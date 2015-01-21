(Corrects day in second paragraph to Tuesday from Monday)
By Mark Miller
Chicago Jan 21 Remember Mitt Romney's huge IRA?
During the 2012 campaign, we learned that the governor managed
to amass $20 million to $100 million in an Individual Retirement
Account, much more than anyone could accumulate under the
contribution limit rules without some unusual investments and
appreciation.
Romney's IRA found its way, indirectly, into a broader set
of retirement policy reforms unveiled in President Obama's State
of the Union proposals on Tuesday.
The president proposed scaling back the tax deductibility of
mega-IRAs to help pay for other changes designed to bolster
middle class retirement security. I found plenty to like in the
proposals, with one big exception: the failure to endorse a bold
plan to expand Social Security.
Yes, that is just another idea with no chance in this
Congress, but Democrats should give it a strong embrace,
especially in the wake of the House's adoption of rules this
month that could set the stage for cuts in disability benefits.
The administration signaled its general opposition to the
House plan, but has not spelled out its own.
Instead, Obama listed proposals, starting with "auto-IRAs,"
whereby employers with more than 10 employees who have no
retirement plans of their own would be required to automatically
enroll their workers in an IRA. Workers could opt out, but
automatic features in 401(k) plans already have shown this kind
of behavioral nudge will be a winner. The president also
proposed tax credits to offset the start-up costs for
businesses.
The auto-IRA would be a more full version of the "myRA"
accounts already launched by the administration. Both are
structured like Roth IRAs, accepting post-tax contributions that
accumulate toward tax-free withdrawals in retirement. Both
accounts take aim at a critical problem - the lack of retirement
savings among low-income households.
The president wants to offset the costs of auto-IRAs by
capping contributions to 401(k)s and IRAs. The cap would be
determined using a formula tied to current interest rates;
currently, it would kick in when balances hit $3.4 million. If
rates rose, the cap would be somewhat lower - for example, $2.7
million if rates rose to historical norms.
The argument here is that IRAs were never meant for such
large accumulations; the Government Accountability Office (GAO)
looked into mega-IRAs after the 2012 election, and reported back
to Congress that a small number of account holders had indeed
amassed very large balances, "likely by investing in assets
unavailable to most investors - initially valued very low and
offering disproportionately high potential investment returns if
successful."
The report estimated that 37,000 Americans have IRAs with
balances ranging from $3 million to $5 million; fewer than
10,000 had balances over $5 million.
Finally, the White House proposed opening employer
retirement plans to more part-time workers. Currently, plan
sponsors can exclude employees working fewer than 1,000 hours
per year, no matter how long they have been with the company.
The proposal would require sponsors to open their plans to
workers who have been with them for at least 500 hours per year
for three years.
These ideas might seem dead on arrival in the
Republican-controlled Congress. But the White House proposals
add momentum to a growing populist movement around the country
to focus on middle class retirement security.
As noted here last week, Illinois just
became the first state to implement an innovative automatic
retirement savings plan similar to the auto-IRA, and more than
half the states are considering similar ideas.
These savings programs are sensible ideas, but their impact
will not be huge. That is because the households they target
lack the resources to sock away enough money to generate
accumulations that can make a real difference at retirement.
Expanding Social Security offers a more sure, and efficient,
path to bolstering retirement security of lower-income
households. If Obama wants to go down in the history books as a
strong supporter of the middle class, he has got to start making
the case for Social Security expansion - and time is getting
short.
