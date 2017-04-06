(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, April 6 What to say about a federal
program that helps enable 245,000 U.S. seniors to tutor kids,
renovate homes and teach English to immigrants?
How about this: “We can’t spend money on programs just
because they sound good.” That is White House budget director
Mick Mulvaney last month, explaining why the Trump
administration’s budget blueprint proposes cutting dozens of
federal programs.
Mulvaney was not specifically referring to Senior Corps,
which allows all those seniors to find ways to volunteer. He was
trying to justify a much longer list of cuts that are, well,
deplorable - everything from legal services for the poor to
public television and environmental protection.
The plan would eliminate a long list of federal agencies -
among them the Corporation for National and Community Service
(CNCS), which administers Senior Corps and Americorps, the
community service program aimed at young people. The White House
also wants to kill programs that help low-income seniors with
job training and placement and assistance paying utility bills.
Some funding for the Meals on Wheels program also could be
threatened.
It is not clear that the White House can get any of this
through Congress - all of these programs have devoted followings
in communities across the country, and older people vote in
disproportionate numbers. But the call to pull the plug on CNCS
underscores the administration’s misplaced values, and should be
resisted strongly.
Senior Corps does not just “sound good” - it actually is
good. The roots of its programs date back to the 1960s; today,
Senior Corps operates three programs: RSVP, the largest senior
volunteer organization in the nation; Foster Grandparent, which
tutors and mentors special-needs young people; and the Senior
Companions Program, which helps frail seniors and other adults
maintain independence and stay in their own homes.
INTERGENERATIONAL GOOD
Senior Corps is the prototype for an idea that is fast
gaining ground - engaging the rapidly growing ranks of older
Americans for a range of intergenerational projects for the
greater good. “The way our demographics are changing, we need
more ways to engage older people in communities and
neighborhoods, because they are one of our greatest growing
assets,” said Donna Butts, executive director of Generations
United, a nonprofit focused on intergenerational collaboration
programs and public policy.
“We can’t just think of it as something nice and sweet,”
Butts said.
Generations United did some simple math calculations to
demonstrate the value and power of volunteers. There are 108
million Americans today over age 50, and they watch 47 hours of
television every week. If 2 percent of them gave just 2 percent
of their TV time as volunteers, that would generate almost $2.5
billion worth of human resources devoted to addressing problems
each year (valuing an hour of time at $23).
“Mulvaney is way off base,” Butts added, referring to the
White House budget director. “We have to engage these folks,
especially at a time like this, when we know there are divides
in our country that need to be healed. Engaging people of
different generations is one way to do that.”
PURPOSEFUL ENGAGEMENT
Private-sector philanthropy gets this. Consider Encore.org,
which made its name encouraging interest in encore careers and
inventing the Purpose Prize, a sort of MacArthur genius prize
for older entrepreneurs. Encore’s new project is Generation to
Generation - a campaign aiming to recruit and mobilize more than
a million older adults to help young people thrive through
mentoring programs. (reut.rs/2g4FH2m)
Encore is wrapping up a study on the positive effects that
purposeful engagement through volunteering can have on older
adults; purposeful people report significantly higher life
satisfaction, personal growth and sense of empathy.
It also found that volunteering did not cut in to more
personal goals, such as spending time with friends and family or
pursuing hobbies - rather, older adult volunteers were more
likely to engage in those activities.
“People get so much joy out of doing something that engages
their capacities and makes them feel competent,” said the lead
researcher, Anne Colby, an adjunct professor at the Stanford
Graduate School of Education.
Colby is a developmental psychologist specializing in the
study of purpose, values and character at all ages. An
especially surprising finding, she said, is that the prevalence
of “purpose beyond the self” not only cut across all demographic
lines, but was also just as high among respondents with health
and financial problems as among those who were healthy and
financially secure.
“And engagement has this spillover effect - people feel more
motivated to address health problems like losing weight or
getting more exercise.”
Eliminating the CNCS would save the government about $1
billion a year - coincidentally the same amount the White House
wants to fund the first 62 miles (100 km) of that all-important
border wall with Mexico that it now seems American citizens will
pay for.
A much better idea: encourage the grandparents to keep
reading to the kids.
