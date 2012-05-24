By Mark Miller
CHICAGO May 24 As a retirement columnist, I
know it makes sense to wait at least until my full retirement
age to file for Social Security. Here's what I didn't know: My
wife and I could boost our combined lifetime benefits nearly 15
percent through a coordinated series of delayed and spousal
benefit filings.
I figured this out using one of several useful tools that
have sprung up in recent years to help people maximize Social
Security benefits. The options vary from basic free online tools
to more robust fee-based services.
Some offer online assistance only, while others will do a
personal review by phone for a fee that can range from $20 to a
few hundred dollars. Several can link up your Social Security
strategy with broader financial planning services so that you
can think about your benefits against a backdrop of tax
liabilities, your portfolio and other key factors.
The payback in lifetime benefits can total hundreds of
thousands of dollars, depending on your longevity.
For individuals, the key decision is the timing of filing
for benefits. Filing at the first age of eligibility (62) gets
you just 75 percent of your full benefit; waiting until the full
retirement age (currently 66) gets you 100 percent; waiting
until age 70 gets you 132 percent of your benefit.
And for married couples, an array of other benefit boosters
are available based on spousal and survivor strategies.
This is terra incognita for many financial advisers. "Most
of the planners I talk to know a little -- just enough to be
dangerous," says Jim Blankenship, a planner with special
expertise in Social Security and author of "A Social Security
Owner's Manual: Your Guide to Social Security Retirement,
Dependent's, and Survivor's Benefits."
SocialSecuritySolutions.com, a fee-based service, offers an
easy-to-use tool, backed up by two impressive experts: William
Meyer, a veteran of H and R Block Inc and Charles Schwab
Corp, and William Reichenstein, a professor at Baylor
University who has written extensively on Social Security
planning. The two spent 14 years developing algorithms for
optimizing Social Security.
"When we started looking at this, it was going to be a
three-year project," Meyer says. "But the Social Security rules
are overwhelmingly complex, and the difference between good and
bad strategy can be a huge amount of money. Everyone just needs
to run their numbers. The tools are available to make a smart
decision."
To get a report, simply input names, marital status, birth
dates, best-guess life expectancy along with your projected
Social Security benefit at FRA (full retirement age) -- which is
available at the Social Security Administration website.
I plugged in some optimistic life expectancy guesses (85 for
myself, 90 for my wife). For $20, the lowest fee available, I
immediately received an easy-to-understand 15-page report.
Personal consultation is available for fees of up to $250.
Here's what was recommended in our case: Although our
lifetime earnings records are similar, my FRA benefit is
slightly higher. Social Security Solutions' optimization plan
calls for my wife to file for her own benefits at age 67 but
immediately suspend her payments -- a perfectly legal strategy
known as a file-and-suspend.
We start getting some Social Security benefits immediately
when I apply (at age 66) to receive a spousal benefit based on
her earnings record, half of what she could receive.
At age 70, my wife starts her own benefits; a year later, I
switch to my own benefit when I turn 70. Both of our benefits
are now at the maximum monthly level possible for the rest of
our lives. Later on, after I (gulp) die first, my wife switches
to a survivor benefit, which is 100 percent of my benefit.
Another sophisticated Social Security decision-making tool
can be found at Analyzenow.com, which was created as a labor of
love by Henry "Bud" Hebeler after his own retirement from Boeing
Co. Hebeler was a top executive and corporate planner at
the aerospace giant and was trained an engineer at the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
"Boeing provided all the top managers with a financial
planner," he says. "They were pretty good, but the financial
tools they had were primitive and didn't offer much perspective.
If I had presented that kind of material to the board I wouldn't
have kept my job. I just thought someone should do something
about it."
Analyze Now features a wide array of free retirement
planning services, including a very robust Social Security
decision-making tool. You must input a fair amount of data on
your own, including estimates of tax rates in retirement, rates
of return on investments and future inflation rates. And the
tools are spreadsheet-based, so they require basic computer and
spreadsheet literacy.
Hebeler does answer questions from users of his site via
e-mail -- again, at no charge.
Another option is socialsecuritytiming.com, which sells its
tools only to financial advisers but offers consumers a free
snapshot recommendation on possible spousal options.
The Social Security Administration has a free retirement
estimator () that pulls
up your earning history and lets you estimate your benefit using
different filing ages, but no spousal or survivor estimates are
offered.
AARP also offers a free calculator that lets you do "what
if" planning for taking Social Security at different ages. It
also allows you to estimate the percentage of your living
expenses that will be covered by Social Security, and it lets
you tweak the expense assumptions. Unfortunately, the tool
doesn't include any spousal or survivor decision-making tools.
No matter which tool you choose, backstop yourself by
running at least two different tools. All the services are worth
no more than the data, rules and assumptions running the engine
under the hood. If results from different services are at least
similar, you can be confident you're getting valid results.