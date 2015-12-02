(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Dec 2 An open letter to Mark
Zuckerberg:
I hear that you plan to give away 99 percent of your
Facebook shares - valued at $45 billion - for philanthropic
purposes. What a great idea!
Your timing makes sense - as a new parent, you naturally
begin to think about legacy and the world in which your children
will live.
While you and your wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, begin the
search for ways to make an impact, here is a suggestion: rescue
the future retirement security of every child in America with a
"Baby Roth" account.
The price-tag: $500 per child, with $500 extra each for
low-income babies, which would add up to $38 billion over 10
years.
The funds would go into a tax-advantaged savings account
that could grow, with compounding, into sizeable nest eggs at
retirement age, according to the founder of the idea, Ray
Boshara, director of the Center for Household Financial
Stability at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
The idea has been proposed in legislation several times over
the past decade to no avail. But all that is needed is a simple
change to eligibility rules that require earned income for
contributing to a Roth account - and the money.
It is a simple, brilliant idea that puts time on the side of
our children. Boshara estimates that an initial contribution of
$500 to an infant's account, with subsequent annual
contributions of $250, would grow to $131,800 at age 65,
compared with just $35,300 for an account started at age 25,
assuming a 5 percent annual investment return (before fees).
The hope is that the initial $500 would encourage parents to
make later contributions, and then for each recipient to keep
funding the accounts through their lives up to the standard Roth
IRA limits.
You would be tackling a problem that is accelerating. As it
stands now, ownership of retirement accounts has fallen in
recent years - just 40 percent of households owned any type of
retirement account in 2013, down from 48 percent in 2007,
according to Federal Reserve Board data. And 57 percent of
workers have saved less than $25,000 for retirement, according
to the Employee Benefit Research Institute.
At the same time, valuable traditional defined benefit
pensions have all but disappeared in the private sector. And
Social Security is on track to replace less pre-retirement
income in the decades ahead - the result of higher retirement
ages legislated back in 1983 and expected higher health care
costs, which will eat into net benefit amounts.
Several large states are moving to create
mandatory-participation workplace retirement plans for all
workers not already covered by an employer 401(k).
The federal government has rolled out the myRA, a no-fee
simple starter account aimed at bringing more savers into the
fold.
And a bipartisan consensus on emphasizing retirement saving
seems to be surfacing in Washington as part of a broader set of
retirement security reforms.
Next month, for instance, a Bipartisan Policy Center task
force will issue recommendations on retirement security and
personal saving that is expected to include a mandatory national
savings program, along with ideas for reform of Social Security
and financial literacy initiatives.
Mark, I understand that $38 billion might be more than you
want to commit personally - and that would only cover the first
10 years! But I bet you could convince some of the other Silicon
Valley tycoons who have been rushing to give away millions
lately to chip in, too.
Ideally, you would set this up as a starter investment, with
taxpayers agreeing to start funding the program after it is off
the ground.
And who knows - your daughter Maxima might even benefit from
a Baby Roth herself someday. She would be eligible to start
drawdowns sometime in 2076.
