational election.
But 67 percent of registered voters rank Social Security as
a "very important" part of their voting decision this year -
just behind the economy, terrorism, gun policy and immigration,
according to the Pew Research Center.
And so it should be. Social Security is the most important
retirement benefit for most American workers - it provides at
least half of the income for 48 percent of retired couples, and
for 71 percent of single seniors, according to the Social
Security Administration. Also, Social Security benefits kept
22.1 million seniors, working-age adults and children out of
poverty in 2015 according to an analysis of Census data released
this week by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
But Social Security's retirement and disability trust funds
are forecast to be depleted in 2034. At that point, benefits
would be cut an estimated 21 percent, unless Congress takes
action.
Meanwhile, a consensus is developing that an expansion of
Social Security benefits should be added to the reform agenda to
address our growing retirement security crisis. Solvency and
expansion can both be addressed by raising new revenue.
Options include raising the cap on income subject to payroll
taxes, raising payroll tax rates very gradually over a 10-year
period or even allowing Social Security to invest a portion of
the trust fund in equities.
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican rival
Donald Trump faced just one question about Social Security
during their recent debates - and the framing was wrong.
Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News asked the candidates how
they would reform the program in light of its role as a key
driver of the nation's debt. Wallace had it backwards - Social
Security actually lends money to the federal government, not the
other way around.
Surplus trust fund assets are invested in a special type of
Treasury note backed by the government's full faith and credit.
So Social Security is no more a driver of the debt than other
holders of government bonds (China comes to mind). The Social
Security trust fund is a lender to a government that spends much
more than it levies in taxes. When the trust fund runs dry in
2034, there is no mechanism available to make up the funding gap
from general revenue.
Wallace asked if Trump would make a deal to save Social
Security (and Medicare) that included both tax increases and
benefit cuts. Trump did not answer, instead pivoting to a
critique of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
Clinton, focusing on Social Security, reiterated her support for
raising revenue through higher payroll taxes on the wealthy,
fighting any benefit cuts and supporting targeted increases for
low-income workers and women.
Her response is in line with what voters want. Another Pew
poll, conducted back in March, found that 71 percent of
registered voters oppose benefit cuts. That figure does not
change much when you filter respondents by party affiliation or
which candidates they supported in the primaries. Other polling
suggests a majority of Americans would favor higher payroll
taxes - on the wealthy or on themselves - to support the
program.
PARTY PLATFORM SIGNALS
Aside from the two candidates, where would the two major
political parties take us on Social Security reform after the
Nov. 8 election? The party platforms adopted at this year's
conventions are instructive.
The Republican platform states that solvency should be
restored without tax increases. That is a de facto call for
benefit cuts, because there are only two ways to solve Social
Security's financial problems: either you cut benefits or
increase revenue.
The platform also states that Republicans "believe in the
power of markets to create wealth and to help secure the future
of our Social Security system." That is a clear call for
shifting Social Security to a system of private accounts, as
advocated by President George W. Bush in 2005.
Meanwhile, the Democratic platform says this: "We will fight
every effort to cut, privatize, or weaken Social Security,
including attempts to raise the retirement age, diminish
benefits by cutting cost-of-living adjustments, or reducing
earned benefits." The platform document goes on to call for
benefit expansion, at least for "women who are widowed or took
time out of the workforce to care for their children, aging
parents, or ailing family members."
It also calls for "exploration of alternatives" to Social
Security's current annual cost-of-living adjustment that would
be more "equitable" for seniors.
What might happen if Clinton wins, as expected? Odds are
good that she would tackle Social Security reform sometime in a
first or second term, but much will depend on which party
controls the two chambers of Congress. Republicans can be
expected to continue their push for a higher retirement age,
less generous cost-of-living adjustments and some form of
means-tested benefits. Democratic control of the Senate and
House of Representatives would create a historic opportunity for
legislative reform to restore Social Security's long-range
solvency and expand benefits.
If the Democrats fall short of that, their challenge will be
to keep the debate about Social Security reform separate from
phony debt arguments, and away from back room deals that do not
require legislators to go on the record in favor of cutting,
sustaining or expanding Social Security. In that scenario,
lawmakers would have to explain to voters why they oppose
putting some extra benefits in their pockets. Or, worse - why
they are OK with allowing Social Security to keep veering toward
a huge benefit cut in 2034?
The polling data tells us that expansion will win. Not that
you could tell it in this particular election season.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)