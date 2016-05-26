(Repeats for wider distribution.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO May 26 A letter arrives in the mail
with this opening line: "We are writing to let you know how you
can get help paying your Medicare costs." Your fraud detector
probably goes on high alert - the mailboxes of retirees
routinely are stuffed with bogus come-ons.
But this letter is no scam. More than 2 million seniors are
receiving letters this month from the Social Security
Administration (SSA) telling them that they could be eligible
for Extra Help, a program that often covers up to 75 percent of
prescription drug costs. Others may be eligible for a partial
subsidy on drugs, or for a Medicare Savings Program in their
states, which help pay Medicare Part B costs.
The letters are sent annually to seniors who do not already
obtain the assistance through Medicaid or the Supplemental
Security Income benefit program. A new twist this year: the SSA
is sharing with community-based groups information on the number
of letters the agency mailed to each ZIP code to help bolster
the level of outreach.
"Seniors do get a lot of mail, so they need to be careful,"
said Melissa Simpson, senior program manager at the National
Council on Aging (NCOA), which operates a network of benefit
enrollment centers around the country. "And this year, the data
from Social Security will help us reach out to seniors who
should be enrolled."
About 30 percent (11 million) of all Medicare Part D
enrollees are in the Extra Help program, according to the Kaiser
Family Foundation. But another 1.2 million low-income Medicare
beneficiaries were enrolled in higher-cost Part D prescription
drug plans last year, paying an average premium of $18.90 per
month.
DONUT HOLE
Extra Help enrollees are responsible only for a small co-pay
for drugs that are covered under their plans - the cost is $2.95
for generic drugs and $7.40 for brand-name medications. Extra
Help also covers costs if you enter the "donut hole" - the
coverage gap that requires most beneficiaries to pay out of
pocket after reaching a cap. In 2016, the gap starts when a
beneficiary and her insurance company have spent a combined
$3,310, and coverage resumes when total spending reaches $4,850.
If you receive the letter, that does not mean you
automatically qualify. Two factors determine your eligibility
for Extra Help: income and assets.
The full benefit relief is available to enrollees with
annual income less than $16,278 (single) or $21,867 (married
couple). The income ceilings are somewhat higher if you have
dependents living with you or if you live in Alaska or Hawaii.
Key income sources that are counted for this purpose include
wages, Social Security benefits, pensions, annuities, alimony,
rental income and workers' compensation.
The asset limit is $8,780 (single) or $13,930 (married
couple). The asset definition includes funds in checking or
savings accounts, stocks, bonds, mutual funds and Individual
Retirement Accounts. Your home, car, life insurance policies and
other miscellaneous items are not counted.
Partial help is available to enrollees with somewhat higher
income and assets (bit.ly/20w3IP8).
MEANINGFUL RELIEF
Determine your eligibility by calling the SSA's toll-free
line (800-772-1213) or apply online (1.usa.gov/24640gv).
Another key resource for assistance is your local State Health
Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) - these are federally funded
nonprofits that provide free one-on-one Medicare counseling and
assistance (Find your local SHIP here: bit.ly/1OU0sfN).
If you are eligible, you can enroll immediately in a Part D
plan that participates in the Extra Help program through a
Special Enrollment period, rather than wait until the annual
fall Medicare plan enrollment window.
For seniors struggling to get by on very limited fixed
incomes, programs like this can provide very meaningful relief -
and it is frustrating that the assistance is not getting to
everyone who qualifies. But Extra Help is just the tip of the
iceberg. A recent analysis from NCOA and the National
Association of Area Agencies on Aging found that more than 4
million low-income seniors could increase their annual budget by
up to 29 percent by taking advantage of benefit programs that
help with everything from healthcare to food, utility payments
and property tax relief.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)