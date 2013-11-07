By Mark Miller

CHICAGO Nov 7 Congress probably won't produce a broad overhaul of the U.S. tax code anytime soon. But if and when it does, lawmakers shouldn't overlook some of the oddities of the way we tax retirement income. Many Americans are stressed out about their economic security in old age, and tax code writers could ease their pain.

Here are three areas ripe for reform. BOOST REQUIRED MINIMUM DISTRIBUTION AGE

Under current law, you must start drawing down funds accumulated in tax-deferred retirement accounts in the year you turn 70½. Required minimum distributions (RMDs) must be taken from individual retirement accounts and 401(k)s starting at that point, unless you still work for the employer that sponsors your 401(k).

The point is to make sure the tax benefits of these accounts don't extend indefinitely - and that you start using these assets and paying those deferred taxes in retirement. But the age requirement has not been adjusted since it was put in place in 1982. With Americans living longer - and working longer, in some cases - it's time to do that, says Richard Kaplan, a professor at the University of Illinois College of Law who has researched and written on the subject of reforming taxation of retirement income.

Life expectancy was 74.5 years in 1982; that figure had risen to 78.7 by 2010. Kaplan argues we should bump up the RMD age threshold to at least 74. "Seventy-and-a-half isn't the same today as it was in 1982," he says.

Kaplan also would change the early withdrawal penalty rules. Currently, funds withdrawn before age 59½ generate a 10 percent penalty - plus income taxes - on the amount you take out, unless the money is used to pay for higher education, a first home purchase and certain medical expenses. Kaplan would repeal the housing and education exceptions to minimize leakage from these accounts, which are intended for retirement. FIX 401(k) AND IRA WITHDRAWAL TAXES

When you withdraw funds from a 401(k) or IRA, the entire amount is taxed as ordinary income. That's nice and simple for tax filers and the mutual fund companies, but it fails to differentiate the origins of those withdrawals. Taxing the amount you contributed as ordinary income makes sense, since those amounts were tax-sheltered income in the first place. The same is true for earnings on fixed-income investments. But what about your earnings from long-term capital gains and dividends paid on stocks?

Kaplan argues ordinary income tax rates should apply only to the amount withdrawn from a 401(k) or IRA that corresponds to what would have originally been taxed as ordinary income. The investment earnings, he says, should be eligible for the same preferential rates given to long-term capital gains and qualified dividends on withdrawals from taxable accounts.

For a retiree in a high marginal tax bracket - say, 28 percent or 33 percent - this change would cut the tax bill significantly. Qualified dividends and capital gains on investments held for more than a year currently are taxed at 15 percent for most investors; individuals with more than $400,000 in taxable income, and couples making more than $450,000, pay 20 percent; people in the 10 percent and 15 percent brackets have a zero tax rate.

Record keeping and tax returns would get a bit more complicated, but Kaplan thinks most retirees would accept the tradeoff of extra hassle for the lightened tax burden. Moreover, technology has come a long way since 401(k)s and IRAs came on the scene (1974 for IRAs, early 1980s for 401(k) accounts). "Most brokerage firms wouldn't have much trouble reporting back to you how much of your withdrawal was the original investment versus returns," he says. SIMPLIFY THE SOCIAL SECURITY TAX

Taxation of Social Security benefits might make good policy sense, since we tax pension income - and Social Security is a form of pension income, not welfare. But the Social Security tax is a complicated mess.

The tax on benefits began with the reforms made in 1983 to bolster the program's finances, although it was of secondary importance compared with the big reform of that year - a gradual increase in the full retirement age from 65 to 67. Since then, a portion of Social Security benefits have been taxed as ordinary income.

The tax is difficult to understand or crank into a retirement plan. It aims to be progressive with an odd two-tier structure that taxes only higher-income beneficiaries. You start by calculating "combined income," a measure that totals up your adjusted gross income, tax-exempt income and half of your Social Security benefit. If the total is below $25,000 for individuals ($32,000 for married couples), no tax is collected. If it's higher than those figures, 50 percent of the excess amount is taxed as ordinary income.

Got that? Good - because there's more: If an individual's combined income exceeds $34,000 ($44,000 for married couples), then 85 percent of the excess amount is taxed as ordinary income.

The income thresholds should be adjusted for inflation, because they capture more and more seniors over time. And let's get rid of the marriage penalty in this tax: If $25,000 is the appropriate threshold for a single person, then the figure for couples should be double that amount, not $32,000.

Finally - Social Security is complicated enough as it is. So, wouldn't it make sense to just tax everyone's benefits equally - or not at all?