(The writer is Editor at Large for International Financing
Review, a Thomson Reuters division. The views expressed are his
own.)
By Keith Mullin
LONDON Dec 9 Two years after Athens
overcharged the Brussels circuit board, did the historic
'make-or-break' EU Summit achieve anything we weren't expecting
at the end of its first marathon Thursday-into-Friday session?
Well, no. What hadn't been fully telegraphed ahead of time
didn't amount to anything more than details and nuances. Were we
surprised? Well I wasn't. Had expectations been overdone? Well
the market's certainly had been.
Participants didn't know which way to turn into Friday's
European open after a slightly weird Asian session, and after
they'd put so much faith into a meaningful outcome. There was
some rapid short covering in European govvies by fast-money
accounts in otherwise lacklustre, thin trading but there was
little else to report.
Asked if the euro was safe, Polish Prime Minister Donald
Tusk said: "I'm not sure". Thanks for the reassurance, Donald.
Sarko, ever the optimist said: "This summit will go down in
history". Hmmm. Maybe, but not for the reasons you think.
According to a Reuters poll, 33 out of 57 economists believe
the euro zone will probably survive in its current form, while
38 expected the summit would fail to deliver a decisive solution
to the debt crisis. Hang on, that means 19 expected it would
deliver a decisive solution. I wonder what planet they inhabit.
Here's a recap of where we got to by the end of the European
morning session on Friday:
* 26 EU members signed up for the new fiscal compact that
ties countries into "significantly stronger co-ordination of
economic policies in areas of common interest". As expected, the
UK was the only hold-out; all other early dissenters (Hungary,
Sweden and the Czech Republic) fell into line by the end of the
summit.
* EZ government budgets to be balanced or in surplus;
latitude on 'balance' allows structural deficits of up to 0.5
percent of GDP. Budget rules to be enshrined in national legal
systems and governments required to report national debt
issuance plans in advance. Breaches of the 3 percent deficit
ceiling likely to attract as-yet undefined sanctions.
* Introduction of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to
be fast-tracked to July 2012 (as per Franco-German plan) but no
banking licence hence no access to ECB windows (German veto).
The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to remain
active until mid-2013. Overall combined ceiling of 500 billion
euros to be reviewed in March 2012. (Hopes on increase dashed.)
* Acceleration of ESM's 80 billion euros in paid-in capital
(scheduled to have been provided gradually over five years) "to
maintain a minimum 15 percent ratio between paid-in capital and
the outstanding amount of ESM issuance and to ensure a combined
effective lending capacity of 500 billion euros," according to
the leaders' statement.
* Euro area and other EU states to confirm within 10 days
provision of bilateral loans of up to 200 billion to the IMF to
help deal with the crisis (150 billion euros from EZ countries).
* Flexibilisation of ESM voting rules. Decisions made by
qualified majority of 85 percent in emergencies. Finland is
threatening to exit the ESM if this goes ahead
* Private Sector Involvement (PSI) in sovereign debt
restructuring consigned to the dustbin. (As expected.) "... from
now on we will strictly adhere to the IMF principles and
practices," Herman Van Rompuy said. "Or to put it more bluntly:
our first approach to PSI, which had a very negative effect on
the debt markets, is now officially over."
* Standardised and identical Collective Action Clauses
included in terms and conditions of all new euro government
bonds to prevent minority bondholders from employing blocking
tactics
* Three-year Long-Term Refinancing Operations (LTROs) from
the ECB, watered down collateral requirements and required
reserves. (As expected.)
* No change to ECB mandate vis-a-vis monetising sovereign
debt. Wonderful closing remark from Mario Draghi at the ECB
meeting: "I wish all our leaders the best. The ECB is here...
but this doesn't mean the ECB will respond."
EBA, RATING AGENCIES VIE FOR ATTENTION
On the sidelines of the summit, the European Banking
Authority (EBA) massaged upwards its bank capital shortfall
numbers from 106.4 billion euros to 114.7 billion and
irritatingly started moving the goalposts on what counts as
capital. The additional amount principally affects banks in
Germany; but those in Italy, Austria and Belgium also need to
find more. In a new twist, the super-regulator now wants
national regulators to exclude deleveraging from capital
calculations.
To ram home the point, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble warned his country's banks not to reduce business to
hit capital requirements. "In particular there are no grounds
for trying to improve capital ratios by selling sovereign
bonds," he said. German banks now need to find a much higher
13.1 billion euros (Deutsche Bank 3.2 billion;
Commerzbank 5.3 billion).
Ironically, the French bank shortfall fell from 8.8 billion
euros to 7.3 billion; ironic because Moody's downgraded BNP
Paribas, SocGen and Credit Agriciole
on Friday, after S&P had stolen too much of the
limelight by putting the three banks on CreditWatch negative on
December 7, and after its rival's sovereign announcements
earlier in the week.
Interestingly, Moody's said its ratings took into account
the fact that all three French banks were likely to benefit from
state support if the crisis deepened. Doesn't say much about
Moody's view of the French government, does it? Double A anyone?
(Editing by Joel Dimmock)