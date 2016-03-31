(Fixes garbled word in second-to-last paragraph.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, March 31 Tax day is April 18th this
year, and it will be an unpleasant day for millions of American
working households. But cheer up: your tax situation likely will
lighten up a bit when you retire.
The Internal Revenue Service takes it easy when it comes to
taxation of Social Security, and many retirees drop into lower
tax brackets that help soften the tax bite taken from pensions,
IRAs dividends and capital gains. Many states exempt Social
Security from taxation, and a handful exempt all retirement
income.
Taxable income does tend to fall in retirement, when wage
income stops. Households headed by individuals over age 65 had
an average adjusted gross income (AGI) of $69,000 in 2013,
compared with $88,000 for households age 55 to 65, according to
analysis of Internal Revenue Service data by the Tax Foundation.
In 2013, about 9.7 percent of households were over age 65
and paid neither federal income taxes nor payroll taxes,
according to the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. They are
part of the 43.3 percent of all households that had no income
tax liability that year - mostly because they had income too
low, or could offset income with deductions and personal
exemptions.
All told, 35 percent of seniors' taxable income in 2013 came
from traditional pensions, 401(k)s and IRA withdrawals,
according to IRS data. Wages are the second highest category of
taxable income - 23 percent - while Social Security accounts for
13 percent. The remainder of taxable income received by seniors
is a mix of qualified dividends, taxable interest and capital
gains.
Taxpayers in the 15 percent bracket or lower do not pay
taxes on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. This
year, that protects single filers with taxable incomes up to
$37,650 and joint filers earning up to $75,300.
"That means, for example, that a retired couple with $20,000
of Social Security and $30,000 of qualified dividends owe no
income tax on their 2015 tax return," says Roberton Williams,
the center's Sol Price fellow.
Seniors also tend to make greater use of itemized deductions
than younger taxpayers, notes Scott Greenberg, an analyst with
the Tax Foundation.
"Taxpayers 65 and older are more likely than average to
itemize deductions, and report higher charitable deductions as a
percentage of their income than other age groups," Greenberg
says.
Social Security income is subject to taxation, but 15
percent of benefits are exempt. And taxes kick in only if your
income is above $25,000 (single filers) or $34,000 (joint
filers). As a consequence, only about half of Social Security
beneficiaries paid taxes on their benefits in 2014, according to
the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).
FORMULA FOR FILERS
Here is how the formula works. First, you determine a figure
Social Security calls "combined income" - also sometimes called
"provisional income." This is equal to your adjusted gross
income plus nontaxable interest plus 50 percent of your Social
Security.
Single filers with combined income from $25,000 to $34,000
pay income tax on up to 50 percent of benefits; for those with
income above $34,000, up to 85 percent of benefits are taxable.
Joint filers with combined income from $32,000 to $44,000 pay
income tax on 50 percent of benefits; income above $44,000 to 85
percent is taxable.
Beneficiaries receive IRS Form SSA-1099 from the IRS during
tax season, which reports the net benefit subject to tax (after
Part B Medicare premiums have been subtracted).
Income is reported on the 1040 or 1040a forms. Form 1040EZ
cannot be used. The popular tax-filing software programs also
have the capacity to handle Social Security income. You can also
ask the Social Security Administration to withhold taxes when
you file for benefits at rates of 7 percent, 10 percent, 15
percent or 25 percent.
Meanwhile, states are all over the map when it comes to
their policies on taxing retirement income.
Twenty-nine states (including the District of Columbia) that
have a broad-based income tax exempt all Social Security from
tax, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy
(ITEP). Seven states tax some Social Security benefits but
provide an exemption that is more generous than what is
available at the federal level. Six states tax Social Security
benefits using the federal formula.
And a handful of states that have a broad-based income tax
(Illinois, Mississippi and Pennsylvania) exempt all retirement
income from taxation. Meanwhile, 36 states with an income tax
allow some exemption for private or public pension benefits.
If you are uncertain how your state treats retiree income,
check out ITEP's state-by-state guide to tax policy (bit.ly/1V0Bag7)
(Editing by Lauren Young and Andrew Hay)