(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, June 22 Retirees can look forward to
the largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment next year
since 2012 - but don’t break out the champagne just yet. For
many, higher Medicare premiums will take a big bite out of their
raise.
The 2018 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)
will not be announced until October, but inflation trends point
toward an increase of about 2 percent, according to a recent
forecast by the Senior Citizens League. That would be a welcome
change compared with the 0.3 percent bump in 2017, and 2016 when
no COLA was made.
COLAS are determined by an automatic formula tied to the
Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers
(CPI-W). From 2013 to 2015, the annual increases have ranged
around 1.5 percent.
For a retiree receiving the average monthly Social Security
benefit of $1,360, a 2 percent raise would translate to an
increase of $27.20. But for most beneficiaries, Medicare Part B
premiums are deducted from Social Security. And the impact of
the Part B premium on net benefits next year will vary due to
what is known as the “hold harmless” provision governing Social
Security.
By law, the dollar amount of Part B premium increases cannot
exceed the dollar amount of the COLA - a feature that ensures
net Social Security benefits do not fall. The hold harmless
provision applies to the 70 percent of the Medicare population
enrolled in both programs. Those not held harmless include
anyone delaying their filing for Social Security benefits, but
others affected include some federal and state government
retirees. Affluent seniors who pay high-income Medicare premium
surcharges also are not protected.
The stingy COLAs of the past two years are rare, and now
they have set the table for an equally unusual situation for
2018.
The recent flat COLAs meant that nonprotected Medicare
enrollees shouldered most of the burden of rising Part B
premiums; the premiums for this group jumped sharply in 2016 and
2017. This year, they are paying $134 per month, while protected
beneficiaries are paying an average of $109.
But a generous 2018 COLA will spread higher Part B program
costs across the entire Medicare population. That means
nonprotected enrollees will see their premiums fall, while the
protected group will pay more.
Consider an example where the standard Part B premium falls
to $125. That above-mentioned average Social Security
beneficiary, (receiving $1,360 monthly) now faces a $16 increase
in her monthly Part B premium, reducing her COLA from $27.20 to
$11.20. If she were receiving $2,000 a month she would receive a
net monthly COLA of $24, instead of $40.
How would low-income beneficiaries be affected? Someone
receiving $600 would see her $12 gross COLA cut to just $6 -
although she might also be eligible for a Medicare Savings
Program depending on where she lives. In some states, these
programs turn to Medicaid to pay Part B premiums, which means
she would receive her full COLA (reut.rs/1OXKZ9b).
COLA FALLS BEHIND
Setting aside the hold-harmless math, the COLA formula is
not keeping seniors even with rising inflation. The Senior
Citizens League’s annual study of changes in key costs impacting
seniors found that Social Security beneficiaries have lost
nearly one-third of their buying power since 2000, and they have
lost 7 percent just over the past 12 months.
Healthcare premiums and out-of-pocket costs loom large,
accounting for five of the top 10 items in the study. “Retirees
are either spending down their savings to cover the gaps, or
simply going without,” said Mary Johnson, the group’s Social
Security and Medicare policy consultant.
Rising healthcare costs threaten to erode net Social
Security benefits dramatically over time, according to
Healthview Services, a maker of healthcare cost projection
software. A Healthview report issued last week projects that
healthcare inflation will rise an average of 5.47 percent
annually for the foreseeable future. That is almost triple the
recent historical U.S. inflation rate and more than double the
annual projected Social Security COLAs.
A couple turning 65 this year receiving average Social
Security benefits will pay 59 percent of lifetime Social
Security benefits for healthcare; the same couple aged 55 this
year can expect to pay out 92 percent when they reach Medicare
age.
The healthcare cost trend underscores the value of working
longer. Staying on the job reduces the number of years of
Medicare premium payments, and creates opportunities to boost
Social Security income - and COLAs - through delayed claiming. A
growing number of planning experts also suggest that retirees
keep part of their portfolio in stocks well past retirement age
to help beat inflation.
For workers in high-deductible health plans, health savings
accounts (HSAs) offer the opportunity to save tax-free; the
dollars can be invested and later spent tax-free to meet health
expenses. But for most people, HSA contributions wind up being
used to meet current health expenses.
But in general, healthcare cost inflation simply underscores
the need to boost saving, notes Ron Mastrogiovanni, Healthview’s
CEO. “Big numbers scare people, but you can do something about
this.”
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)