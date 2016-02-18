(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, Feb 18 It sounds too good to be true:
some workers can get a double tax benefit by saving for
retirement. But the federal Saver's Credit does just that by
providing a second layer of tax incentives for lower-income
households beyond the benefit of tax deferral that everyone
receives for contributing to a 401(k) or IRA.
The Saver's Credit can be worth up to half of what you
contribute to a traditional individual retirement account (IRA),
Roth or workplace retirement plan. Yet only 25 percent of
workers with annual household incomes below $50,000 know that it
exists, according to research by the Transamerica Center for
Retirement Studies (TCRS).
Chalk that up partly to the credit's structure and usability
- both of which need fixing. But it also stems from a lack of
awareness. With tax season looming, here is a look at how the
credit works, and how it could be improved.
The Saver's Credit provides a credit up to $1,000 ($2,000
for joint filers) for contributions to an IRA or workplace plan.
For the 2015 tax year, it is available to joint filers with
adjusted gross income up to $61,000. Single filers get the
credit with income up to $30,500. Even if you did not contribute
to a workplace plan last year, you can make a 2015 IRA
contribution before April 18 to claim the credit.
Unlike a deduction, which reduces the amount of taxable
income you claim, a credit is a dollar-for-dollar reduction of
federal income tax liability. The amount of your Saver's Credit
can range from 10 percent to 50 percent, based on the amount you
save, your income and your filing status. To determine your
credit, see IRS Form 8880 ( 1.usa.gov/20EjIOo) .
BARRIERS
Low awareness of the credit may stem in part from confusion
among taxpayers. Although it is widely referred to as the
Saver's Credit, the Internal Revenue Service uses a more
complicated-sounding name: the "Credit for Qualified Retirement
Savings Contributions."
The credit can be claimed only on tax returns using forms
1040, 1040A or 1040NR. There is no opportunity to claim the
credit on the 1040EZ. "There is some language about it in the
instructions, but that's about 20 pages long," said Catherine
Collinson, president of TCRS.
Another barrier: in order to take advantage of the credit,
you need to have an income tax liability in the first place.
According to the Tax Policy Center, 70 percent of households
with incomes below $47,353 had no federal tax liability in 2014,
using a broad definition of pretax income.
Many legislators and policy experts have urged strengthening
the credit by making it refundable - in other words, available
no matter what your tax liability. A bill introduced this month
by U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, would create a
refundable credit that would be deposited directly into a
taxpayer's IRA or myRA account. That would make the credit
something more akin to an employer match and could help
lower-income households accelerate their retirement saving.
Wyden's bill also would index the credit for inflation and raise
slightly the income eligibility ceiling.
Next year's new Congress should consider these ideas as part
of a broader set of retirement policy reforms. For example,
access to workplace retirement accounts could be achieved by
creating Multiple Employer Plans (MEPs) - an idea that has been
proposed by Republicans and is included in President Barack
Obama's 2017 budget. At the same time, expansion of Social
Security benefits should be on the table, especially for
lower-income retirees.
"We strongly support expanding the saver's credit by
increasing the income thresholds and making it refundable," said
David Certner, legislative policy director at AARP. "It's an
important part of the mix along with some of the other
retirement incentives pending in Congress - whether they are
enacted this year or next in the larger context of tax reform."
USING THE CREDIT
If you have not made a contribution to an IRA or myRA for
2015, you have until April 18 to do so (the usual April 15
deadline for tax returns has been pushed back by three days this
year due to various state holidays on the 15th).
Most workers eligible for the Saver's Credit also can take
advantage of the IRS Free File program, which makes tax
preparation programs from 13 software companies available free
of charge. This is available to taxpayers with adjusted gross
income of $62,000 or less (1.usa.gov/1VQpPlA) .
