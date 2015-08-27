(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
CHICAGO Aug 27As the stock market has whipsawed
over the past two weeks, young workers who have all their
retirement funds tied up in long-range target-date funds may
have been the hardest hit.
The average 25-year-old fully invested in a 2060 target-date
fund series saw a 10 percent decline in account value from the
market's recent peak on July 17 through Monday's close,
according to Morningstar - close to the 10.96 percent decline of
the S&P 500 over that period.
Meanwhile, the average 65-year-old set to retire this year
and invested in a 2015 TDF series saw just a 5 percent decline.
Even if stocks continue to rebound in the days ahead, the
experience of watching value shrink may be an eye-opener to new
investors who might not have thought about their risk tolerance
before.
Target-date funds are designed to adjust an investor's risk
as retirement age approaches, through what is called a glide
path. The farther out the fund's end date, the higher the stock
allocation. Investors in 2060 funds have equity exposure ranging
from 83 percent to 94 percent, says Janet Yang, director of
multi-asset-class manager research at Morningstar. In the 2015
funds, aimed at workers who will be retiring very soon, average
equity exposure is just 42 percent.
The popularity of these funds in retirement plans is
surging. Vanguard reports that 88 percent of the 401(k) plans it
serves offered TDFs last year, up 17 percent from 2009. Four out
of 10 plan participants are wholly invested in a single TDF,
Vanguard says, and 64 percent of participants use them to some
extent.
Many young workers are now automatically enrolled in 401(k)
plans and put into a default allocation that typically is a
target-date fund.
On the plus side, especially for young and inexperienced
investors, these funds seem to have handcuffed the worst
investor behaviors, like frequent trading. Asset-weighted
average investor returns in TDFs are 1.1 percentage points
higher than the funds' average total returns, according to a
Morningstar study published earlier this year.
"Sometimes, ignoring your investments can be a good thing.
You're less likely to pull your money out after it loses 10
percent, and then you're still invested when the rebound comes,"
Yang says.
But how will younger auto-piloted investors - now
experiencing their first wild market swings - handle the
volatility?
"We're defaulting millennials 90 percent into stocks without
ever finding out what their tolerance for risk might be," says
Michael Kitces, founder of the XY Planning Network, a network of
fee-only advisers specializing in serving Gen X and Gen Y
clients. (Kitces also is a partner and director of research for
Maryland-based Pinnacle Advisory Group, a wealth management
firm).
Kitces worries that the current volatility will lead to
adverse outcomes for young investors. "We're taking people who
don't need to be that aggressive and given them more risk than
they can tolerate. What we're going to do is turn them into
lifelong bond investors - and that will cause them problems 30
years from now," he says.
There has been plenty of selling out of target-date funds
this week. Aon Hewitt, which administers more than 500
defined-contribution plans covering more than 5.7 million
workers in the United States, reports that trading activity on
Monday was seven times the normal level, and it was one of the
highest trading days on record. Thirty percent of Monday's
selling came from TDFs - equal to the share that came out of
large U.S. equity funds.
"That tells us that people are looking at TDFs the same as
any other investment," says Rob Austin, Aon Hewitt's director of
retirement research.
MORE OPTIONS
Default investor options for 401(k) plans, which are
regulated by the U.S. Department of Labor under the Employee
Retirement Income Security Act, are not limited to target date
funds. The Labor Department also allows balanced funds and
managed funds, which give workers professional one-on-one
portfolio guidance.
Managed accounts also give workers a human being to talk
with when things get scary - but just 3 percent of plan sponsors
pick managed account services as a default option, according to
a Towers Watson survey.
"When the market gets volatile, you don't have someone to
talk to if you're in a TDF," says Wei-Yin Hu, vice president of
financial research at Financial Engines, one of the leading
firms providing managed account services. "You can't call your
TDF and ask if your allocation is still right for you, or what
you should do now that you've lost 10 percent in a downturn."
Kitces urges target-date investors to assess their comfort
with risk by taking a well-designed risk questionnaire like the
one offered for $45 by Finametrica (bit.ly/1MUPIvi). If
you are not comfortable with the level of risk in your TDF,
consider shifting to a closer-date target series with less
equity exposure.
"It's not too late for young people to dial down their
exposure to a level they can tolerate," he says. "Make a change
when things are down 10 percent instead of 40 percent. Things
can get worse, and then you'll make really non-rational,
emotional decisions."
