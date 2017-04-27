(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, April 27 Good things come to those who
wait, the old saying goes. And more Americans are getting the
message when it comes to claiming Social Security benefits.
The number of near-retirement workers planning to take
Social Security benefits as soon as possible has fallen sharply,
according to a new survey by Fidelity Investments. Just 28
percent of 61-year-olds say they plan to file for their benefits
at age 62 - the first year of eligibility. That stands in marked
contrast with 2008 - the last time Fidelity conducted the survey
- when 45 percent planned to file at 62.
The shift reflects an improved economy, according to Ken
Hevert, senior vice president of retirement at Fidelity. “When
we did this survey in 2008, we were getting phone calls
regularly from folks whose retirement day had come much sooner
than expected, and they were struggling to identify their Plan
B.”
But the changed attitude about claiming may also reflect
heightened public awareness of the challenges posed by rising
longevity. Among working Americans, 60 percent say they are
“very or somewhat likely to live to age 85,” according to survey
research by the Employee Benefit Research Institute. Persistent
reminders in the media and from many financial advisers about
the value of later filing also is likely seeping in to public
awareness.
For many households, Social Security is the only source of
guaranteed lifetime income, and delayed filing can boost that
income significantly. Benefits are calculated using a formula
called the Primary Insurance Amount (PIA). Although you can
claim benefits as early as 62, by waiting until your full
retirement age (currently 66), you will receive 100 percent of
PIA.
Every 12 months that you delay beyond that point, until age
70, tacks on an additional 8 percent. And benefits are protected
from inflation by the program’s annual cost-of-living
adjustment.
The PIA formula is designed to be “actuarially fair,”
meaning all claimants should come out roughly equal no matter
when they claim. But delayed filing often works out in favor of
those who are patient - especially for better-educated,
healthier households.
Among U.S. women with average health, 31 percent will live
to 90, and 12 percent will make it to 95, according to Social
Security Administration mortality data. Among women whose health
is better than average, 42 percent will live to 90, and 21
percent will survive to 95.
Married couples have significant opportunities to maximize
household benefits by coordinating their claims. In some cases,
couples benefit when the lower-earning spouse files early while
the higher-earning spouse waits to claim, earning delayed
credits.
THE KNOWLEDGE GAP
Fidelity’s findings align with other data pointing to the
rising popularity of later claiming. The Social Security
Administration reports that 33 percent of men claimed benefits
at age 62 in 2015, compared with 50 percent in 2005; likewise,
39 percent of women claimed at 62 in 2015, compared with 54
percent in 2005.
But the Fidelity survey also suggests that most Americans do
not have a good understanding of the Social Security rules.
Although 67 percent of pre-retirees say they are confident in
their knowledge about Social Security, many offered incorrect
answers to questions about the claiming rules.
For example, only 26 percent know their own full retirement
age (FRA). And 38 percent of pre-retirees think it is possible
to change claiming strategies throughout retirement - say, claim
early at 62 and then change to their full retirement age benefit
later on.
In fact, once a claiming decision is made, it is
irreversible - although it is possible to shift to a higher
spousal or survivor benefit.
Chalk up some of that to inattention - but it is also the
result of Social Security’s complex rules and the challenge of
finding good claiming help.
"We hear regularly from people that they don’t know where to
turn for help on this, other than the Social Security
Administration or friends who are doing their own homework,”
said Hevert.
A growing number of financial planners are learning to
advise clients on Social Security claiming. And online software
tools can be very useful in identifying a strategy. Some
workplace retirement savings plans now include third-party
financial advisory services, and useful Social Security claiming
help often is built into these services. Several companies offer
help for a small fee that often comes with a one-on-one
consultation (bit.ly/20nstil).
Fidelity introduced a robust Social Security analytics tool
for customers two years ago. This week, it launched a free tool
for the public that provides a basic illustration of the likely
variations in lifetime and monthly benefits at various claiming
ages (bit.ly/2qfKem9).
No matter where you seek help, the baseline information you
will need is contained in the annual statement that the SSA
prepares for you. The statement tells you how much you can
expect to receive if you file at your FRA, at age 70, or at age
62. Mailings of the statements have become sporadic due to
budget cuts, but you can always access your statement - and
download it as a PDF file - by creating a My Social Security
account on the SSA website (bit.ly/20nvsaI).
