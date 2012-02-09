By James Saft

Feb 9 - Ambitious plans to regulate money market funds could reshape the face of investment, raising market interest rates and cutting overall portfolio returns.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is considering two plans, both hotly debated, to cut systemic risk in the $2.6 trillion money market fund business, according to reports.

One plan would force funds to hold a capital buffer of 1 percent of assets, as well as putting gates to stop investors from pulling all of their money from a fund at once. Under this plan, a fund would hold back 3 percent of an investor's funds for 30 days after a redemption request.

An alternative plan would force funds to have a floating net asset value, rather than the buck per share convention used currently, which lulls investors into a false sense that money market funds are as safe as cash or demand deposits at a bank.

The reforms, if enacted, will eviscerate the money market fund industry and will leave investors with less exposure to risk, while raising the cost of financing for many types of borrowers.

Arguably, those are not just reasonable outcomes. They are, in light of recent history, entirely predictable and probably welcome. A run on money market funds in 2008 led to the Treasury insuring the $1 net asset value for many money fund holders. This is not to say that the reported reforms will happen, or if they do they will be without costs. The industry, as represented by the Investment Company Institute, is implacably opposed, and may well succeed in softening regulations.

Assuming that something close to the proposed plans makes it onto the books, expect the money fund industry to shrink rapidly, fundamentally reshaping not just investment but the banking system and finance.

A Fidelity survey found that about 60 percent of institutional investors, who hold two thirds of money fund assets, said they would move all or some of their assets out of money funds if the net asset value was allowed to fluctuate, as would 47 percent of retail investors.

Fidelity also asked investors about "holdbacks" on redemptions, and 52 percent of retail fund holders said they would invest less or not at all in money funds if such measures were put in place.

Think of this as part of a huge awakening to risk which is happening across society, in which investors and others are realizing the extent to which what they considered risk-free, be it U.S. Treasuries or a money fund, are shown to be anything but.

Regardless of how forthright disclosures are or have been, investors have treated money funds as being as good as deposits, despite the industry's track record of occasionally venturing into the woollier end of risk taking.

That risk was there, but was socialized when the authorities took extraordinary measures to support money fund liquidity in the aftermath of the failure of Lehman Brothers. To the extent that the risk gets put back on investors, they, looking at the thin rewards on offer, will step back, putting money into banks, and, I'd bet, even under the proverbial mattress.

LOWER CEILING OF GROWTH, RETURNS

The beneficiaries, and they may not count themselves as being that lucky, will be banks. Banks, which can earn a genuinely risk-free 25 basis points on deposit at the Federal Reserve, won't buy any commercial paper yielding less than that, something that will drive short-term rates up.

Further, they may find themselves so swamped with deposit cash that they start to try to fend some of it off, as BNY Mellon did for a time last year when it actually charged institutional clients for large deposits.

There is no free lunch, and if investors take less risk and borrowers pay higher risk premia then the ceiling for overall economic growth will be lower. That said, volatility in growth and in investment also will fall. As we've seen, the costs of economic volatility from too much risk taking can be huge.

A more subtle effect may be to retard flows of funds into riskier stock and bond-based investments. Retail investors use money market funds in a variety of ways, from de-facto checking accounts to holding pens ahead of large purchases to integrated parts of an overall asset allocation strategy.

Most money market funds are held at brokerages and fund companies, which of course make it as easy as possible for investors to "upgrade" to riskier and more profitable investments.

Investors will be far less likely to move money from a bank account to an emerging market fund than they are now when it can be done at the press of a button. Money funds are part of the ecology of financial markets, and their decline will be felt across asset classes.

The result for investors will be safer portfolios, with lower return ceilings, something that will ultimately cause a higher savings rate. That is a good or a bad thing, depending on the price you put on volatility.