By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, JULY 14You have heard of greedy
geezers: that mythical army of militant seniors out to defend
their Social Security benefits at any cost, even if it robs
their own children and grandchildren of their futures.
The greedy geezer trope, invented by now-retired Senator
Alan Simpson of Wyoming back in 2012, is just the most colorful
example of the way that politicians have tried to pit young
against old in policy debates about the future of Social
Security.
But these arguments are nonsense, because Social Security
does much more than provide retirement benefits to the elderly.
It is a broad social insurance program, and what it insures
against is the risk of lost income in a household - everything
from retirement to disability or death of a breadwinner.
And children are important beneficiaries of the Social
Security program. A study released this week underscores the
importance of Social Security's multigenerational impact - in
particular, the program's outsized impact on poverty rates among
children of color.
Nine percent of all American children under age 18 benefited
from Social Security in 2014 either directly or indirectly,
according to research by the Center for Global Policy Solutions
(CGPS), a nonprofit research and advocacy group. That translates
to approximately 6.4 million children - and it was equivalent to
11 percent of all Social Security beneficiaries.
Social Security Administration data shows that 3.2 million
children received Social Security benefits directly in 2014,
usually as the surviving dependent of a deceased parent or
guardian (43 percent) or a disabled worker (42 percent). The
remaining 15 percent were children of retirees.
But the CGPS study went further, using additional federal
data sources to measure the number of children who live in
extended families that receive Social Security. That wider lens
reveals the aforementioned figure - 6.4 million children.
The study underscores Social Security's importance in
fighting poverty rates, especially in households of color. These
rates are far too high already, and would soar to stunning
levels in the absence of Social Security benefits. CGPS found
that 40 percent of African-American children live in poverty - a
figure that would jump to 58 percent without Social Security. In
Latino households, 28 percent of children live in poverty; the
figure would be 45 percent absent Social Security.
And reliance on Social Security in minority households is on
the rise. The number of indirect child beneficiaries in Latino
households, for example, rose by 42 percent on average annually
between 2001 and 2014.
"We often talk about Social Security reform in the context
of retirement," says Maya Rockeymoore, CEO of CGPS. "The fact of
the matter is that skews our understanding of who the program
serves. Social Security serves people of all ages, from birth to
death - and the number of dependent children is too often
ignored."
DEBATE SHIFT
The takeaway here: Social Security is a multi-generational
program, so do not believe the zero-sum game arguments that
often are raised in the context of Social Security reform
discussions.
That debate has shifted significantly in recent years. The
program has a long-range solvency problem: the combined trust
funds for Social Security's retirement and disability benefits
are projected to be depleted in 2034. At that point, Social
Security itself would have sufficient revenue from current taxes
to pay only 79 percent of promised benefits.
The problem can be avoided by raising additional tax
revenue, cutting benefits or through some combination of both
approaches.
Arguments in favor of cutting benefits have been countered
over the past three years by a growing movement in favor of
reforms that would couple restoring long-range solvency with
some modest benefit expansion targeting households most in need.
And hard-core progressives are pushing for a broad expansion of
benefits.
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump both oppose benefit cuts,
and Clinton favors modest expansion. President Obama, who
flirted with benefit cuts earlier in his administration, said in
June that he, too, supports expansion. More than 20 expansion
bills have been floated in Congress, with proposals ranging from
targeted increases for vulnerable retirees to larger increases
in benefits for all retirees.
Targeted expansion could include adjusting Social Security's
progressive benefit structure to deliver higher amounts to
lower-income retirees, lifting Social Security's minimum benefit
for very low income seniors, or enhancing the program's survivor
benefit.
The CGPS report adds weight to arguments for expansion -
because it underscores the program's broad, positive economic
impact. "Policymakers should understand that this is an
important program for vulnerable people across the age
spectrum," says Rockeymoore. "So when people argue that Social
Security should be cut, our counter is that the data shows that
would be devastating for our country - it needs to be expanded."
