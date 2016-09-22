(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, Sept 22 The Social Security
Administration needs to up its game when it comes to helping
retirees decide when to claim their benefits.
The timing of a Social Security claim is the most important
financial decision most workers will make about their
retirement.
Benefits can be claimed as early as age 62, but waiting just
a few years can boost annual benefits by a whopping 25 percent -
or more. Yet data from the Social Security Administration (SSA)
shows that nearly half of workers claim benefits right away.
Journalists, financial advisers and companies that help
retirees optimize benefits have been preaching the benefits of
delayed filing for years. Now, lawmakers in the U.S. Senate are
pushing the SSA to improve the guidance it provides on claiming
decisions.
They are armed with a report published this month by the
U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) that found problems
and inconsistencies in the advice that SSA claims specialists
give to people applying for benefits, and on the agency's
website.
The overriding message of the report is that the SSA needs
to be more proactive about informing claimants that Social
Security benefits can be a hedge against longevity risk. That
is, the benefits provide a guaranteed income stream that helps
protect people against the risk of outliving their money. That
framing should often lead to a decision to delay filing.
HIGHLY PERSONAL DECISION
To determine your benefit amount, the SSA takes into account
your 35 years of highest wages, and translates this into
something called the Primary Insurance Amount (PIA). If you wait
until the full retirement age of 66, you would receive 100
percent of PIA. If you start at 62, you will receive a reduced
benefit for the rest of life - 25 percent lower. By waiting
until after full retirement age, you would get the delayed
retirement credit, which is 8 percent for each 12-month period
that you delay.
It is a highly personal decision that can be affected by
your health and life expectancy and other sources of income. But
many retirees simply think about the future break-even date -
the point at which they will have made back the benefits they
did not receive while delaying a claim.
Instead, most claimants should seek to maximize annual
income with an aim toward the later years of retirement, when
savings may be exhausted and Social Security is the sole source
of income.
Married couples, especially, can benefit through a
coordinated delayed filing strategy, since odds are high that
one spouse will live well past actuarial average life expectancy
(reut.rs/1WdHIdv) .
The GAO report recommends that claims specialists lean
toward recommendations of delayed claims. And it urges the SSA
to clamp down on claims specialists who provide break-even
analysis to enrollees. The practice already is forbidden under
SSA policy, but GAO researchers observed claim specialists
helping 30 enrollees, and found that some specialists are still
providing break-even analysis. One specialist observed by GAO
even told a claimant that it pays to file early.
The report also urged that SSA improve the way it explains
how benefit amounts are determined - and how claimants might be
able to get more by working longer. It also recommended changes
in how claim specialists explain the so-called retirement
earnings test, which temporarily withholds some benefits for
enrollees who claim before full retirement age and continue to
work. Many claimants misunderstand the retirement test as a
penalty, when in fact the withheld benefits are added back to
benefits after full retirement age is reached.
The GAO report was prepared at the request of the U.S.
Senate Special Committee on Aging. At a hearing last week,
Senator Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat and the
committee's ranking member, took special aim at language on the
Retirement Estimator calculator on the SSA website (bit.ly/1Y66Imv),
which claimants can use to estimate the benefits they would
receive.
A downloadable guide accompanying the calculator makes this
statement: "If you live to the average life expectancy for
someone your age, you'll receive about the same amount in
lifetime benefits. It doesn't matter if you start receiving
benefits at age 62, full retirement age, age 70, or any age in
between."
That is technically correct - if you live to the average
life expectancy. This is a meaningful point for actuaries, but
not for the average claimant. And the SSA guide, to its credit,
actually does urge claimants to consider longevity risk in
deciding when to file for benefits.
But McCaskill said she planned to turn up the heat. "I'm
going to raise a ruckus about this until this website gets
fixed. It is outrageous that it says this on this website,
because it's simply not true. And hundreds and thousands of
dollars that seniors deserve are going unclaimed."
SIGNS OF PROGRESS
The SSA also needs to focus on providing better information
on spousal and survivor benefits, argues William Meyer,
co-founder of Social Security Solutions, a fee-based service
that helps workers optimize their benefits. "The SSA's tools and
statements leave out the spousal and survivor benefits that
people might be able to receive," said Meyer, who testified at
last week's hearing. "They should be able to show you that."
Third-party services such as Meyer's already can do that -
but nothing would have more impact than an improved set of tools
from the SSA, due to its public reach. And an agency spokeswoman
told me this week that it is taking "immediate action" to
implement all of the GAO's recommendations, with some minor
adjustments.
That is a sign of progress. As Meyer notes, so is the fact
that prodding for change is coming from within government.
"What I like about this is that we're finally seeing some
awareness in the government that there's an opportunity to help
people get as much as they are entitled to receive from Social
Security."
