CHICAGO Nov 7 Congress probably won't produce a
broad overhaul of the U.S. tax code anytime soon. But if and
when it does, lawmakers shouldn't overlook some of the oddities
of the way we tax retirement income. Many Americans are stressed
out about their economic security in old age, and tax code
writers could ease their pain.
Here are three areas ripe for reform.
BOOST REQUIRED MINIMUM DISTRIBUTION AGE
Under current law, you must start drawing down funds
accumulated in tax-deferred retirement accounts in the year you
turn 70½. Required minimum distributions (RMDs) must be taken
from individual retirement accounts and 401(k)s starting at that
point, unless you still work for the employer that sponsors your
401(k).
The point is to make sure the tax benefits of these accounts
don't extend indefinitely - and that you start using these
assets and paying those deferred taxes in retirement. But the
age requirement has not been adjusted since it was put in place
in 1982. With Americans living longer - and working longer, in
some cases - it's time to do that, says Richard Kaplan, a
professor at the University of Illinois College of Law who has
researched and written on the subject of reforming taxation of
retirement income.
Life expectancy was 74.5 years in 1982; that figure had
risen to 78.7 by 2010. Kaplan argues we should bump up the RMD
age threshold to at least 74. "Seventy-and-a-half isn't the same
today as it was in 1982," he says.
Kaplan also would change the early withdrawal penalty rules.
Currently, funds withdrawn before age 59½ generate a 10 percent
penalty - plus income taxes - on the amount you take out, unless
the money is used to pay for higher education, a first home
purchase and certain medical expenses. Kaplan would repeal the
housing and education exceptions to minimize leakage from these
accounts, which are intended for retirement.
FIX 401(k) AND IRA WITHDRAWAL TAXES
When you withdraw funds from a 401(k) or IRA, the entire
amount is taxed as ordinary income. That's nice and simple for
tax filers and the mutual fund companies, but it fails to
differentiate the origins of those withdrawals. Taxing the
amount you contributed as ordinary income makes sense, since
those amounts were tax-sheltered income in the first place. The
same is true for earnings on fixed-income investments. But what
about your earnings from long-term capital gains and dividends
paid on stocks?
Kaplan argues ordinary income tax rates should apply only to
the amount withdrawn from a 401(k) or IRA that corresponds to
what would have originally been taxed as ordinary income. The
investment earnings, he says, should be eligible for the same
preferential rates given to long-term capital gains and
qualified dividends on withdrawals from taxable accounts.
For a retiree in a high marginal tax bracket - say, 28
percent or 33 percent - this change would cut the tax bill
significantly. Qualified dividends and capital gains on
investments held for more than a year currently are taxed at 15
percent for most investors; individuals with more than $400,000
in taxable income, and couples making more than $450,000, pay 20
percent; people in the 10 percent and 15 percent brackets have a
zero tax rate.
Record keeping and tax returns would get a bit more
complicated, but Kaplan thinks most retirees would accept the
tradeoff of extra hassle for the lightened tax burden. Moreover,
technology has come a long way since 401(k)s and IRAs came on
the scene (1974 for IRAs, early 1980s for 401(k) accounts).
"Most brokerage firms wouldn't have much trouble reporting back
to you how much of your withdrawal was the original investment
versus returns," he says.
SIMPLIFY THE SOCIAL SECURITY TAX
Taxation of Social Security benefits might make good policy
sense, since we tax pension income - and Social Security is a
form of pension income, not welfare. But the Social Security tax
is a complicated mess.
The tax on benefits began with the reforms made in 1983 to
bolster the program's finances, although it was of secondary
importance compared with the big reform of that year - a gradual
increase in the full retirement age from 65 to 67. Since then, a
portion of Social Security benefits have been taxed as ordinary
income.
The tax is difficult to understand or crank into a
retirement plan. It aims to be progressive with an odd two-tier
structure that taxes only higher-income beneficiaries. You start
by calculating "combined income," a measure that totals up your
adjusted gross income, tax-exempt income and half of your Social
Security benefit. If the total is below $25,000 for individuals
($32,000 for married couples), no tax is collected. If it's
higher than those figures, 50 percent of the excess amount is
taxed as ordinary income.
Got that? Good - because there's more: If an individual's
combined income exceeds $34,000 ($44,000 for married couples),
then 85 percent of the excess amount is taxed as ordinary
income.
The income thresholds should be adjusted for inflation,
because they capture more and more seniors over time. And let's
get rid of the marriage penalty in this tax: If $25,000 is the
appropriate threshold for a single person, then the figure for
couples should be double that amount, not $32,000.
Finally - Social Security is complicated enough as it is.
So, wouldn't it make sense to just tax everyone's benefits
equally - or not at all?